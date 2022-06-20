The 10 most trusted brands in the U.S., according to Morning Consult

Every consumer-facing brand is eager to be trusted, and a new survey corroborates the idea that building trust takes some time.

Morning Consult Brand Intelligence surveyed a representative sample of more than 5,000 American adults from March 3 to April 3, 2022 to rank more than 4,000 brands. (Morning Consult noted that the results have an unweighted margin of error of +/-1 percentage point.)

Here's the top 10:

1. BAND-AID (JNJ): Owned by Johnson and Johnson, the adhesive brand is particularly popular among Millennials and Gen X as many are parents with children under 13 years of age. While the most trusted brand, according to the survey, respondents said they'd like to see a wider range of bandages in more shades of darker skin.

Ourtone band-aid bandage strips made for a variety of skintones, by Johnson and Johnson, Target, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

2. LYSOL: Owned by the U.K. based company Reckitt Benckiser, the disinfectant and cleaning product brand came in as the second most trusted brand in the U.S. as use skyrocketed amid the pandemic.

3. CLOROX (CLX): The consumer goods company, most known for its household items like disinfecting wipes and bleach, also rose to the forefront of conversation at the onset of the pandemic. In its latest earnings call with analysts, CEO Linda Rendle flagged an additional round of pricing scheduled for July.

4. UPS (UPS): Americans turned to UPS heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic since stores were closed and online shopping boomed. The survey noted that as consumers were avoiding brick-and-mortar store visits, they relied on the brand to deliver their merchandise.

UPS employee Omy Bayao gives a thumbs up as he leaves a UPS distribution center in New York 20 August 1997. AFP PHOTO/Don EMMERT

5. CVS PHARMACY (CVS): The retail store, largely known for its in-house pharmacy, remains top of mind for Americans after millions went to local locations to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

6. VISA (V): The credit-card company Visa came in sixth due to its "ubiquity and consistency in delivering what the company promises: convenience and accessibility," according to Joanna Piacenza, who leads industry intelligence at Morning Consult. When the widely recognizable Visa logo is seen on cards or at a payment terminal, Piacenza noted, the company’s value proposition is only further reinforced.

Story continues

7. CHEERIOS (GIS): Owned by General Mills, the cereal brand is synonymous with Americans' breakfast. In recent months, the company shared that it was experiencing shortages of ingredients and packaging materials. The brand remains top of mind as Americans continue to consume breakfast at-home.

Cheerios is an American brand of breakfast cereals manufactured by General Mills, consisting of pulverized oats in the shape of a torus. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

8. THE WEATHER CHANNEL: 2021 was a record weather year in the U.S., with nearly 20 major weather disasters. Americans turned to this brand to gather the latest impact on their local area.

9. COLGATE: Items from the private company, which was established in 1873, are used daily including toothpaste, deodorant, soap, among other wellness products.

10. HOME DEPOT (HD): Home improvement brands skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic. According to Piacenza, historically-trusted brands such as The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware performed particularly well during the pandemic since they kept "many home owners occupied."

—

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube