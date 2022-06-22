'What? That's All?': Bill Cosby Rejoices After Verdict In Sexual Abuse Civil Case

Jurors ruled in favor of Judy Huth in her sexual abuse case against Bill Cosby, The Guardian reports. According to Vulture, the now 64-year-old accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1975 when she was 16 years old.

Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages as the jury, which was made up of eight women and four men, found that Cosby “intentionally caused harmful sexual contact” with the 64-year-old when she was a teenager, The Guardian reports. They determined that the former esteemed comedian reasonably believed that she was underage, and his conduct was inspired by an “unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.”

After learning of the ruling, Andrew Wyatt, the spokesperson for the 84-year-old, told TMZ that Cosby replied “What? That’s all?” and “Booyah.”

Cosby also spoke with two of the jurors who sided with him, thanking them.

Huth first filed a lawsuit against Cosby in 2014. She said that she met Cosby on the set of the movie Let’s Do It Again in a park in San Marino, California. She said he invited her and a friend to a tennis club and then to a private home. There, they played games before going to the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles where she said she was sexually assaulted.

The 64-year-old said that Cosby told her and her friend to say they were 19 if asked at the Mansion.

Huth got emotional during her testimony, telling the jury that she once admired Cosby, as did her father, who would listen to his comedy albums.

“I felt duped, fooled,” Huth said. “I was let down. I was hurt.”

Cosby denied the allegations. He was not present in court, and after seeing a video of the deposition, said that he did not remember Huth.

The jury’s decision comes almost a year after the former entertainer was freed from prison in Pennsylvania after his conviction of drugging and sexually assaulting another woman was overturned on a legal technicality.

Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, described the case as “trial by ambush,” noting that when Huth sought legal action she said the incident occurred in 1974, not 1975. Wyatt said the former actor’s team is planning on appealing the jury’s decision. He also described the trial’s outcome as a win for the actor as the amount awarded to Huth was less than the $8,000,000 her attorney, Gloria Allred, was pushing for.

Allred thanked the jury for its time and verdict, and praised Huth for her “courage and many sacrifices to win justice in this case.”

“We are honored to represent her,” Allred said of Huth. “I want to thank all of the women who spoke out over the years, and refused to be silent in the face of what they believed to be injustice and sexual abuse by powerful men … We are proud of Ms Huth and our victory against Bill Cosby.”

RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization, also praised the jury for ruling in favor of Huth. Erinn Robinson spoke on behalf of the non-profit.

“Once again, a jury has found that Bill Cosby committed sexual assault,” Robinson said. “Ms Huth’s courageous testimony helped the jury reach this decision and we commend her for her bravery. Today’s verdict shows survivors that perpetrators, even powerful ones, can be held accountable.”

Cosby will not face jail time for the ruling.