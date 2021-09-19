'That's a dude': MMA star 'Suga' blasts transgender fighter

Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.

“I don’t think that’s OK,” O’Malley said of McLaughlin's victory during an episode of his podcast. “I just don’t think that’s OK ... In just competing in sports, I mean, especially mixed. It’s like she had testosterone for, who knows, 20 to 30 years of her life and now I’m a girl.”

“You could tell that’s a dude,” O’Malley added. “A jacked girl. I mean, look at those arms.”

McLaughlin, 38, was born male and began transitioning to a female in 2010 after leaving the U.S. Army Special Forces, Outsports.com reported. McLaughlin defeated Celine Provost, a biologically female fighter, earlier this month.

McLaughlin began training in MMA a year ago and was cleared to compete against women by the Florida State Boxing Commission after her hormone levels were approved.

McLaughlin wore a shirt after the fight that read “End Trans Genocide.”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping also commented on McLaughlin's victory, saying he believes it isn't right for someone born with "the body of the man" to compete in fights against biological females.

“I’m not here to talk about transgender rights, you can identify as whatever you want,” Bisping said, Low Kick MMA reported. “But I do believe that if you’re a woman that feels trapped in a man’s body, there are certain advantages that you should have to give up. If you have the body of a man, competing against girls or women, when you’re using your body to beat someone unconscious, has to be one of those things you sacrifice.”

“If you want to play volleyball, soccer, be my guest. But in a sport that you beat someone into submission or unconsciousness, it shouldn’t be allowed. It’s unfair to women’s MMA.”

