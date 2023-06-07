The best home entertainment gifts for Father's Day

It’s not always easy (or affordable) to wrangle kids together for a trip to the cinema. And for new parents, it’s often tough to find childcare for a date night. A better option for dads and moms is a home entertainment upgrade – something that can help them relax once the kids are asleep, or to have a fun family movie night. Here are some of our favorite gift options to elevate any parent’s viewing experience.

Sonos Beam

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget Sonos Beam There are plenty of soundbars out there, but few are as versatile as the Sonos Beam. It's a sleek box that'll instantly upgrade any TV with expansive and detailed sound. $499 at Sonos

There are plenty of soundbars out there, but few are as versatile as the Sonos Beam. It's a sleek box that'll instantly upgrade any TV with expansive and detailed sound. But, it's also a smart speaker with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. That makes it a viable alternative to devices like the Echo. Being able to shout "Play some Sesame Street songs!" comes in really handy for new parents. Trust me.

LG C2 OLED

There’s no better home entertainment upgrade than a new TV, and LG’s C2, like the company’s previous flagship OLEDs, remains one of the best. It’ll deliver astounding 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content, with all of the eye-searing contrast and inky blacks you’d expect from an OLED panel. While LG has a newer C3 model, we think the C2 remains a better option for most people, especially since it costs far less.

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

If your entertainment runs through a game console, and dad just wants to kick back to watch a game or some Blu-ray discs, then he’ll appreciate navigating things with a remote instead of a gamepad. The PS5 Media Remote matches the console aesthetically, and includes shortcut buttons for several popular apps. Plus, its batteries will last longer than the one in a DualSense so it will always be ready to go. Your biggest problem could be probably finding one in stock, although if you managed to snag the console then we think you’ll be able to figure this out too. For Xbox owners, the PDP Media remote works for systems from the One through the new Series X/S. Instead of shortcut keys it includes a fairly standard universal remote setup so that there’s not a lot of re-learning involved.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Roku Streaming Stick 4K Anyone with an older TV will appreciate this affordable dongle that’ll do just about everything you’d want from a streaming device: Access a vast library of apps, offer fast performance and play content in 4K. $40 at Amazon$40 at Walmart

Anyone with an older TV set would appreciate Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K. It’s a $50 dongle that’ll do just about everything you’d want from a streaming device: Access a vast library of apps, offer fast performance and play content in 4K (and on supported TVs, it can also handle HDR and Dolby Vision). Even if a TV already has built-in apps, there’s a good chance the Streaming Stick will be faster, especially if the set is a few years old. Roku’s stick also makes for a great travel companion: Instead of logging into services on a hotel TV, dad just needs to plug this in.

Apple TV 4K 2022

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget 2022 Apple TV 4K The latest version of the Apple TV 4K is, unsurprisingly, the best. It’s faster than ever, it’s far more affordable and it includes Apple’s revamped Siri Remote, which has a responsive (and clickable) circular trackpad. $150 at Amazon

The latest version of the Apple TV 4K is, unsurprisingly, the best. It’s faster than ever, it’s far more affordable and it includes Apple’s revamped Siri Remote, which has a responsive (and clickable) circular trackpad. The new version is a solid upgrade for anyone with the original 4K model, and it’s even a bigger leap for owners of the company’s older set-top boxes. Sure, Apple’s TV app is also available on many competing devices, but we still prefer the user experience of the Apple TV 4K. Consider it a must buy for any iPhone-toting parents in your life.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony’s latest pair of noise-canceling headphones are among the best we’ve ever seen. The XM5 are supremely comfortable, offer excellent sound quality, and have far more powerful noise-blocking capabilities than before. $349 at Amazon

Sony’s latest pair of noise-canceling headphones are among the best we’ve ever seen. The XM5 are supremely comfortable, offer excellent sound quality, and have far more powerful noise-blocking capabilities than before. While they’re not great for group watching, they’re the perfect pair of cans for a new dad who wants to fully immerse themselves in the latest Fast and Furious movie.

Philips Hue White + Color Starter Kit

Philips Hue Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit Whether the house is already leaning into automation or not, this starter kit of Philips Hue White and Color lights should be a good fit. $180 at Amazon

Whether the house is already leaning into automation or not, this starter kit of Philips Hue White and Color lights should be a good fit. It comes with three bulbs that can glow in millions of colors, as well as a button for easy manual control and a Hue bridge. The latter will be important if dad eventually wants to add to its lighting system as it supports up to 50 connected lights. He’ll be able to control his lights from anywhere using the companion mobile app, set schedules and routines and use Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri commands to change the lighting in the house as he sees fit. That means it’ll be easier than ever for dad to get the right ambiance for his next movie night.

BenQ HT2050AA projector

Engadget BenQ HT2050A 1080P Home Theater Projector For the biggest and best screen possible, you’ll always want a projector. The BenQ HT2050A is as good of an option as you’ll find, and your dad can brag about how much of a steal it was. $589 at Amazon$699 at Adorama

For the biggest and best screen possible, you’ll always want a projector. The BenQ HT2050A is as good of an option as you’ll find, and your dad can brag about how much of a deal it was at under $750. What this 1080p projector lacks in resolution and dynamic range it more than makes up for in value, and is a perfect choice to get someone started on live the projector lifestyle. Just find a blank wall and pop this on a table for an incredible movie or game night with a few vaccinated friends. A proper projection screen, blackout shades and seating upgrades are follow-up gifts that everyone will get to use.