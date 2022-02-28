THDA helping Tennesseans behind on mortgage payments

Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
·2 min read
In this article:
Tennessee Housing Development Agency Director Ralph Perry was in Jackson last week discussing the home owners assistance fund that’s offering assistance for anyone who’s missed mortgage payments on their home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s an awful lot of people across the state who were working and paying bills and making their mortgage payments every month that suddenly weren’t able to when COVID hit the state,” Perry said. “Many lost their jobs or their hours were cut, and that affected their ability to stay current on their mortgage payments.

“We’ve finally gotten funding from the federal government earlier this year to help those people get back current on their mortgage and even take another step to help make six additional monthly mortgage payments if they’re not back on their feet yet.”

According to federal regulations, the program is open to anyone making less than $119,850 per year and is good for up to $40,000.

“This really is an advantage for folks who have a sense of anxiety because they’re worried about losing their home because of something they had nothing to do with,” Perry said. “This is our ability to help them get current and get back to where they were financially before all this hit.

“Anyone who owns a home in Tennessee who makes less than the federal limit is eligible. In fact, if you fall within those parameters and have fallen behind on your mortgage in the last two years, I’m confident we can help you.”

THDA has reached agreements with an estimated 50 or 60 loan service providers to make this happen.

“Everyone wants to get paid, and the loan services want to get paid as much as anybody does,” Perry said. “So we’re glad we can utilize this federal funding to help Tennesseans who need it.”

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com or at 731-425-9751. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

