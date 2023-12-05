The 5 best Walmart deals we're adding to our cart today — find incredible holiday sales on everything from Apple to Roku
Walmart's 30 Days of Deals is the gift that keeps on giving! Pick up smart lightbulbs for just $9 a pop, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that's $90 off and more.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be in the rearview mirror, but Walmart is still going strong with amazing deals on some of our favorite holiday gifts. We've partnered with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you the best options to suit every recipient on your list (and satisfy every budget). That way, you'll look like a champ when it's gift-giving time.
Today, we've chosen five on-sale items for the tech gurus and smart home enthusiasts in your life. Philips Wi-Fi lightbulbs brighten and dim lights from just the sound of your voice— score them for only $9 a pop. Then there's the ridiculous discount on the Linksys mesh router — for 60% off, you can connect your entire home. No smart TV? No problem — the Roku streaming stick (just $39) will turn your tube into one. Another great gift: The popular Emeril Lagasse air fryer. It's now on sale for $90 off! Check out these and more spectacular Walmart sales as we light up the discounts this week!
Roku Streaming Stick 4K$39$49Save $10
Philips Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED 60-Watt Light Bulb, 2-Pack$18$26Save $8
Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation$99$129Save $30
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus$79$169Save $90
Linksys Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router$59$149Save $90
1. Turn a regular TV into a smart one for under $40.
How could so much entertainment come from one little gadget? Plug the Roku streaming stick into your TV and, within seconds, you'll be watching all of your favorite shows and movies from Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling and Hulu — and in glorious 4K! It's a quick way to upgrade your home theater (or create one) and for only $39, it's an affordable way too. The device is also voice-controlled, so all you need to do is say what you’re looking for and let the remote do the rest. This shopper who didn't have a smart TV does now, thanks to the streaming stick: "Love this product! We have a 14-year-old TV that is not a smart TV. When we switched to fiber net it was recommended that we get a Roku. I opted for the stick and we are extremely happy with it."
2. Transform your home lighting with a smart bulb — just $9 a pop.
A smart lightbulb? What a bright idea! This Wi-Fi-connected bulb from Philips lets you dim the lights, bring them back up or set any mood with just the sound of your voice. And thanks to the WiZ app, you can also adjust the lighting even when you're not at home. Brilliant! This shopper agreed: "Smartest lightbulb I've ever had. It was super easy to connect to my Wi-Fi, and the app was easy to download and set up. It's hard to find a light that isn't super harsh but that also provides enough illumination. This bulb, for me, is that perfect wattage."
3. Snag $30 off these bestselling Apple AirPods.
There's a reason AirPods always sell out of stock: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about the AirPod Pros, but those can cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound quality, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Plus, right now, they're only $99. Over 24,000 reviewers have given these AirPods a perfect review and it's easy to see why. "A game changer in my day-to-day life," proclaimed this audiophile. "Their exceptional sound quality ... enhances my auditory experience whether I'm tuning into lectures, enjoying music or listening to podcasts. The wireless design provides unparalleled convenience, freeing me from the hassle of tangled cords and allowing unrestricted movement on campus or during workouts."
4. Bam! The price on this Emeril Lagasse air fryer has been slashed by $90.
This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."
5. Connect your whole house with a mesh router, now 60% off.
Transform your home into a Wi-Fi paradise with the Linksys mesh router, now discounted by an unbelievable $90. It's the perfect gift for that gamer, movie buff or gadget geek in your life — or for you! The 2.2 Gbps means quick-as-a-flash technology, and Wi-Fi 6 means no more lag time or dropped connectivity. And it covers a range of 1,500 square feet, from the basement den to the attic bedroom. "It's reliable, easy to use and totally recommended," raved this tech buff. "With Wi-Fi 6, it offers lightning-fast speeds and can handle multiple devices simultaneously without compromising performance. This makes it perfect for households with multiple users or for those who enjoy streaming high-definition content, online gaming, or any other bandwidth-intensive activities."
Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.