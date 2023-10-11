The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for Playstation, Nintendo, Xbox and more

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is turning out to be a great opportunity to pick up some new gaming gear. We're now into the second (and last) day of the sale, but we're still seeing a number of discounts on games and accessories we like. Notable deals include lower-than-usual prices on Nintendo Switch and PS5 exclusives, as well as savings on mice, keyboards, headsets and more. So if you're looking for new titlesto play on your Nintendo Switch, mechanical keyboards for your PC or a decent gaming headset for multiplayer matchups, you'll find those deals and more below. As a reminder, Amazon's “October Prime Day” sale runs until midnight tonight. After that many of the sale prices may disappear (though they may return for Black Friday).

Nintendo Switch games

Metroid Dread (Switch) $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

A number of worthwhile Nintendo Switch exclusives are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days. The offers include the charming turn-based strategy game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $20, the tactics RPG Fire Emblem Engage for $30, the wild hack-and-slasher Bayonetta 3 for $37, the tense side-scroller Metroid Dread for $40 and the workout RPG Ring Fit Adventure for $50. Mario Golf: Super Rush and Super Mario Maker 2 are available for $40 each as well. Most of these games are a few years old, and not every deal is an all-time low, but each is at least $10 cheaper than usual.

PlayStation 5 games

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Along those lines, various PlayStation games are also on sale, including several entries on our list of the best PS5 games. The giant action game God of War Ragnarök is down to $50, the gorgeous PS5 remake of The Last of Us is down to $46, while the popular open-world games Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and Horizon Forbidden West are both down to $40. The haunting roguelike Returnal, punishing action-RPG Demon’s Souls, accessible shooter Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut are all available for $10 less than that. The PS4 copies of some of these games are discounted as well; in Horizon’s case, you can save a little cash by using that to get a free PS5 upgrade. Again, we’ve seen all of these deals before and most aren’t quite all-time lows, but this is still a decent chance to save.

Other video game deals

Elden Ring (PS5) $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

A few noteworthy non-exclusives are priced a little lower than normal too. The widely acclaimed Elden Ring is down to $40, for example, while the more old-school RPG Octopath Traveler II is down to $28 and the remake of PSP classic Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is available for $25. (The latter is a PS4 copy, but you can get a free upgrade to the PS5 edition.) The dungeon crawler Diablo IV is $20 off at $50, while Prime members can grab a free copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo for the PC. The same caveats as above still apply here.

Backbone One

Backbone One (USB-C) $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

The Backbone One is a well-built gamepad that snaps around the sides of your phone and works immediately with just about any game that supports controller input. It’s also convenient for cloud streaming games from a console or PC. Right now both its USB-C and Lightning models are down to $70, which is $30 off. That’s not an all-time low, but discounts on the device are relatively uncommon. We gave the One a positive review last year, and we currently highlight it in our guide to the best handheld gaming systems. Backbone says the USB-C models will work with Apple’s new iPhone 15 lineup as well.

$100 PlayStation Store Gift Card + $10 Amazon credit

$100 PlayStation Store Gift Card + $10 Amazon credit (digital) $100 $110 Save $10 See at Amazon

Here's a simple one: If you buy a $100 PlayStation Store digital gift card and use the code PSN100 at checkout, you can get an extra $10 Amazon credit to use on future purchases. If you often use Amazon and plan on picking up new PS5 games, renewing a PlayStation Plus subscription or buying any other content through the PlayStation Store anyway, it's effectively a bit of free money.

Razer Basilisk V3

Razer Basilisk V3 $44 $70 Save $26 See at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk V3 is down to $44, which is a few bucks more than its all-time low but still $6 less than its usual street price. This is the “best for most” pick in our guide to the best gaming mouse, as its sturdy shape should be comfortable for each grip type and all but the smallest hands. (Provided you’re a righty.) It has 11 customizable buttons, including a “sensitivity clutch” for more precise aiming, and its thumb wheel supports both left-right tilt and a faster free-spin mode. That wheel is somewhat noisy, and the whole thing is too heavy for competitive-minded players, but it still tracks accurately and glides smoothly.

WD and Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X/S

WD Black C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S (1TB) $125 $150 Save $25 See at Amazon

It’s unfortunate, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S console is to buy a proprietary expansion card. If your Xbox is hurting for space, the 1TB version of WD’s Black C50 card is at least a little cheaper than usual at $125. That’s a $25 discount and a new low. If you need more room, the 2TB model of Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card is also on sale for an all-time low at $230. That’s $50 off. (The 1TB Seagate card is available for $130, but there’s little reason to buy that when the WD model is cheaper.) Both of these are still pricier than a comparable SSD, but any bit of savings should be welcome.

