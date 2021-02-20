Biden declares major disaster in Texas, where water problems still impact millions after winter storm

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY

With hopes of a thaw on the horizon, millions of Americans across the south-central U.S. were grappling with the aftermath of the deadly winter blast Saturday.

Power was slowly returning to residents impacted by the storm, but many were still without clean drinking water. More than 275,000 people across seven states were without power Saturday morning, including more than 80,000 in Texas – down from 4 million earlier in the week, according to PowerOutage.us.

Over 15.1 million people in Texas – more than half the state's population – across 189 counties had disruptions in their water service early Saturday, leading local agencies to issue boil water advisories, Gary Rasp, a spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told USA TODAY.

'Climate change is real': Biden administration says Texas power crisis shows U.S. unprepared for extreme weather

Experts are warning that people of color and low-income communities who were disproportionately affected by blackouts and burst pipes could now face the hardest journey to recovery.

Biden declares major disaster in Texas

The White House announced on Saturday that the president had declared a major disaster in Texas, and he has asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering in dozens of counties in the state.

The federal disaster assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and more.

Biden said Friday he plans to visit Texas next week but will only go when he determines his presence won't be a "burden."

"The answer is yes," Biden said of a visit to Texas, adding his plan originally was to go in the middle of next week. "But I don’t want to be a burden. When the president lands in a city in America it has a long tail."

Meanwhile, three U.S. congresswomen visited the state Saturday. Texas Rep. Penny Morales Shaw joined U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sylvia Garcia to fill boxes at the Houston Food Bank.

Last week, Biden approved states of emergency in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Texas congresswoman Penny Morales Shaw, from left, joins U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sylvia Garcia, as they fill boxes at the Houston Food Bank on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Texas congresswoman Penny Morales Shaw, from left, joins U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sylvia Garcia, as they fill boxes at the Houston Food Bank on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

More than 3,000 daily record cold temperatures last week

Last week saw some of the worst winter weather conditions in decades, if not on record, the National Weather Service said Friday, and the conditions were blamed for the deaths of more than 57 people.

More than 3,000 daily record cold temperatures were reported from February 12-17, and 79 of those records were all-time cold records, the NWS said Friday, predicting that much of the U.S. was expected to see subfreezing temperatures for several days to come.

Public health officials have been warning about concerns of hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning in recent days, and the winter weather has also led to dangerous impediments to fire departments.

In Killeen, Texas, where the city announced it was conserving water due to "extremely limited" supply, a Hilton Garden Inn went up in flames late Friday. Late Thursday, an apartment complex near San Antonio burned down.

Fire hydrants were freezing, leaving firefighters with little water to put out fires, Bexar Bulverde Fire Department Chief Jerry Bialick told the Associated Press. "That’s our problem, once we make a little advance on a fire, we run out of water," he said.

Texas was not prepared for the conditions. During their last meeting before the winter weather, top officials at the state electric grid operator spent less than one minute discussing the impending storm and whether the state was prepared.

Bill Magness, president and chief executive officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, spoke for about 40 seconds on the topic, saying "it does look like we’ll have a little bit of winter weather to contend with."

'Warmth is on the way'

There isgood news: "Warmth is on the way," the National Weather Service said Friday. "It may even feel tropical by early next week," the service said.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said a "major thaw is forecast for the recently winter-bombarded south-central United States."

"Even though temperature swings won't be as dramatic in the Midwest and East, AccuWeather meteorologists say the extreme winter weather of late should ease up in intensity into the end of February," Sosnowski said.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Madlin Mekelburg, Austin American-Statesman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storms: Clean water, electricity problems remain as temps warm

Recommended Stories

  • It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals

    Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties.

  • Sac PD says protests at state Capitol in 2020 resulted in more violent crime

    Sacramento police say a series of protests near the state Capitol in 2020 resulted in higher crime rates than the previous year. In its 2020 violent crime statistics released Thursday, the department said the protests forced them to pull officers out of communities, which they say resulted in an increase in murders, gun violence and gang activity around the city. See more in the video above.

