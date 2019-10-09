Seven misleading arguments against impeachment by Trump and his allies

As soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sept. 24 that House Democrats would begin an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, the president and his supporters started to put forth a slew of questionable arguments against it.

Whereas Democrats see Trump’s July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he solicited an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, as evidence that the president abused his power in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in his favor, Trump and his allies describe the inquiry as a continuation of the endless “witch hunt” that began with the investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.

With the inquiry just beginning, it’s too early to predict the outcome. What is evident already, however, is that several of the arguments being used to absolve the president are, to say the least, lacking in substance.

1. The impeachment inquiry itself is unconstitutional

On Tuesday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a letter to House Democratic leaders that cited the U.S. Constitution in defense of the president’s decision to undermine the checks and balances written into it.

“In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the Executive Branch and all future occupants of the Office of the presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances,” Cipollone wrote.

Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution states that “the President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The Constitution gives the House of Representatives the authority to impeach a president. Removal from office requires a subsequent trial and conviction by a two-thirds majority of the Senate.

2. ‘The Biden family was PAID OFF’

As news broke that Trump had withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine days before requesting Zelensky’s cooperation in an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter, the president began claiming that he was seeking to root out corruption. In an Oct. 6 tweet, for instance, Trump suggested that Biden and his son received corrupt payments from a Ukrainian natural-gas company and a Chinese investment fund.

It is INCREDIBLE to watch and read the Fake News and how they pull out all stops to protect Sleepy Joe Biden and his thrown out of the Military son, Hunter, who was handed $100,000 a month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

....and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason. There is NO WAY these can be legitimate transactions? As lawyers & others have stated, as President, I have an OBLIGATION to look into possible, or probable, CORRUPTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable. Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

First, while there’s little dispute that Hunter Biden was recruited for the board of directors of the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings at least in part because of his powerful father, he was paid $50,000 per month, not $100,000. Trump also grossly exaggerates Hunter Biden’s earnings from his work with the Chinese-American investment firm Bohai Harvest RST. While that firm sought to raise $1.5 billion in capital, it registered just $4.2 million. Hunter Biden owns a 10 percent stake in the company worth approximately $420,000 today.