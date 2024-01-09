The ASUS Zenbook Duo is a stunning dual-screen laptop with seemingly no compromises

Between the Zenbook 17 Fold, Project Precog and previous Zenbook Duo machines, it feels like ASUS has been working towards building a true dual-screen laptop for ages. And now at CES 2024, that time has come with the arrival of the simply named Zenbook Duo.

Similar to Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i, the Zenbook Duo features two separate screens and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard that can be stashed inside the system for traveling. The difference is that ASUS’ OLED panels look even better, as they are slightly larger at 14 inches, while also offering a 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and stylus support. Plus, with a starting price of $1,500, it costs $500 less than the Yoga Book and not that much more than your average high-end ultraportable.

That alone would be enough to make it interesting, but what really elevates the Zenbook Duo is the polish ASUS has put into making it look and function just like a regular clamshell. Measuring just 0.78 inches thick and weighing 3.64 pounds (including its removable keyboard), it’s only a touch larger and heavier than a typical 14-inch notebook. And it doesn’t give up anything in terms of performance, with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD inside,. The same thing goes for connectivity, where you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A 3.2 slot, a 3.5mm audio jack and even a full-size HDMI 2.1 socket.

The back of the Zenbook Duo features a built-in kickstand so you don't need any other accesories to prop it up while traveling. (Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget)

But the best thing about the Zenbook Duo is its fit and finish. Even though what I got to mess around with was a pre-production model, it felt incredibly sturdy. When packed up with its keyboard sandwiched between the two screens, there are no gaps or wasted space. And despite its super shallow dimensions, the detachable keyboard features full backlighting and more than enough travel to make sure your fingers don’t get sore while typing.

ASUS also added something I wish Lenovo had included on the Yoga Book 9i: a built-in kickstand. By mounting one on the bottom of the laptop, it sidesteps the need to have a separate folding cover, which streamlines the process every time you have to pack up and go. The small downside is that the orientation of the kickstand promotes a stacked setup with one display on top of the other. Though I’m not that bothered since that’s my preference anyway. Technically, you can use the Zenbook Duo with vertical side-by-side mode, but because there’s no way to adjust the kickstand in this position, it’s not quite as flexible.

The magic of the Zenbook Duo is that its practically the same weight and size as a typical 14-inch notebook while boasting a second display and a detachable keyboard. (Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget)

As you’d expect from a system like this, you can use it as a standard clamshell with the Zenbook Duo featuring hidden magnets that allow the keyboard to snap neatly in place. However, when you have more room to work with, you can place the keyboard in front of the system and instantly double your screen space. There’s also a responsive virtual keyboard and touchpad you can use in a pinch along with handy widgets for the news, weather and monitoring system performance. And when you need to top up the removable keyboard’s battery, there are some thoughtfully placed pogo pins that allow it to trickle charge while it’s nestled inside the system.

Surprisingly, when it comes to battery life, ASUS managed to fit a 75 Whr power pack in the Zenbook Duo which is slightly larger than what’s available in the new Zephryus G14 (73 Whr), and that’s a gaming machine with way fewer moving parts. And ASUS claims the Zenbook Duo adheres to MIL-STD 810H testing standards, so it should be pretty durable too.

Similar to the Yoga Book 9i, the Zenbook Duo's BT keyboard and be detached to reveal a second display. (Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget)

Last year, the Yoga Book 9i felt like a revelation; Lenovo combined all the right components needed to create an appealing dual-screen laptop. But ASUS has optimized that template even further by adding ports, moving to bigger and better screens, including a built-in kickstand and making it even more portable. And then there’s that surprisingly affordable $1,500 starting price. I’ve been waiting for years to switch over to a dual-screen laptop, and the Zenbook Duo might actually convince me to finally make that jump.

The ASUS Zenbook Duo is expected to go on sale sometime later in Q1 2024.

