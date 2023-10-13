Prime Day is over, but these are the 23 best tech deals that are still available

Amazon's October Prime Day sale officially ended on Wednesday, but a few of the deals are still live as we head into the weekend. If you were hoping to check off a few more names from your holiday gift list or buy something for yourself at a discount, see what remains on sale below. We combed through our coverage over the past few days to find the best of what's left. While Amazon has returned most of their own devices, like Echos and Kindles, back to their full prices, a handful of products from other brands like Google, Samsung and Anker, have maintained the lows they hit on Prime Day. Here are the best deals from Prime Big Deal Days that you can still get right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 went down to $269 for October Prime Day and it's still on sale. That's lowest price we've seen since it came out a few months ago. You can't get a better smartwatch than this one if you have an Android phone (bonus points if you have a Samsung phone), and it's smaller and lighter than previous versions. Samsung brought back the spinning bezel on the Classic version, which is which makes the software's UI easier to navigate, plus it has improved performance and updated health and fitness tracking tools.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (15-inch)

The 15.3-inch version of Apple’s MacBook Air is still down to $1,049 for an entry-level model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That matches the best price we’ve seen and takes $250 off Apple’s list price. The MacBook Air is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops, and we gave the 15-inch model a review score of 96 earlier this year, as it covers just about all of the things we look for in a quality mainstream notebook. Compared to the 13.6-inch version, it also includes a more powerful speaker system and a slightly upgraded GPU. The SSD in this base configuration is technically slower than the one in higher-capacity SKUs, but that shouldn’t be a major problem unless you’re looking to do more complex work. In general, you wouldn’t buy the Air for things like high-res media editing, though its M2 chip is still plenty powerful for everyday tasks.

If you do need more storage space, the 512GB model with 8GB of RAM is on sale for a low of $1,249. Variants with double the RAM are up to $250 off as well. Meanwhile, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air isn’t discounted on Amazon, but it’s down to $899 at Best Buy. That’s $200 off the notebook’s list price.

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds went down to $278 for Prime Day and are still going for that price today. That's a $22 discount and their best price yet. We think these are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. Sony improved upon it's already remarkable buds with a more comfortable fit, better sound quality and features likes adaptive sound and Speak-to-Chat.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The previous generation of Fire TV Stick 4K dropped to $23 for the sale and is one of the few Amazon devices still on sale. It has the same processor, RAM and storage as the standard Fire TV Stick, but it can stream 4K HDR content in all its glory. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, while a picture-in-picture live view feature can show you feeds from compatible security cameras right on your TV screen.

Do note, though, that this is the previous model of the streaming stick. The newly refreshed Fire TV Stick 4K isn't sale but has a faster processor and supports Wi-Fi 6.

Anker Soundcore Motion +

One of the top Bluetooth options in our speaker guide is Anker’s Soundcore Motion +, which gives out good sound for its price point. The $100 MSRP is discounted to $70 if you clip the on-page copuon. That's a 30 percent discount and an all-time low. It has a bright and bassy output and offers EQ customization in the app. Plus it’s water-resistant, so you can take it to the park or on a hike and share your good taste in music with whoever is nearby.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2

The top budget pick in our gaming headphones buying guide, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2, is on sale for $36. That’s a dollar more than it went for on Prime Day and only a modest $4 discount over its street price recently, but it's still close to lowest price we’ve seen. The Cloud Stinger 2 doesn’t have the most balanced or detailed sound, but its V-shaped signature gives action scenes a nice level of impact, and its mic quality belies the dirt-cheap price. The design is comfortable too, though it’s made from cheap-feeling plastic.

Shokz OpenRun Pro

The Shokz OpenRun Pro is down to $125 for Prime Big Deal Days, which is $25 more than the lowest price we’ve tracked but still $55 below its usual going rate. This is a recommended pair of bone conduction headphones, which means it hugs the side of your head and delivers sound by passing vibrations through your skull. (It’s not as uncomfortable as it sounds.) The main benefit is that this leaves your ear canals completely open, so you can enjoy a playlist or podcast without being shut out from the outside world. The downside, usually, is that you don’t get as full a sound as you would with a traditional pair. That’ll still be the case here, but we’ve found the OpenRun Pro to deliver more low-end depth than most of its peers. They’re fairly comfy and get up to 10 hours of battery life beyond that.

Logitech G535

If you’re looking for a wireless headset, the Logitech G535 is back down to $80, which is about $25 below its average street price. This is an honorable mention in our gaming headsets guide, as we like its lightweight design, Bluetooth support and agreeable, relatively well-balanced sound. It forces you to crank the volume to reach a listenable level though, and its mic makes voices sound a little too thin. It also doesn't work with Xbox consoles. But if you really want a wireless gaming headset for less than $100, it’s well worth a look.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is down to just $500, which is $200 off its starting price (though it regularly sells for $600) and the lowest price we've seen thus far. This 32-inch display has built-in apps and allows you to access streaming services, just like you would on a smart TV. It can also act as a smart home hub, showing you your smart camera feeds and more. This discounted model is the updated 2023 version of the monitor that launched at CES 2022.

