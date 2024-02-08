Lord Sugar's shock as Apprentice stars sell mini cheesecakes for £11 each

What did you miss?

Lord Alan Sugar was impressed when The Apprentice's girls successfully sold mini cheesecakes that looked like "Venus fly traps" for £11 each.

The corporate client agreed to take 50 units for their 10-year anniversary. Lord Sugar praised Flo Edwards in the boardroom for her tough negotiation skills that initially saw her strike a deal with the corporate client to sell each unit for £13.80, although this was later reduced to £11 because of the look of the product.

Equally shocked, Baroness Karren Brady said for that price people would expect to receive a cheesecake that feeds eight people - not just a mouthful. She exclaimed: "One that feeds eight!"

What, how and why?

Lord Alan Sugar thought the cheesecake looked like a Venus fly trap. (BBC)

Lord Sugar cheekily quipped Edwards should have put her good negotiation skills to use in the politics world after her performance in the task. He told her: "I heard you were quite good. We should have asked you to negotiate Brexit."

Edwards responded: "We started at 15 pounds." The staggering amount for a mini cheesecake left everyone gobsmacked, especially Lord Sugar and Brady.

A visibly shocked Lord Sugar exclaimed: "15 pounds!"

Then in his typical humour, the entrepreneur poked fun at the look of the product despite the incredible selling success. He added: "This thing looks like a Venus fly trap to me. I don't know if it's going to eat me rather than me eat it."

The Apprentice stars Maura, Raj, Noor, Onyeke, Amina, Foluso, Sam, Rachel, Flo in the boardroom. (BBC)

While they lost £140 from the corporate client who were "slightly underwhelmed" by the product, the girls still managed to get the cheesecakes at an impressive £11 per unit totalling at £550. They beat the boys in the challenge after the girls secured a profit of more than £700.

Earlier in the episode, the corporate client said the product wasn't "premium enough" for that price point. She said: "I'm a little bit thrown by the fig." The corporate client tried to beat them down to eight pounds but Edwards renegotiated at £11 because of the "effort and the staff we had working on this for you".

The girls also had some good successes selling in Greenwich market, leading them to victory.

What else happened on The Apprentice?

The Apprentice stars Asif, Paul Bowen and Phil heading for the boardroom. (BBC)

Lord Sugar fired Paul Bowen after an intense boardroom. The businessman pointed out that Bowen admitted to too many mistakes. He said: "Paul too much joking, too much admitting mistakes, like a bull in a China shop."

Earlier in the boardroom, he was less than impressed that Bowen had tried to offer the corporate client Innocent Smoothies chocolate cheesecakes on several occasions when they said they were only interested in healthy food. "I fully take onboard that was a mistake on my part," Bowen said in the boardroom.

In his humorous ways, Lord Sugar had quipped: "You kept offering them chocolate. It's like trying to persuade the Vatican to install a condom machine."

The Apprentice's Paul Bowen heading home. (BBC)

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo, Bowen said he was gutted because he thought he could have gone all the way. "Obviously I'm disappointed," he said. "I genuinely thought I could win it. To come out early doors, it's always a gutter but there are some strong candidates in there, you know? Every one of them has got a really good attribute as towards themselves."

He added: "I was the one that made the mistakes. I put my hands up that I made the mistake and maybe he just thought, 'how many mistakes is this guy gonna make?' Asif put himself forward to be team leader to show potential, Phil did a good job."

