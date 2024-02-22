Lord Sugar makes Apprentice history with shock boardroom decision

What did you miss?

The Apprentice's Lord Alan Sugar stopped the taxi going back to the house for the first time in all the 18 series and hauled everyone on the losing team back into the boardroom for the double firing.

The candidates were sent to Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, for Lord Sugar's favourite task where they must secure and negotiate nine items synonymous with the area. The losing team bought seven items, although they bought one of the wrong items which they were fined for, plus they were fined for two missing items and they were late back.

Their total spend was about £669 compared to the winning team who only spent around £427. PM Jack Davies said he was going to bring back Amina Khan for her lack of leadership skills and Maura Rath for her poor negotiation on the surfboard.

Very unimpressed, Lord Sugar made the last minute decision to haul everyone on the losing team back into the boardroom. Although he brought back all of the losing team, Lord Sugar ruled out working with Khan and Davies on their business proposals in the first double firing of the series.

The losing team was brought back into The Apprentice boardroom. (BBC)

What, how and why?

Lord Sugar sighed with dramatic effect once the losing team had finally left the boardroom and he aired his complaints about the task. "My favourite task," he complained. "I've never seen a mess like it in all these years."

Tim Campbell agreed saying The Apprentice candidates didn't perform well on either negotiations or planning. Fed up, Lord Sugar turned to his other co-star Karren Brady to get her advice on what to do as she had seen it first hand following the losing team on the task. He said: "Karren, you followed them, come on."

Amina, who was fired, alongside Onyeke and Phil in The Apprentice task. (BBC)

Brady planted the seed in Lord Sugar's mind about bringing all the candidates back into the boardroom. She didn't hold back when she said: "I've gotta tell you Alan, they all made mistakes. They're all culpable. They should all be back in here."

With no time to lose, Lord Alan Sugar picked up the phone and dialled through to reception. "You know what," he said. "Stop those other candidates going back to the house because I want everybody back in this boardroom."

At this point all the losing candidates sheepishly were seen returning from the cab.

Who was fired on The Apprentice?

PM Jack who was fired pictured on the task with Virdi and Sam. (BBC)

However, Lord Sugar chose to fire the PM Davies and Khan who would have been in the boardroom anyway. He told them: "Jack, you were ultimately responsible for the strategy, and the strategy failed."

He added: "But, Amina, you were in charge of the sub-team’s lack of strategy and that cost the whole team big. And so, it is with regret Amina, you’re fired. And Jack, I’m sorry to say, you’re also fired."

In the taxi, Khan said: "Everyone in that room was at fault but everyone was hiding behind the curtain, dodging the bullet and in actual fact anyone in that room was so close to being fired."

Meanwhile Jack said in the taxi: "Big shock. I wasn’t expecting it but look it is what it is. It’s happened and I’ve got to take it on the chin."

