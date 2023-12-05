The 5 best Walmart deals we're adding to our cart today — find incredible holiday sales on everything from Apple to Roku

This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."