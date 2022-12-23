'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested In Ohio For Alleged Domestic Violence Against Brother

That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested in Ohio following accusations of domestic violence.

According to NBC 4, the Lima Police Department responded to a “fight in progress” call on Thursday morning involving the 35-year-old former Disney star.

TMZ reports that Brown’s brother, Matthew, was the target of his violence. Matthew told authorities his brother accused him of raping his wife and threatened him with a hammer and knife.

Officers recovered the weapons at the scene.

Within hours of his arrest, his mugshot began circulating on social media, with users asking what Brown was doing in the Ohioan town.

Orlando Brown is in jail in Lima, Ohio and I have questions. pic.twitter.com/qNtLWM7qXd — all sunshine and rainbows (@DeeSTEM_Teach) December 23, 2022

Orlando was reportedly staying at a house Matthew was renovating because “he didn’t want him to go to a homeless shelter,” according to TMZ.

Brown has faced multiple legal problems through the years, including burglary, domestic violence and drug charges.

Fans believed Brown was on the right path in 2018 when he discussed his addiction and mental health issues with Dr. Phil.

During the interview, Brown detailed his addiction to alcohol, medicated marijuana, and crystal meth.

“Just the influence and the demons that come with that drug kind of took over,” he told Dr. Phil.

He claimed to have been four years sober at the time.

Brown continued to show improvement with the release of his 2021 single, “Smiled On Me.”

Blavity covered fans’ reactions to the song as they applauded Brown for being in recovery and continuing on his spiritual journey.