Google Indoor Nest Security Cam

A slew of Google Nest home security devices are still on sale the day after Prime, including the battery-powered Nest Cam that can go inside or outside your home. Typically priced at $180, the security cam dipped down to $120 for Amazon's October Prime Day event. The Nest Cam works with smart speakers and displays enabled with Alexa or the Google Assistant and can last up to seven months depending on how much activity it picks up. Its weather-resistant build and magnetic mount should make it easy to install on most surfaces. It sends live alerts to your phone and will even allow for on-demand check-ins without a subscription, though it only stores the last three hours for free. For six months of stored footage, you'll need a Nest Aware membership.

Google Nest Thermostat

In other Google deals, the Nest Thermostat is on sale for just $90, which is only about $10 more than the lowest price we've tracked and $40 off Google's MSRP. This is Google's entry-level smart thermostat, but it still lets you control your heating and cooling from anywhere, suggests tweaks to help you save money, and in some cases, can entitle you to rebates from your utility provider. It's all relatively easy to program, and it works with Google's Nest Hub and other smart displays like the Echo Show.

Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale for $180 right now. which is a dollar more than they sold for on Prime Day and still a sizable $170 discount. We reviewed these back in July when they came out and gave them a decent review score of 81. Unfortunately they didn't push any of the top picks from our our best headphones list off their pedestals. They aren't bad, however, offering pleasant, even-handed sound and good noise cancellation. Though Beats is now owned by Apple, these headphones still play nice with Android. There's no wear detection and the mostly plastic design isn’t super premium, but at this price, you may not care.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is another small speaker we like that puts out decent volume for its size, and for Prime day it went down to $48, which is $12 off its usual going rate. Right now it's on sale for $60, but an on-page 15 percent coupon brings it back to that Prime Day low. This device has a strap on its back that works well on belts, backpacks, or even bike handlebars, so it’s easy to take on the road. And "on the go" is where the StormBox Micro 2 performs best, as it’s more about portable volume than pure fidelity.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E is holding strong at $300 right now for a pack of three routers. That's within a dollar of the lowest price it's sold for on Amazon. It's one of the best Wi-Fi 6 router systems you can get at the moment thanks to its easy setup process, convenient Google Assistant integrations and Matter and Thread support. If you're looking for a not-too expensive way to upgrade your home Wi-Fi system, and one that will take little time to set up, Google's is the one to get.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Our favorite streaming stick, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, remains at $37 after the sale. It packs a ton of features into an affordable package, including 4K HDR streaming capabilities, Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 and private listening when you have a pair of headphones. And since it's so small, it makes for a great travel entertainment device too.

Hisense U6K

The Hisense U6K is one of the more affordable TVs. And the 55- and 65-inch models are still down to $400 and $548, respectively. We’ve seen these deals before, but each matches an all-time low. The U6K is has received generally positive reviews around the web, as it's one of the few budget-level sets with quantum dots, full-array local dimming and a mini-LED backlight. All of that should help it deliver better contrast and color volume than most TVs in its price range. It’s not ideal for gaming though, as it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and lacks HDMI 2.1 ports. In general, it can’t match the brightness or viewing angles of a more expensive set, but it looks to be a good buy if you’re on a tighter budget.

For a well-reviewed midrange model, the Hisense U8K provides much better contrast and peak brightness, plus more gaming-friendly features like ability to play 4K content at up to a 144Hz refresh rate. That one is down to $748 for a 55-inch model and $998 for a 65-inch set.

iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot's Roomba 694 dropped to $199 for Prime Day and stayed there. While that's still $20 more than the lowest we've seen it go, it's still a good deal on our favorite cheap robot vacuum. It's got strong suction power, an attractive design and easy to use app. It'll be a good option for robo-vac novices, or anyone that doesn't want to fuss too much with an automatic dirt sucker. It clears hard and carpeted floors well, and it automatically returns to its base once a cleaning job is finished so it can recharge.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD

The Samsung Pro Plus microSD card is on sale for $20 right now. It's our top pick in our best microSD card guide because it was the most consistent of the ones we tested, with some of the best overall speeds and all of the important ratings that a good card should have: U3, V30 and A2. It'll be a great pick for your tablet, smartphone or Nintendo Switch, and it comes with a full-sized adapter in case you need to use it with a camera or connect it to your computer.

Crucial MX500

The Crucial MX500 internal drive is on sale for $46 right now. It's been an Engadget favorite for a while thanks to its sequential read speeds of 560MB/s and a standard 2.5-inch design that should make it easy to swap in for your desktop's or laptop's used-up drive.

Other great deals for after Prime Day

Anker 511 Charger

New Apple Watches don’t come with power adapters, so if you’re looking for one that can deliver a quick charge, we recommend Anker's 511 (Nano 3) charging brick. It’s down to $20 which is a mild, $4 discount, but still a welcome price for a worthwhile smartwatch accessory.

OtterBox Fast Charge Power Bank

The OtterBox Fast Charge Power Bank is currently just $36 for the 15,000mAh capacity model, which is the version we tested and recommend in our portable battery guide. This pack looks sharp and delivers a fast and reliable charge via USB-C or USB-A.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch

If you need more room on your Switch, SanDisk's officially licensed microSDXC card is a good pick, particularly when it’s on sale. Right now a 128GB model is within a dollar of its all-time low at just $18.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Our favorite microSD card for most people is the Samsung Pro Plus. It had the fastest sequential write speeds and random performance of any card we tested, and the USB reader that comes with included with this listing helps it reach higher speeds on compatible devices. It’s listed at $38 for the set (though it often goes for $25), and now Prime Day in October brings it to $23.

