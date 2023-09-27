The ARC nerve-stimulation system could help quadriplegic patients move their arms again

Onward Medical's BCI-based therapy had previously been used to regulate lower limbs and bladders.

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·3 min read
0
Onward Medical

The ARC nerve stimulation therapy system from startup Onward Medical passed another developmental milestone on Wednesday, as the company announced the first successful installation of its brainwave-driven implantable electrode array to restore function and feeling to a patient’s hands and arms. The news comes just five months after the researchers implanted a similar system in a different patient to help them regain a more natural walking gait.

The ARC system used differs depending on how what issue it's being applied to. The ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive stimulator array that sits on the patient’s lower back and helps regulate their bladder control and blood pressure, as well as improving limb function and control. Onward’s lower limb study from May employed the EX along with a BCI controller from CEA-Clinatec to create a “digital bridge” spanning the gap in the patient’s spinal column.

The study published Wednesday instead utilized the ARC-IM, an implantable version of the company’s stimulator array which is installed near the spinal cord and is controlled through wearable components and a smartwatch. Onward had previously used the IM system to enable paralyzed patients to stand and walk short distances without assistance, for which it was awarded an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2020.

Medical professionals led by by neurosurgeon Dr. Jocelyne Bloch, implanted the ARC-IM and the Clinatec BCI into a 46-year-old patient suffering from a C4 spinal injury, in mid-August. The BCI’s hair-thin leads pick up electrical signals in the patient’s brain, convert those analog signals into digital ones that machines can understand, and then transmits them to a nearby computing device where a machine learning AI interprets the patient’s electrical signals and issues commands to the implanted stimulator array. The patient thinks about what they want to do and these two devices work to translate that intent into computer-controlled movement.

How well that translation occurs remains to be seen while the patient learns and adapts to the new system. “The implant procedures involving the Onward ARC-IM and Clinatec BCI went smoothly,” Dr. Bloch said in an press release. “We are now working with the patient to use this cutting-edge innovation to recover movement of his arms, hands, and fingers. We look forward to sharing more information in due course.”

“If the therapy continues to show promise, it is possible it could reach patients by the end of the decade,” Onward CEO Dave Marver said in a statement to Engadget. “It is important to note that we do not expect people with spinal cord injury to wait that long for Onward to commercialize an impactful therapy - we hope to commercialize our external spinal cord stimulation solution, ARC-EX Therapy, to restore hand and arm function in the second half of 2024.”

Onward Medical among a quickly expanding field of BCI-based startups working to apply the fledgling technology to a variety of medical maladies. Those applications include loss of limb and self-regulatory function due to stroke, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, physical rehabilitation from those same injuries, as well as a critical means of communication for people living with Locked-In Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

  • Bennifer, Brangelina and now... Traylor? Here's why we love to nickname celebrity couples.

    Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce as he played for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

  • They survived childhood cancer. But the disease has taken a toll on their mental health.

    Childhood cancer survivors say they deal with anxiety about cancer returning and that it felt scary to step back into “normal life.”

  • Sources: Palo Alto Networks in advanced talks to buy Talon and Dig in a $1B security sweep

    Palo Alto Networks' stock price has been on the rise on the back of strong earnings and growing demand for cybersecurity services, and now the company is using that momentum to do a little shopping. TechCrunch has confirmed with multiple sources that Palo Alto is in advanced negotiations to buy not one, but two, security startups out of Israel for around $1 billion altogether to expand its portfolio of services. Specifically, it is looking at Talon Cyber Security -- which has developed an enterprise browser aimed at security distributed workforces -- for between $600 million and $700 million; and Dig Security -- a specialist in securing data across public clouds -- for between $300 million and $400 million.

  • What is Amazon's [redacted] 'Project Nessie' algorithm?

    The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."

  • European Union report finds X has a major disinformation problem

    X, the company previously known as Twitter, could soon find itself in hot water with European Union officials due to the amount of misinformation on its platform.

  • College students are sharing their dorm tours while studying at sea and people are shocked: ‘It’s giving suite life on deck’

    It's true: "The Suite Life on Deck" is actually real. The post College students are sharing their dorm tours while studying at sea and people are shocked: ‘It’s giving suite life on deck’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • The FCC plans to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules

    FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the agency's plans to restore net neutrality protections. Previous rules, which prevented ISPs from blocking or throttling specific websites, were nixed in 2017 under the Trump administration.

