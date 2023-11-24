The 5 best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals we found for Black Friday 2023

If you’ve been looking to grab a new pair of AirPods ahead of the holidays, we have good news: The entirety of Apple’s wireless headphone lineup is on sale for Black Friday. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday AirPods deals we could find below, with discounts on the base AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. There's even a new record-low price on the AirPods Pro with the older Lightning charging case. If you don’t need a new pair today, note that recent reports say Apple may refresh its AirPods lineup later in 2024. But if you don’t want to wait until then, the deals below are still offer good value.

Apple AirPods Pro (USB-C)

Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for $190 at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. That's $60 less than buying from Apple directly and ties an all-time low. This is the “best for iOS” pick in our wireless earbuds guide thanks to its suite of helpful Apple-specific features, including hands-free access to Siri, quick pairing with iPhones and device tracking through Apple’s Find My network. Effective (if not class-leading) ANC, a superb transparency mode and a pleasantly warm sound also stand out. That said, the Pro’s six-hour battery life is just average and, as with any set of AirPods, you pretty much have to be a dedicated Apple fan to get the most out of it.

Apple AirPods Pro (Lightning)

The previous deal applies to the latest iteration of Apple's earphones, which come with a USB-C charging case. If you don’t mind using a Lightning charging case, Walmart has the previous version on sale for a new low of $169. Aside from their charging case, these buds are very similar to the latest model and are still a solid option if you're looking for a pair of ANC earbuds with a comfortable fit and iOS-specific conveniences. We gave them a score of 88 in our review and praised their improved sound quality and Transparency Mode.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

The second-gen AirPods are down to $80 at Amazon and Target, which isn’t an all-time low but comes in roughly $20 below the pair’s usual street price in recent months. These are Apple’s entry-level wireless earbuds, having launched way back in 2019. They’re a bit tougher to recommend these days, as their one-size-fits-all design won’t fit everyone and you can get better sound quality even at this discounted rate. But if you prefer an open design that doesn’t completely seal off your ear canal, or just want the typical AirPods conveniences for as cheap as possible, this is at least a more acceptable price for these buds.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

The third-gen AirPods are available for $140 at Amazon, Target, Best Buy and others. Typically, these wireless earbuds have retailed between $10 and $20 higher in recent months, but steeper discounts have been uncommon. We gave this pair a review score of 88 back in 2021: There are certainly better-sounding options for the money, but the third-gen AirPods sound noticeably richer than their predecessor, and their haptic touch controls are altogether more convenient. This is another open design, though, so there still isn’t much in the way of deep bass or noise cancellation. Not everyone will find the wider earpieces comfortable either.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s top-of-the-line headphones, the AirPods Max, are discounted to $450 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $20 more than the lowest price we’ve seen but about $30 below the pair’s usual street price. Apple itself sells the headphones for $550. The AirPods Max are still overpriced for most even with this discount, but they remain undeniably premium, with top-tier ANC, a superbly balanced sound profile, a high-quality aluminum design, reliable controls and all the usual AirPods features. They’re hefty, though, and their included “case” is bafflingly flimsy. We gave the AirPods Max a review score of 84 in late 2020.

