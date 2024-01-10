The $2,000 ASUS ZenScreen Fold solves the biggest issue with portable monitors

When I’m away from home and don’t have access to my big desktop displays, it feels like I’m missing a limb. Unfortunately, there’s a limit to how big a portable monitor can really be. After a certain point, it’s not going to fit in a reasonably sized bag. ASUS’s ZenScreen Fold solves that problem through the use of a bendy OLED panel.

Measuring 17.3 inches across, the ZenScreen Fold is still a far cry from the 27-inch monitors I have at home, but it’s a huge step up from typical 14 or 15-inch portable displays. And thanks to the fact that you can bend it in half, it can collapse down to something not much larger than a hardcover book and just 0.38 inches thick. Though it is a bit heavier at two and a half pounds. It also comes with a handy travel case and, because its display is protected when closed, you should be able to toss it in a bag without worrying about damaging its soft plastic panel.

The display’s specs are more than decent too, as it boasts a QHD+ resolution (2,560 x 1,920), a gamut that covers 100 percent of DCI-P3 and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 compliance. That said, this shouldn’t come as a complete surprise as the ZenScreen Fold is based on the same basic panel as what ASUS used in the Zenbook 17 Fold.

The difference this time is that the panel is a slightly newer revision, so it’s a bit more durable. And, thanks to a redesigned hinge that creates a waterdrop-shaped fold, there’s even less of a crease — you have to look hard to see it. Even its kickstand is better than the one on ASUS’ bendy laptop, as it offers solid stability in either portrait or landscape. And for a portable monitor, there’s more than enough connectivity including mini HDMI, two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Sadly, while ASUS may have made a big travel display that’s easy to carry around, this thing is really expensive at a cool $2,000. But if you want a portable monitor that gives you the most screen space in the smallest physical size, the ZenScreen may be it.

The ZenScreen Fold is expected to go on sale sometime in Q2.