Sony PlayStation VR2

Sony PlayStation VR2 $509 $550 Save $41 See at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days has brought the first significant discount on Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset, which the company released this past February. It's currently down to $509, which is $41 off its list price. That's still a good chunk of change for a VR headset that doesn't have a super extensive game library on the PS5, but if you've been on the fence about picking the device up, it's at least a little more palatable. We gave the PSVR2 a review score of 84 at launch, as we were impressed by its excellent dual OLED displays, (relatively) comfortable fit and well-built controllers.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

The top budget pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2, is on sale for $35. That’s just a modest $5 discount but matches the lowest price we’ve seen. The Cloud Stinger 2 doesn’t have the most balanced or detailed sound, but its V-shaped signature gives action scenes a nice level of impact, and its mic quality belies the dirt-cheap price. The design is comfortable too, though it’s made from cheap-feeling plastic.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

HyperX Cloud Alpha $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

If you’re willing to pay a little more, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is another decent value at $60, which is $15 or so lower than its typical street price. We note this as an honorable mention in our guide: It’s been around for a few years now, but it’s comfortable, and its detachable mic is solid. It’s better built than the Cloud Stinger 2 as well. At this price, they don’t sound bad either, though an underemphasized treble means they aren’t especially detailed.

Logitech G535

Logitech G535 $80 $130 Save $50 See at Amazon

If you’re looking for a wireless headset, the Logitech G535 is back down to $80, which is about $25 below its average street price. This is another honorable mention in our gaming headsets guide, as we like its lightweight design, Bluetooth support and agreeable, relatively well-balanced sound. It forces you to crank the volume to reach a listenable level though, and its mic makes voices sound a little too thin. It also doesn’t work with Xbox consoles. But if you really want a wireless gaming headset for less than $100, it’s well worth a look.

Sennheiser HD 560S

Sennheiser HD 560S $150 $229 Save $79 See at Amazon

If you don’t need a mic, a good set of wired headphones will often provide more detailed sound than a dedicated gaming headset. The Sennheiser HD 560S is a good example of this, and right now it’s on sale for $150. While not an all-time low, that’s about $35 below the pair’s typical street price. We recommend the HD 560S in our guide to the best gaming headphones: Its open-back design lets in and leaks a ton of noise, but its wide soundstage and balanced signature lend games a pleasing sense of immersion. It’s comfortable to wear for extended periods as well. Just don’t expect much in the way of deep sub-bass.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL (Clicky Optical) $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL is available for $90, which is $30 or so off its average street price. This is a pick in our guide to the best gaming keyboards, as we like its crisp PBT keycaps, sturdy frame, clean RGB lighting, included wrist rest and steady performance. The catch is that this deal applies to the model with Razer’s Clicky Optical switches, which we found to be noisier and harsher-sounding than its linear counterpart. Neither model is hot-swappable either. But if you can live with a louder typing sound, there’s plenty to like. Razer recently released a higher-end Huntsman V3 Pro line, but those aren’t discounted.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless $175 $250 Save $75 See at Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless is down to $175, which is within a dollar of its all-time low and $75 off its list price. This is the top wireless pick in our gaming keyboard buying guide, mainly due to its magnetic OmniPoint switches, which enable a range of helpful gaming features. For instance, you can raise or lower the actuation point of individual keys — setting a high point to make typing more comfortable or a low one to make presses more responsive — and use a rapid trigger mode to repeat inputs faster.

The rest of the keyboard is satisfactory as well, with multiple connection options and a useful OLED display for adjusting settings, though you’d buy this for its gaming features more than its typing experience. In general, we think the Wooting 60HE is a better option for gaming enthusiasts, but that one isn’t on sale; the Apex Pro is a close-enough substitute if you need to go wireless. The smaller Apex Pro Mini Wireless is also discounted for $15 less.

ASUS ROG Azoth

ASUS ROG Azoth $210 $250 Save $40 See at Amazon

Another high-end wireless gaming keyboard, the ASUS ROG Azoth, is on sale for $210 in various switch configurations. While that isn’t an all-time low, it’s about $20 less than the device’s usual going rate since it arrived earlier this year. We highlight the ROG Azoth as an honorable mention in our gaming keyboard guide. It’s expensive, but it’s supremely well-built, with enthusiast-level touches like a gasket-mounted design — which gives keystrokes a softer feel — and a toolkit for lubing switches right in the box. It doesn’t have the flexible gaming features as the Apex Pro above, but it’s decidedly premium all the same.

Samsung Evo Select

Samsung Evo Select (512GB) $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

The 512GB version of Samsung’s Evo Select microSD card is on sale for $28, which is an all-time low and $7 below its usual rate. The 128GB model, meanwhile, is down to $10, which is another low. The Evo Select is the “best value” pick in our microSD card buying guide: It’s not the most performant option we tested — that’d be the Samsung Pro Plus — but it’s perfectly serviceable for running games on a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

