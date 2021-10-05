The Apple TV 4K 32GB drops to $159 at Adorama

The 2021 Apple TV 4K saw major improvements over the previous model, especially with performance and the improved Siri remote. However, it's still pretty expensive for a set-top streaming device with a starting price of $179. If you've been waiting for a sale to pick one up, you can now save $20 on the 32GB model and buy one for just $159 at Adorama — one of the better prices we've seen.

Buy Apple TV 4K 32GB at Adorama - $159

With a review score of 90, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is among the best high-end streaming boxes available, particularly for Apple users. The A12 Bionic processor delivers zippy performance, and it supports Dolby Vision at 60 fps and Dolby Atmos sound, along with AirPlay 3 and screen mirroring. It also supports HomeKit, letting you ask Siri to show you video feeds, control smart lights, locks and more.

The key difference with the last model, however, is the redesigned Siri remote. It's not only larger and easier to use, but also touch sensitive so you can swipe between options more easily. Best of all, Apple's sometimes-maligned Siri voice assistant works well with Apple TV, easily handling commands like "Play Ted Lasso" or "Show me some new comedy films."

The primary downside, as mentioned, is the price. Roku's Ultra is only $100 (and often less on sale), while Google's Chromecast with Google TV, which finally comes with a remote, is $50. However, Apple TV 4K is loaded with nice features, especially for folks in Apple's ecosystem, and today's sale makes it a lot more affordable.