  • Italian authorities rescue 45 migrants after ship capsizes

    The Italian Coast Guard said on Saturday it had rescued 45 migrants after their ship capsized 15 miles south of the Italian island of Lampedusa. "At the moment, a total of 45 migrants, all men, have been rescued and arrived this morning in Lampedusa," the Italian Coast Guard said in a statement sent in the late afternoon, after indicating earlier a number of 47 people rescued. The Coast Guard said it was continuing to search for any missing people, in conjunction with the Italian tax police, who deal with financial crime and smuggling.

  • Serbian Orthodox Church entrones its new leader with close government links

    The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church is enthroned in the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Belgrade. Porfirije, bishop of Zagreb and Ljubljana, succeeds patriarch Irinej who died of coronavirus in November at the age of 90. Porfirije is one of Serbia's youngest bishops known for his close ties to the Balkan country's political leaders.

  • Letters to the Editor: Just how many extremists are in our police departments?

    If police departments are so bad at vetting for extremists, maybe we should rebuild them from scratch.

  • Old habits imperil Iraq as doctors warn of second virus wave

    In the busy emergency room of Baghdad’s main public hospital, Ali Abbas stood face uncovered, waiting for his sickly father. It’s a scene that confounds health workers in Iraq, who warn that the country is entering a new wave of coronavirus cases, in part because many shirk precautions. On Friday, Iraq was under its first full day of a new curfew imposed by the government in response to infection rates that have shot back up again after easing last autumn.

  • Israel says Equatorial Guinea to move embassy to Jerusalem

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Equatorial Guinea would move its embassy to Jerusalem in the latest sign of improving ties with African nations. Kosovo and Malawi have also announced plans to open embassies in Jerusalem. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally.

  • Biden approves Texas disaster declaration following deadly freeze

    President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday as the state struggles with the fallout from a winter storm that killed at least two dozen people and caused widespread blackouts and water shortages. Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have had to contend with days of electricity outages, and nearly half of all Texans are still suffering from disruptions to their water service. Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, said on Friday authorities were reporting 10 deaths due to hypothermia.

  • California Grants Cannabis Cultivation License to TransCanna

    Game-changing achievement for the budding cannabis enterprise Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a highly coveted cultivation license from the State of California that will accelerate the Company's cultivation capacity almost immediately.The State of California has granted a cultivation license to Lyfted Farms - a TransCanna wholly owned subsidiary - for its flagship Daly ...

