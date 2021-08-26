That's a Wrap at Training Camp!
WRTV's Brad Brown reports. Four weeks and one day, the Colts' time at training camp wraps up and now the countdown to the start of the regular season is on.
The man who helped turn the University of Maryland Baltimore County into a nationally renowned institution is saying goodbye. Dr. Freeman Hrabowski announced he's retiring on Wednesday.
In the game of love, track star Sydney McLaughlin just struck gold. She announced her engagement to Andre Levrone Jr. with a heartfelt letter to her "future husband."
The RB2 options this season are tough to navigate. Our analysts reveal four backs they're avoiding in drafts, and explain why you should do the same.
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
Indiana vs Iowa prediction and game preview. Saturday, September 4
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish leprechaun is the fourth-most offensive college football mascot in the nation, according to a new survey.
Rachel Nichols' time on ESPN airwaves appears to be over.
With Sony Michel joining the Rams, what does that mean for Darrell Henderson Jr. in fantasy football this season?
An 11-year-old girl playing in the South Carolina surf last weekend responded as any kid might after seeing the dorsal fin of a shark approaching from just feet away.
Erin Andrews is opening up about her IVF journey, a "time-consuming and emotionally draining process" she's privately underwent since age 35.
NASCAR penalized three Cup Series teams, an Xfinity Series team and a Camping World Truck Series team Wednesday for infractions during last weekend’s events at Michigan International Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. RELATED: Cup Series standings | Daytona schedule Two of the three Cup Series teams were found with one unsecured lug […]
Going after Allyson Felix is dicey business.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker doesn’t expect the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud to spill into the team room.
After losing more than 100 pounds and transforming his body, The Mountain is ready to make his debut as a boxer.
Boxing trainer Teddy Atlas believes Jake Paul will knock out 'predictable' Tyron Woodley on Sunday in Cleveland.
Manny Pacquiao has refused to rule out a rematch with WBA champion Yordenis Ugas following his upset defeat to the Cuban last weekend, which nudged the Filipino boxing star ever closer to retirement.
Fabian has a court date in North Carolina for felony and misdemeanor charges on Sept. 27.
The Chargers appear to have a gem in Kyler Fackrell.
Kayla Harrison's continued dominance has gotten the attention of one of the greatest female fighters in the sport.
#Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub didn't hold back his frustration over Demarcus Robinson's punt returns. "He drives me nuts a little bit. . . and he knows it," he said.