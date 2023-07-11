The best Amazon Prime Day camera and drone deals for 2023

If you're looking for a camera (or drone) for content creation, travel photography and more, Amazon Prime Day has some great deals, including rare sales on popular models. For example, Sony's latest A7 IV model is on sale for the first time at $2,400, or $2,600 with a 28-70mm kit lens — saving you $100 on each. DJI, which doesn't often discount its popular drones, is selling the Mini 3 Pro with DJI RC remote for $729. Meanwhile, Canon is selling its R50 creator's kit for $850 for a savings of $150, Panasonic has its full frame Lumix S5 on sale with two lenses (including a prime) for $1,700 (40 percent off) and OM System is selling the OM-D E-M1 Mark III mirrorless camera for just $1,300, for an impressive $500 discount. There are plenty of other deals as well, and if you don't find what you want at Amazon, some of the products come with the same discount elsewhere.

Sony A7 IV

Sony’s A7 IV is a successful follow-up to its popular mainstream A7 III. Resolution is up considerably to 33 megapixels, and image quality is much improved overall. Video is now on par with rivals with 4K at up to 60p with 10 bit 4:2:2 quality. Autofocus is incredible for both video and stills, and the in-body stabilization does a good job. The biggest drawbacks are rolling shutter that limits the use of the electronic shutter and the relatively high price — but the $100 discount helps ease the latter a bit. The sale is on now, but extends to July 16th.

Sony A7 III

When it first came out, I said that Sony's 24.2-megapixel A7 III was a "near-perfect all-around camera." That still applies. The already excellent 693-point hybrid phase detect autofocus system has been updated via firmware with the real-time eye and animal AF features introduced with the A6100/A6400 models. On top of that, you can shoot bursts at up to 10 fps with continuous autofocus and auto exposure. On the video side, however, it's been surpassed by the like-priced Z6 and S1 models from Nikon and Panasonic. As mentioned, the deals are good until July 16th, but act soon before stock runs out.

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone with DJI RC screen remote

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a lightweight drone under 250 grams, but it’s loaded with features found on bigger models like the Mavic 3. It has some of the best image quality specs on a lightweight drone, including 4K 60p, 1080 120p and 48-megapixel photos. It also offers most of the AI and tracking features found on the Mavic 3, like ActiveTrack, QuickShots and more. DJI also introduced the screen-equipped RC remote that’s more convenient than using a smartphone. The Mini 3 Pro is a bit expensive at $909 with the RC remote, but it's far more palatable at $729.

Canon R50 Content Creator Kit

Canon’s 24-megapixel EOS R50 is the company’s third APS-C camera to launch in the EOS R mount ecosystem. Weighing just 375 grams and packing a built-in flash, it’s extremely portable so it’s great for travel, parties, street photography and more. At the same time, it can shoot images at up to 15 fps, outputting high-quality, human-friendly photos. It’s capable for video as well, with 4K 30p supersampled from 6K, with 10-bit capability via HDR PQ. With features aimed at creators, you can grab it in a kit with a stereo microphone, tripod grip, wireless remote and an S18-45mm lens — saving you $150 on the kit.

Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master full-frame zoom lens

Sony's FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master full-frame lens covers the standard zoom range, so it's great for all kinds of shooting. It offers incredible G Master optics, but it's currently on sale at $1,598, the lowest price we've seen to date.

Panasonic Lumix S5 with two lenses

With the arrival of the Lumix S5 II, Panasonic is offering some stellar deals on its predecessor, the S5. It’s smaller and costs less than the Lumix S1, but it actually delivers better video features. That includes a flip-out display, five-axis in-body stabilization and 10-bit 4K recording at up to 60 fps. The autofocus is faster and more accurate than the S1, but not as good as Sony and Canon’s systems for video. Still, at this price, it's one of the best cameras currently available for content creators.

OM System E-M1 Mark III

Despite being a few years old, the 20-megapixel OM System (formerly Olympus) E-M1 III is still one of the best wildlife photography cameras available. It offers excellent image stabilization, fast shooting speeds, a compact, weather-proof body, flip out screen and accurate colors. It's also a solid choice for content creators, with 4K 30p video and OM-Log mode to boost dynamic range. Best of all, powerful telephoto lenses are relatively inexpensive compared to other brands. It's now on sale for $1,299, saving you $500 over the regular price.

Sony A7C

Sony’s 24.2-megapixel A7C is a slightly smarter version of the popular full-frame A7 III in the smaller body of the crop-sensor A6600. That means it’s easy to carry around, but has worse handling than the A7 III. It has very similar image quality, shooting speeds and video specs as the A7 III, but uses Sony’s latest AI smarts to improve autofocus tracking. The A7C isn’t quite as capable as recent cameras like the Canon R6, but it’s a bit cheaper. Overall, it’s a good choice for hybrid shooters that lean to the photo side who want a lightweight, modestly priced full-frame camera.

Sony A6600

As Sony’s flagship APS-C camera, the 24.2-megapixel A6600 has a lot to offer. It comes with features like real-time AF tracking, a pop-up screen, in-body stabilization, solid battery life and awesome photo quality. It's also a great travel camera thanks to the compact size. It is a bit old now, having come out in 2019, but it's an attractive option at this low price.

These are the best deals we've found, but there are others as well. Sony in particular is active, with savings on no less than seven cameras and multiple lenses. For example, the 62-megapixel A7R IV is on sale for $2,998 (6 percent off). In addition, it's fastest prime lens, the FE 50mm f/1.2 model, is discounted $100 to $1,898. You can also grab the Panasonic S5 (body only) for $1,298 if you don't need the lenses, saving 35 percent off the regular price.

There are some notable deals on accessories, too. Lexar's V60 II memory cards (250MB/s read and 120MB/s write) are up to 31 percent off, with the 128GB model priced at just $31 and the 256GB model at $62. The faster V90 II cards are marked down up to 44 percent, with the best deal on the 128GB card ($96). You can also grab deals on the company's microSDXC cards, with the best deal on the 1TB Play card ($63 or 52 percent off). And if it's a camera backpack you're looking for, LowePro's Slingshot Edge 250 AW is marked down to just $74, or 56 percent off the regular price. And one its best backpacks, the ProTactic 450 AW II is on sale for $205, for a savings of 45 percent.