  • Byju's to cut as many as 5,000 more jobs amid business restructuring

    Byju's plans to cut as many as 5,000 jobs in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Indian edtech giant looks to pare down costs amid a broader restructuring of its business following a delayed IPO and pressure from lenders. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which recently appointed a new head for its India business, is planning to remove redundant roles spanning both its offline and online ventures, as well as many jobs in the marketing department, the person said, requesting anonymity as the deliberation is private. Byju's, which at its last year's valuation of $22 billion is India's most valuable startup, is also planning to eliminate several high-paying senior executive roles, the person said.

  • Government shutdown: Lawmakers return to Washington with 2 long-shot ideas as time is running out

    Lawmakers face long odds of averting a government shutdown in just four days.

  • TikTok’s favorite (and most comfortable) sneaker is finally back in stock in all sizes

    This adidas best seller is comfy, stylish, comes in a wide size range for all genders and, best of all, pairs perfectly with everything you already own.

  • Amazon's No. 1 bestselling drill is $99 — that's 45% off! Plus more DeWalt deals

    Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.

  • PreSonus and Bitwig have teamed up to launch a universal file format for DAWs

    PreSonus and Bitwig have teamed up to launch the open DAWproject file format. This innovation allows you to save an entire audio project in one DAW and open it in another.

  • Found: Live from TechCrunch Disrupt with cybersecurity trailblazer Window Snyder from Thistle Technologies

    The Found team recorded this episode live from TechCrunch Disrupt. Hosts Dom-Madori Davis and Becca Szkutak sat down with Window Snyder, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry who has dedicated her decades-long career to ensuring the internet and our devices are secure. Snyder talked about why after years of working at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Fastly and Square now was the right time to launch her startup, Thistle, which looks to build the security infrastructure needed to keep internet-connected smart devices safe.

  • How to make a Contact Poster in iOS 17

    Apple officially released iOS 17 into the wild on September 18. The new feature, Contact Posters, allows you to create your own digital calling card that pops up on other people’s iPhones when you call them.

  • Kolena, a startup building tools to test AI models, raises $15M

    Kolena, a startup building tools to test, benchmark and validate the performance of AI models, today announced that it raised $15 million in a funding round led by Lobby Capital with participation from SignalFire and Bloomberg Beta. The new cash brings Kolena's total raised to $21 million, and will be put toward growing the company's research team, partnering with regulatory bodies and expanding Kolena's sales and marketing efforts, co-founder and CEO Mohamed Elgendy told TechCrunch in an email interview. Elgendy launched Kolena in 2021 with Andrew Shi and Gordon Hart, with whom he'd worked for around six years at AI divisions within companies including Amazon, Palantir, Rakuten and Synapse.

  • Deepfake election risks trigger EU call for more generative AI safeguards

    The European Union has warned more needs to be done to address the risks that widely accessible generative AI tools may pose to free and fair debate in democratic societies, with the bloc's values and transparency commissioner highlighting AI-generated disinformation as a potential threat to elections ahead of the pan-EU vote to choose a new European Parliament next year. Giving an update on the the bloc's voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation in a speech today, Vera Jourova welcomed initial efforts by a number of mainstream platforms to address the AI risks by implementing safeguards to inform users about the "synthetic origin of content posted online", as she put it. The AI giant is not a signatory to the bloc's anti-disinformation Code -- as yet -- so is likely to be facing pressure to get on board with the effort.

  • Rick Fox wants his concrete startup's carbon credits to subsidize down payments for homeowners

    Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox has a plan to solve the housing crisis in the Bahamas and beyond. Fox is co-founder of Partanna, a startup that makes carbon-negative concrete. Each block of his company’s concrete avoids and removes 14.3 kilograms of carbon from the atmosphere, generating carbon credits in the process.

  • How to watch 'The Amazing Race' Season 35: premiere date, new cast info, trailer and more

    Get ready, it's time for the 35th season of 'The Amazing Race.'

  • The Morning After: Amazon bets $4 billion on an OpenAI rival

    The biggest news stories this morning: Amazon bets $4 billion on an OpenAI rival, DJI Mini 4 Pro drone review, The iPhone 15 Pro version of Resident Evil Village lands on October 30.

  • Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Sony for limited edition purple earbuds

    Sony and Olivia Rodrigo have teamed up to release limited edition earbuds. These buds share many similarities with the recently-released LinkBud S line.