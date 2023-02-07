'That's the essence of ice': Frozen shark washes up on Cape Cod beach after polar vortex

A photo of a frozen shark washed up on a Cape Cod beach over the weekend has captured the attention of social media users.

The image was captured by a photographer who paired the photo with a quote about ice and how it locks in real-life happenings.

"Ice contains no future, just the past, sealed away," the photographer wrote. "As if they're alive, everything in the world is sealed up inside, clear and distinct. Ice can preserve all kinds of things that way - cleanly, clearly. That's the essence of ice, the role it plays."

Some social media users speculated it's a great white shark in the comments. But the photographer said she was told it's a porbeagle shark, typically found in the North Atlantic, southern Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans, according to the ocean conservation group Oceana.

John Chisholm, a Massachusetts-based shark researcher, tweeted Saturday that it's likely the same shark that washed up days earlier and has been "moving around with the big tides."

He said it's a male and while he tried to measure it, visitors had taken the shark's tail, dorsal fin, pectoral fin and teeth.

Stopped by the dead Porbeagle shark to get some measurements to compare with the other male that washed up last week. Unfortunately, someone took the tail, dorsal fin, pectoral fin and what was left of the teeth.



Just how cold was it in Cape Cod this weekend?

Weather was very cold Friday into Saturday, although not cold enough to freeze a shark.

Experts say the shark was likely already dead before it washed up due to an injury on its side, according to CapeCod.com.

Still, temperatures were quite low as there was was a polar vortex in the area, or cold air that drops down out of Canada, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts.

"It just brought the arctic air all the way down from the Hudson Bay down across all of New England," he said. "To go along with that, we had very gusty winds. The low temperatures were in the single digits."

Temperatures in Boston dropped down to 10 degrees below zero, while Cape Cod dropped to 8 degrees below zero Saturday morning, Dunham said.

