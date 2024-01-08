The Apple Vision Pro goes on sale in the US on February 2 for $3,499

Those who've been yearning for a chance to try the Apple Vision Pro headset and have the cash to spare won't need to wait much longer to snap one up. The company says the hotly anticipated device will arrive in the US on February 2. Pre-orders for the $3,499 mixed reality headset will open on January 19. The device will be available at all US Apple Store locations as well as through the company's web store.

Those who require vision correction will need to snap up Zeiss optical inserts and attach them to the headset magnetically (Vision Pro doesn't work with glasses). Readers will cost $99, while prescription lenses will set you back $149. The inserts will only be available for purchase online, so don't expect to be able to wander into an Apple Store to pick them up. Naturally, you'll need a prescription for the prescription lenses. However, Apple says that "not all prescriptions are supported."

This is Apple's first new major product since it introduced the Apple Watch back in 2014. Apple revealed the Vision Pro release date just as CES 2024 is kicking off, likely to steal some thunder away from the show's exhibitors without needing to actually show up in Las Vegas itself.

The Vision Pro, which Apple announced at WWDC last year, marks the company's initial foray into spatial computing. As such, you'll primarily control it with your hands, eyes and voice, though you can pair a Magic Keyboard and Trackpad for productivity needs and a controller when it's time to kick back and play games.

Apple says a brand new App Store will support more than a million apps from the iOS and iPadOS ecosystems. Of course, there will be apps that are unique to the headset's visionOS. You'll interact with apps by just looking at them, tapping your fingers (à la Apple Watch's new Double Tap feature), flicking your wrist to scroll and using dictation or a virtual keyboard for typing. Siri voice control will enable to you control media playback, open and close apps and much more, Apple says.

Users can place apps anywhere in a 3D virtual environment, which could be a boon for multitasking. You'll be able to control your Mac through your Vision Pro as well, so you'll have access to a giant 4K canvas for your desktop or laptop to help you get things done.

On the entertainment front, you'll be able to stream shows and movies from the likes of Apple TV+, Disney+ and Max on a virtual screen that appears to be 100 feet wide. There's HDR support and, through the Apple TV app, you'll me able to check out more than 150 titles in 3D. Vision Pro also supports Apple's new Immersive Video format, through which you can check out 180-degree, 3D experiences in high resolution.

As for games, Vision Pro will support more than 250 Apple Arcade titles as well as others from the App Store. Players will be able to check out "spatial games," Apple says, such as Game Room, What the Golf? and Super Fruit Ninja. Apple says the headset will transform the space around you, likely leading to more immersive gaming experiences.

Speaking of immersion, you'll be able to virtually relocate to more peaceful environments, such as a national park or the surface of the moon, if you don't feel like looking at your office or home in mixed reality. By turning the Digital Crown, you can adjust the level of immersion in these environments.

This story is developing; refresh for updates.