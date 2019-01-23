THC Global Group Limited (ASX:THC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell THC Global Group Limited (ASX:THC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At THC Global Group

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 141.11k shares worth AU$83k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by THC Global Group insiders. The average buy price was around AU$0.58. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.47). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of THC Global Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that THC Global Group insiders own 21% of the company, worth about AU$12m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At THC Global Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no THC Global Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in THC Global Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

