THC vapes seized from Burke County smoke shops

Authorities searched tobacco shops and homes in Burke County after getting a tip that they were selling vapes with high levels of THC in them.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty looked into the complaint and spoke with one of the owners of the shop, and she says she believes she was targeted because of her religious beliefs.

Police told Faherty “that did not happen in any way, shape, or form.” According to search warrants in the case, police say they’ve already searched 11 businesses across the state.

One of those businesses is in Lenoir, where court documents say police began their investigation nearly a year ago. Police investigators were looking into the illegal sale of vape pens with high amounts of THC, which is the substance in marijuana that creates a high.

Investigators said they received complaints from parents at a local high school, and a school resource officer said they found a vape pen with high levels of THC. Their search in Lenoir led to searches at other businesses in Hudson and Morganton.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the search, but on Wednesday, Faherty spoke with a woman who owns three of the businesses that were searched.

“We feel like we’re being treated unfairly because of the religion we practice because we have a successful business,” said Victoria Lucaj, who is Muslim.

Lucaj said police have already seized $1.5 million from her businesses and several others in the area. But search warrants say some of that money was also found at Lucaj’s home in Hildebran, and police also discovered a conversion lab in the basement.

Police say the equipment was used to convert THC wax and resin to oil for vape cartridges.

Court documents say police conducted undercover operations in the Lenoir store, and they purchased THC gummies and marijuana from store clerks.

But Lucaj believes the testing done by police is inaccurate and that investigators just want her money.

While nobody has been arrested, police tell Channel 9 that charges are pending.

