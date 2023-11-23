The 4K Chromecast with Google TV drops to a new low of $38 for Black Friday

The Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K streaming stick has dropped to a record low price of $38 as part of a larger Black Friday deal on Amazon. That’s 24 percent off the MSRP of $50. This is the latest and greatest Chromecast stick and, as the name suggests, can be used to watch live TV with resolutions up to 4K HDR.

We appreciated the streaming stick in our official review, calling out the comfortable remote control that ships with the product and the excellent Google Assistant integration, which lets you skip that remote entirely and use your voice for controls. The stick also offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and good ‘ole HDR10. We also loved that this is a nearly lag-free device, especially when compared to rival products in the same price range. There's a reason, after all, that this stick easily made our list of the best streaming devices in 2023.

It’s also extremely easy to use, and the integrated dongle makes for a simple installation process. Just plug and play. Once installed, you’ll be able to watch content from just about every major streaming platform out there, including a diverse array of free ad-supported stuff, with one major caveat. The system doesn’t allow access to Apple TV+, so you’ll have to find another way to watch that Kurt Russell Godzilla show.

We are in the middle of Black Friday festivities, so that’s not the only streaming stick on sale. Amazon is also offering the HD version of Google’s Chromecast streaming stick for just $20. That's a savings of 33 percent from the MSRP of $30. This is basically the same product as above, but without 4K.