  • Argentina’s Top Bank Says Inflation Will Keep Battering Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine banks took a beating last year, and the nation’s biggest lender says the industry is at risk of a repeat performance.While bad loans and government regulations were the main culprits in 2020, rising inflation will be added to the list this year, according to Fabian Kon, chief executive officer of Banco Galicia, Argentina’s biggest bank by market capitalization.“If inflation is high, there is a risk that bank results will fall to very low or negative levels in real terms,” ​​Kon said in an interview from his home in Buenos Aires.Expectations are for exactly that: Argentina’s inflation rate was 36% in 2020, and Galicia predicts it will intensify to around 40% this year. That will compound problems for an economy that’s been devastated by a recession now in its third year, rising bad debt and shrinking demand for new loans. At the same time, extensive banking regulations have cut into profit margins.Banco Galicia’s loan portfolio is concentrated in the consumer sector, with an emphasis on credit cards and personal loans. Kon’s challenge will be to sustain profitability even as government regulations undermine those businesses.The central bank requires banks to pay minimum interest rates of 37% on retail deposits, while allowing them to charge just 24% on loans to small and midsize companies. Inflation, currency controls and restrictions on dividend distributions add to the headache for bank executives such as Kon.Private banks on average posted a return on assets of 2.2% in November, the lowest level in eight months and one of the two worst months in the past 10 years, according to the latest report from the central bank. Return on equity dropped to 14.6%, the lowest since 2007.Kon, who joined the bank 20 years ago and has been general manager since 2016, said his strategy is threefold: boost the number of clients by 5% in 2021, deepen its relationships with customers and aggressively expand digitization.The 62-year-old CEO said he’s also open to acquiring smaller banks in the local market, where results have also taken a beating.“Galicia today has historically high capitalization levels, and it’s going to be a player in the opportunities that arise in that consolidating market,” he said. Kon declined to name possible targets, but said the country’s fintech landscape has become crowded. Digital firms with fewer than 2 million users will struggle to be profitable, according to Kon.Grupo Financiero Galicia, the bank’s parent company, is the most liquid stock in Argentina, and is typically a top beneficiary of inflows when investor optimism improves. Shares of the company tumbled 46% in 2020, while competitors Banco Macro SA and Banco BBVA Argentina SA fell 57% and 42%, respectively.Argentine markets were hit hard by the nation’s $65 billion debt restructuring in September, Kon said.Galicia expects its non-performing loan ratio, which was 2.5% in the third quarter of last year, to fall in 2021 as the pandemic subsides. Loan growth will be “much higher” than in 2020, when peso-denominated loans increased 50% in the third quarter from a year earlier.Kon said the central bank should remove measures that allow individuals to postpone payments on their loans, which make it hard for banks to assess whether the loans will be paid or not; discourage the use of the cash economy, which is often associated with tax evasion; and allow banks to compete on loan interest rates. Current central bank regulations mean banks must charge very similar rates.A key driver for Argentine assets this year -- including shares of Galicia -- will be the government’s talks to delay $44 billion in payments to the International Monetary Fund. Kon said he expects the negotiations will be slow, and that the IMF will call for limits on government spending and for changes to capital controls that have been put in place.The controls are a “transitory solution” that should be ended as the country fixes its macro imbalances, he said. Since September 2019, the country has increasingly limited access to hard currency, leading to the growth of parallel black-market rates.“We don’t expect the conditions will be there to unify the exchange rates in 2021,” Kon said. “This may be possible in 2022, after a reduction in the fiscal deficit and a period in which the central bank accumulates reserves.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • British Authority Suggests Richard Hammond Has Too Many Cars

    Welcome to the nanny state.

  • Dr. Roshini Raj: Coronavirus doses will be delayed, but won’t be thrown away

    Internal medicine physician Dr. Roshini Raj provides insight into weather delaying coronavirus vaccine shipments on ‘CAVUTO Live.’

  • Tech stocks weigh on Wall Street

    Stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Thursday after worst-than-expected report on jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market and a decline in tech stocks, such as Apple and Facebook, weighed the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq with Facebook shares dropping 1.5% as Wall Street assessed the wider ramifications of its move to block all news content in Australia. The Dow and the S&P both closed down about 0.40%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.Progress in the vaccination rollout plus strong earnings and hopes of a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package had helped U.S. stock indexes again hit record highs earlier in the week. But after a months-long rally, Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel says the market could now be at a turning point."The conditions are there in terms of overly bullish sentiment, a lot of complacency, very overheated internal measures and market momentum measures. So, the conditions are there for the market to be at an important turning point. So certainly, we have to watch the way any kind of decline starts to develop in terms of how broad it is."Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart slid 6.5% after missing quarterly profit estimates and forecasting a slowdown in sales and profits for the year. Thursday's action on Wall Street came as the heads of online broker Robinhood, and hedge funds were being grilled by lawmakers in Washington over the GameStop saga, which saw retail investors drive up the video-game company's stock, hitting hedge funds who had been betting against the company.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • The Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether Roger Stone and Alex Jones played a role in the Capitol siege, report says

    Federal investigators are studying how the agitation of right-wing influencers might have inspired the Capitol insurrection, says the Washington Post.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • His sandals looked a little too heavy to customs agents at MIA. Their hunch was right.

    A drug bust at Miami International Airport had a decidedly Florida flavor.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.