The Apple Watch Series 8 drops to $329 at Amazon

If you missed the chance to purchase the Apple Watch Series 8 at $329 earlier this year, Amazon is once again selling the 41mm model for that price. With that 18 percent discount, the Series 8 is $70 off its usual $399 starting price. What's more, Amazon has also cut the price of the 45mm model. It too is $70 off, meaning you can get that variant of the Series 8 for $359.

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 $329 $399 Save $70 The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, especially when you can get a discount on it. $329 at Amazon

Although the Series 8 is only a modest upgrade over the Series 7, it’s still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. The Series 8 is fast and features a handy always-on display. It also sports robust app support and tight integration with Apple’s broader ecosystem. New to the Series 8 is a crash detection feature that can alert first responders in case of an emergency. It’s also the first wearable from Apple to feature a temperature sensor that can assist with ovulation tracking.

Of course, the Series 8 isn’t for everyone. For one, you can’t use the wearable with an Android phone. It’s also worth pointing out that the Apple Watch SE offers many of the same core features as the Series 8 but costs significantly less, especially when it’s sale like it is right now on Amazon. Alongside the Series 8, the retailer has discounted the SE . The 40mm model is 12 percent off or $30 off from its regular $249 price. You can also get the 44mm model for $30 off.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.