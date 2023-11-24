The Apple Watch Series 9 drops to a record-low $329 for Black Friday

The latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 as part of a larger Black Friday event over at Amazon. This is a record-low for the smartwatch, which isn’t surprising as it just launched back in September. The deal’s for the 41mm model and is available with multiple band and watch colors.

We loved Apple’s newest smartwatch in our official review, calling out the gesture-based control system that lets you perform many tasks without ever having to swipe on the screen. To that end, the Series 9 has on-board Siri functionality, so requests don’t have to head to your phone before being processed. This drastically improves the speed when using the voice assistant.

Of course, this is an Apple watch so iPhone integration is best-in-class, thanks to the app and the inclusion of a second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset. You can, for instance, easily use the watch to locate your phone when it has scuttled behind the couch. The iPhone and Apple Watch are meant to go together, like really expensive peanut butter and jelly.

The health and fitness tracking and related sensors are also excellent, which is a primary reason why many people pick up one of these watches. However, the Series 9 lacks blood oxygen and temperature sensors, which may be a dealbreaker for some. There’s also the battery life, which depletes after around 18 hours. This is great for a full day of use, except for those who want to indulge in the watch’s sleep tracking features. In other words, you’ll have to charge it before you go to sleep. Despite those nitpicks, this is the best Apple watch you can buy in 2023.

