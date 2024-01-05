The Apple AirPods Pro fall to a low of $189, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The holidays are just about over, but if you're looking to stock up on some new tech for the new year, we've found a handful of deals worth noting. The latest Apple AirPods Pro are back down to an all-time low of $189, for one, while our favorite budget wireless earbuds, the Soundcore Space A40, are within a dollar of their best price at $55. If you're interested in a new fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is at a low of $70, while the more featured Apple Watch SE is $50 off at $199. And if you're just looking to chill, several PC and Nintendo Switch games we like are also on sale. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.

The USB-C version of Apple's AirPods Pro is back down to $189 at Amazon and Walmart, which matches the lowest price we've tracked. Apple itself sells the noise-canceling earphones for $249, though the pair has regularly sold between $190 and $240 at third-party retailers in recent months.

Either way, the AirPods Pro is the "best for iOS" pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. They continue to offer a number of helpful features for users of other Apple devices, including faster pairing, hands-free Siri, Find My tracking and spatial audio support. A pleasingly warm sound, a superb transparency mode and effective active noise cancellation (ANC) also help, though battery life and call quality are still just OK. We gave the Lightning-based Pros a review score of 88. If you already own that older model and just want the USB-C case, note that you can buy the latter separately.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale for $70 at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Target. That ties the lowest price we've seen. The offer applies to multiple color band options, though a couple of those may come with shipping delays. Fitbit normally sells the fitness tracker for $100, but we've seen it drop to $80 at various points over the past year.

We call the Inspire 3 the best budget option in our fitness tracker buying guide. It accurately monitors step count, heart rate, sleep and other essential metrics in a slim, lightweight and water-resistant design. Its color OLED display is simple to navigate, and its battery can last up to 10 days per charge. It can only access GPS via your phone, however, so more dedicated runners and cyclists may want to look elsewhere. It lacks contactless payment support, too. Other Fitbit trackers are also on sale.

The 40mm Apple Watch SE is down to $199 at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. While that's $20 more than the best price we've tracked, it's still $20 less than the smartwatch's typical street price and $50 less than Apple's MSRP. We note the Watch SE in our guide to the best smartwatches as a good pick for first-time buyers or those on a budget. It offers most of the same core features as the flagship Apple Watch Series 9: notifications, heart-rate monitoring, accurate fitness tracking, fall and crash detection, emergency SOS and so on. It has a smaller display with larger bezels, but the overall design looks similar, plus it's water-resistant.

The big trade-off is that the display isn't always-on, so you have to raise your wrist or tap the screen to activate it. It also lacks more advanced health features like a skin temperature sensor, ECG monitor and blood oxygen sensor. Still, if you're new to smartwatches and own an iPhone, this is a good value. We gave Watch SE a review score of 89 in September 2022.

Anker's Soundcore Space A40 is the top pick in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds, as it offers many of the features we'd expect from earphones that cost twice as much. Newegg has the pair on sale for $55 with the checkout code NNDNA88, which is $24 off its usual going rate and only a dollar more than the lowest price we've tracked. The Space A40's ANC performance belies its low price, while its compact frame is comfortable to wear for hours at a time. It can connect to two devices at once, and its battery life is solid at eight to 10 hours per charge. It also supports wireless charging. The warm sound profile isn't as detailed as more expensive pairs, but it's pleasant enough, and you can customize the EQ curve through the Soundcore app. Call quality isn't all that great, however, and your music won't auto-pause when you remove an earbud.

You can grab a four-pack of Apple's AirTags for $79 at Amazon, which is a deal we've seen for much of the past month or so but still costs $20 less than buying from Apple directly. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to see the full discount. The AirTag is the top pick for iPhone owners in our Bluetooth tracker buying guide, as it taps into Apple's giant Find My device network and its own ultra-wideband wireless tech to locate misplaced items accurately. It's also waterproof, and its battery is easily replaceable. It doesn't come with any holes or adhesives, however, so you may need to buy a separate accessory if you want to attach it to a keychain.

If you want a set of Bluetooth trackers but own an Android phone, a four-pack of Tile Mates is down to $38 at Walmart. That's only about a dollar more than the lowest historical price we could find. For reference, we normally see a single Tile Mate go for around $20. Tile's trackers aren't quite as precise as AirTags, but they have the second-largest crowd-finding network after Apple, and the Mate's built-in keyring hole makes it easy to slap on a keychain. That said, you can't replace the battery, and you'll need to pay a subscription fee for separation alerts (which let you know when you've left a tracked item behind). The Mate itself isn't a top pick in our buying guide, but at less than $10 per tracker, this is a solid value.

The 10th-gen iPad is on sale for $349 at Amazon, Target and Best Buy, which ties the lowest price we've tracked and takes $50 off the 10.9-inch tablet's usual going rate. This slate sits in a middle ground between the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad and the iPad Air. It's not as cheap as the former, but it has a more modern design with a larger display, thinner bezels, a faster chip and a USB-C port. Unlike either device, its front-facing camera is situated on the long edge of the device, which is generally more convenient for FaceTime calls. That said, this tablet's display and chipset are both steps down from what you get with the iPad Air, and its accessory support is more limited. It only has 64GB of storage as well. But if you need an Apple tablet today and can't pay for the Air, it's an easier buy at this price. We gave the 10th-gen iPad a review score of 85 in late 2022.

You should only grab this deal if you need a tablet right away, however. According to reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple plans to refresh its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, with the first updates potentially arriving in March. We may not see a follow-up to this iPad until later, but if you can afford to wait, that may be the safest choice.

The 128GB version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale for $700 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen outside of special trade-in and education offers. Normally, it retails closer to $750.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is collectively the top Android recommendation in our tablet buying guide. This is the entry-level model, but it shares most of the same perks as the larger (and more expensive) Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra. Its 11-inch 120Hz OLED display is fast and vibrant, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip delivers superb performance and it comes with Samsung's reliable S Pen stylus. The sturdy design also has an IP68 water-resistance rating, so you can safely take it in the tub or pool. Android still isn't as optimized for large screens as Apple's iPadOS, but Samsung's OneUI software makes multitasking at least a little more manageable. All of this is still more tablet than most people need, but if you want an Android alternative to the 11-inch iPad Pro, it's likely your best bet.

We highlighted the Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale when it kicked off last month, but since this is the last deals roundup we'll publish before the sale ends on January 10, consider this a last-call PSA. A number of worthwhile PC games are still down to the lowest prices we've seen with a recurring 33 percent coupon. The survival horror game Alan Wake 2 is down to $27, for one, and now comes bundled with a voucher for Alan Wake Remastered. The rhythm-action game Hi-Fi Rush is available for $15, while the wholesome open-world game Tchia is available for $13. Other newish hits like the Dead Space remake, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Remnant II are also notably discounted. Many of those titles made our annual Games of the Year roundup last week. Meanwhile, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, a staff favorite from 2021, is now free to claim until January 11.

Beyond the PC, we're also seeing a few lows on digital games we like for the Nintendo Switch. Two picks from our guide to the best couch co-op games, the silly stealth game Untitled Goose Game and the heartfelt adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale, are each down to $9 at Walmart. So is the chill puzzler Unpacking, which we highlight in our guide to the best relaxing games. Another couch co-op pick, the tender management sim Spiritfarer, is back down to $7.49 on the Nintendo eShop.

Other highlights include the sharply written adventure Kentucky Route Zero for $12 and the RPG Divinity: Original Sin — the previous game from Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios — for $25. The acclaimed 2D platformer Celeste is also worth a look at $6, though that's not quite an all-time low.

