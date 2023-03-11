The Apple Watch Series 8 is back on sale for $329

With spring around the corner, now is a good time as any to start thinking about improving your fitness. A smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 8 can make it easier to stick to your goals. Good thing the 41mm model is back on sale. After an 18 percent discount, the Midnight and Product Red colorways are down to $329 on Amazon.

That’s $70 less than the Series 8’s usual $399 starting price, and the best discount Engadget has seen on the smartwatch since it was on sale at the start of February . Unfortunately, Amazon only has 41mm model stock, and the Silver and Starlight colorways aren’t included in the sale.

Despite being a modest upgrade from its predecessor, the Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy at the moment. It’s fast and features a large always-on display. It also comes with robust app support and integration with Apple’s broader ecosystem. New to the Series 8 is a crash detection feature that can alert first responders in an emergency. It also features a temperature sensor that can assist with ovulation tracking.

That said, the Series 8 isn’t for everyone. You can’t use the wearable without an iPhone, making it a non-starter for Android users. It’s also worth noting the second-generation SE offers many of the same core features of the Series 8 for less money.

