The 10 most trusted brands in the U.S., according to Morning Consult

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·3 min read

Every consumer-facing brand is eager to be trusted, and a new survey corroborates the idea that building trust takes some time.

Morning Consult Brand Intelligence surveyed a representative sample of more than 5,000 American adults from March 3 to April 3, 2022 to rank more than 4,000 brands. (Morning Consult noted that the results have an unweighted margin of error of +/-1 percentage point.)

Here's the top 10:

1. BAND-AID (JNJ): Owned by Johnson and Johnson, the adhesive brand is particularly popular among Millennials and Gen X as many are parents with children under 13 years of age. While the most trusted brand, according to the survey, respondents said they'd like to see a wider range of bandages in more shades of darker skin.

Ourtone band-aid bandage strips made for a variety of skintones, by Johnson and Johnson, Target, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Ourtone band-aid bandage strips made for a variety of skintones, by Johnson and Johnson, Target, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

2. LYSOL: Owned by the U.K. based company Reckitt Benckiser, the disinfectant and cleaning product brand came in as the second most trusted brand in the U.S. as use skyrocketed amid the pandemic.

3. CLOROX (CLX): The consumer goods company, most known for its household items like disinfecting wipes and bleach, also rose to the forefront of conversation at the onset of the pandemic. In its latest earnings call with analysts, CEO Linda Rendle flagged an additional round of pricing scheduled for July.

4. UPS (UPS): Americans turned to UPS heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic since stores were closed and online shopping boomed. The survey noted that as consumers were avoiding brick-and-mortar store visits, they relied on the brand to deliver their merchandise.

UPS employee Omy Bayao gives a thumbs up as he leaves a UPS distribution center in New York 20 August 1997. AFP PHOTO/Don EMMERT
UPS employee Omy Bayao gives a thumbs up as he leaves a UPS distribution center in New York 20 August 1997. AFP PHOTO/Don EMMERT

5. CVS PHARMACY (CVS): The retail store, largely known for its in-house pharmacy, remains top of mind for Americans after millions went to local locations to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

6. VISA (V): The credit-card company Visa came in sixth due to its "ubiquity and consistency in delivering what the company promises: convenience and accessibility," according to Joanna Piacenza, who leads industry intelligence at Morning Consult. When the widely recognizable Visa logo is seen on cards or at a payment terminal, Piacenza noted, the company’s value proposition is only further reinforced.

7. CHEERIOS (GIS): Owned by General Mills, the cereal brand is synonymous with Americans' breakfast. In recent months, the company shared that it was experiencing shortages of ingredients and packaging materials. The brand remains top of mind as Americans continue to consume breakfast at-home.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2016/04/25: Cheerios is an American brand of breakfast cereals manufactured by General Mills, consisting of pulverized oats in the shape of a torus. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Cheerios is an American brand of breakfast cereals manufactured by General Mills, consisting of pulverized oats in the shape of a torus. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

8. THE WEATHER CHANNEL: 2021 was a record weather year in the U.S., with nearly 20 major weather disasters. Americans turned to this brand to gather the latest impact on their local area.

9. COLGATE: Items from the private company, which was established in 1873, are used daily including toothpaste, deodorant, soap, among other wellness products.

10. HOME DEPOT (HD): Home improvement brands skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic. According to Piacenza, historically-trusted brands such as The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware performed particularly well during the pandemic since they kept "many home owners occupied."

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s exports of the f

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Summer

    Warren Buffet is widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest investors of all time. Buffett's research capabilities are legendary -- luckily, you don't need to spend thousands of hours researching these companies like Buffett has in order to invest like him. Here are three of Buffett's favorite stocks that you can load up on this summer.

  • Navigating inflation impact on fast food: McDonald's, Wendy’s, Burger King

    In the month of May, food away from home jumped 7.4% compared to a year ago, but according to a new report from Placer.ai, Americans are still dining out at, more so than they did last year.

  • Letters to the Editor: The unconscionable suffering of 'Dreamers' unprotected by DACA

    At 10 years old, DACA helped many immigrants. But it's heartbreaking to read of some left behind by the program.

  • Type 2 diabetes patients could ‘lose weight while they sleep’ with new treatment

    Technology could be revolutionary for those with type 2 diabetes

  • Is Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Potentially Undervalued?

    While Chartwell Retirement Residences ( TSE:CSH.UN ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it...

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Crescent Point Energy Corp.'s (TSE:CPG) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Crescent Point Energy Corp. ( TSE:CPG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer, Booking Holdings, Dominion Energy, Marriott and Nutrien

    Pfizer, Booking Holdings, Dominion Energy, Marriott and Nutrien have been included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Molson Coors Beverage Company ( NYSE:TAP ). The company's...

  • Accenture, Lennar, FedEx, KB Home and Microsoft are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Accenture, Lennar, FedEx, KB Home and Microsoft are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Libya’s Rival PM Sees Politics Hindering Oil Production All Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutLibya has little chance of holding elections this year, the parliament-backed prime minister said, raising the prospect of further uncertainty for the OPEC member’s oil industry just as th

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $118 Billion Buying These 3 Stocks Over the Past 6 Years

    Riding Warren Buffett's coattails to riches has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • Bitcoin rallies back above $20,000 on Sunday, after hitting 18-month low

    Bitcoin prices rallied Sunday, topping the $20,000 level again after falling to an 18-month low Saturday amid a weeks-long cryptocurrency rout.

  • Traders Bet RBA to Accelerate Tightening With Fed-Size Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Money market traders see an increasing likelihood of Australia’s central bank following the Federal Reserve with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July or August.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapOvernight inde

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 25 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs within the past seven months, the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have lost 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, as of June 16, 2022. Although big declines in the stock market can be worrisome, historical data shows that buying during these dips is a genius move. The key to success, aside from buying stakes in innovative, high-quality businesses, is allowing time to work its magic.

  • Ukraine Latest: War Knocks Almost Half of Economy Out of Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s assault has put almost half of Ukraine’s economy out of action and continues to pose a serious risk of a global food crisis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapTh

  • Apple Store Workers in Maryland Become First in US to Unionize

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Apple store workers near Baltimore voted for a union Saturday, becoming the first organized store in the US in a landmark decision that could change the face of the tech giant’s retail operation. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar

  • This Tech Stock Looks Attractive—Even in a Recession

    Companies will continue moving to the cloud, even in a recession. Oracle shares offer the cheapest way to play the trend.

  • Business of Pride 2022: Erin G. Swinney with Raymond James

    "If we want to court more businesses with job opportunities to come to our great city, we must make it a safer, more inclusive place to live."