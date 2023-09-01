The best Labor Day tech sales we can find

Labor Day weekend isn't known as an especially fruitful time for tech deals, but we've found a few notable discounts on good gear ahead of the holiday anyway. Both the 13- and 15-inch versions of Apple's M2 MacBook Air are down to all-time lows, for one, as are Hisense's well-reviewed U6K and U8K TVs. The new Beats Studio Buds + are $40 off, while Solo Stove is running a sale on its popular smokeless fire pits. We're also seeing deals on Xbox gift cards, Roombas and Amazon's Echo Show 8, among others. Here are the best Labor Day tech sales we could find.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is down to $1,099 at Amazon, while the 13-inch model is available for $899 at Best Buy. Both represent all-time lows. These prices apply to the entry-level configurations with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so they're better suited for casual tasks than more involved work. Some reports suggest Apple may introduce a refreshed 13-inch Air later this year, too. Nevertheless, if you need a new notebook right now, the M2 MacBook Air should continue to check all the necessary boxes. Currently, it's top pick in our guide to the best laptops.

Solo Stove Labor Day Sale

Solo Stove has discounted a number of its (mostly) smokeless fire pits for Labor Day, including the Bonfire 2.0 on sale for $240. While that's not an all-time low, it's still $160 off the stainless-steel pit's list price. We've sung the praises of Solo Stove's 2.0 fire pits in the past, and we recommend them in our guide to the best outdoor gear for the fall thanks to their sturdy frames, efficient burning and easy cleaning mechanisms. The Bonfire 2.0 is the company's medium-sized model, but at 23 pounds, it's still light enough to stash away when you're not using it.

Hisense U6K

The 55-inch Hisense U6K is available for an all-time low of $398, which is about $90 off its average street price in recent months. The 65-inch model is down to a low of $548. While we haven't reviewed the U6K ourselves, this TV has received praise elsewhere for offering quantum dots, full-array local dimming and, most notably, a Mini LED backlight for a budget-level price. Its picture quality will still be a step behind the better options up the price bracket, and it doesn't have HDMI 2.1 ports, but it should deliver better contrast and color than most alternatives on the cheap.

Elsewhere, the 55- and 65-inch versions of the TCL Q6 are down to new lows of $378 and $498, respectively. This is a notable budget TV for gamers, as it can play at a faster 120Hz refresh rate (albeit in a 1080p or 1440p resolution, not 4K). It lacks local dimming and Mini LEDs, however.

Hisense U8K

If you're willing to pay more for a TV upgrade, the Hisense U8K is down to $748 for a 55-inch model and $998 for a 65-inch model. We'll inevitably see the TV drop further over time, but for now, both of these prices represent all-time lows. The U8K has received consistently high marks for delivering brightness, contrast and colors that belie its mid-range price. It has a host of gaming-friendly features as well, including the ability to play up to 144Hz in 4K. It only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, though, and most reviews say its viewing angles are mediocre. In general, it won't be as vibrant as a good OLED TV. But if you want to stay under $1,000, or if you need a LED set for a brightly-lit room, this looks to be one of the better TV values of 2023.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is back down to $75. We've seen this deal several times over the last few months, and it's not an all-time low, but it's $55 off the smart display's list price either way. We recommend the Echo Show 8 in our guide to the best smart displays: If you prefer Alexa over the Google Assistant, it generally offers the best mix of price, performance and all-purpose size in Amazon's Echo Show lineup. Its 8-inch, 1,280 x 800 resolution display is comfortable enough for making video calls and viewing photos, while its built-in speakers can get loud enough to fill a room. And though no smart display like this is ideal for the privacy-conscious, this model at least has a physical camera shutter and mic mute button. We gave the Echo Show 8 a review score of 87 back in 2021.

Beats Studio Buds +

The Beats Studio Buds + are on sale for $130 at various retailers, which is an all-time low. Normally, Beats sells the true wireless earbuds for $170. We gave the Studio Buds + a review score of 84 in May, praising their improved sound, active noise cancellation (ANC) and call quality compared to the original Studio Buds. Find My tracking, fast pairing and hands-free Siri are nice to have, too, and they play nicer with Android phones than any set of AirPods. That said, they lack wear detection and wireless charging, and because they don't use an Apple-made chip, they don't have AirPods-style features like automatic device switching and audio sharing. Many of the picks in our wireless earbuds buying guide generally perform better. But if you like the Studio Buds +'s styling and want a cheaper set of Apple ANC earbuds than the AirPods Pro, they're a decent value at this price.

$100 Xbox Gift Card

As of this writing, Amazon is selling $100 digital Xbox gift cards for $90. There isn't much explanation required for this deal: If you already planned on picking up Starfield, a few months of Xbox Game Pass, Xbox-related accessories from Microsoft's online store or any of the titles in our list of the best Xbox games, it essentially gives you an extra $10 for free.

iRobot Roomba 694

The iRobot Roomba 694 is down to $179, which is a deal we've seen before but still comes within $5 of the device's all-time low. We consider this the best robot vacuum for those on a budget. It navigates semi-randomly instead of following a set path, so it'll bump into furniture around the house, but it cleans effectively, it's sturdily built and its companion app makes it easy to operate. iRobot says it can last 90 minutes on a charge, though you may get less depending on what surfaces you need to clean.

Logitech K380

The Logitech K380 is on sale for $24, which isn't quite an all-time low but matches the lowest price we've seen this year. A version with a Mac-specific layout is available for the same price. Normally, the wireless keyboard retails around $30. We recommend the K380 in our MacBook accessories buying guide: Its compact frame is easy to transport, and it can pair with and quickly swap between three devices at a time, be it a desktop, tablet, smartphone or Apple TV. While it requires two AAA batteries for power, it can last around two years on a charge. It lacks backlighting, and the flat rounded keys aren't as luxurious as a good mechanical keyboard — but for a slim travel model, it's pleasant enough.

Dashlane Premium

A good password manager is a simple way to enhance your online security and reduce the number of login credentials you need to remember. Dashlane is one of the services we recommend in our buying guide, particularly for those who often need to share passwords with others. If you think this might be worthwhile, new users can get a year of Dashlane's Premium service for $36 when they use the code LD40 at checkout. That's a $24 discount. While Dashlane does have a free tier, a Premium subscription lets you use the service across multiple devices. Dashlane says the deal will run through September 4.

TP-Link Deco XE75

The TP-Link Deco XE75 is the top pick in our guide to the best mesh WiFi systems: It doesn't have one immediate standout feature, but it struck the best balance of whole-home performance and user-friendliness of all the devices we tested. In our full review, we gave the WiFi 6E system a score of 87. If you're looking to improve the connection speeds in a larger home, TP-Link is selling a two-pack of the Deco XE75 for $210 with the checkout code 20DECOWIFI. That's about $35 below this config's average street price in recent months. If stock runs dry at TP-Link, you can get the two-pack for $10 more at Amazon; just make sure to clip the on-page coupon.

Sony HT-A7000

Sony's HT-A7000 soundbar is back down to $998, which certainly isn't cheap but matches the lowest price we've tracked. On average, the device has retailed closer to $1,150 over the past few months. The A7000 is the premium recommendation in our guide to the best soundbars. It's a powerful 7.1.2-channel unit with support for Dolby Atmos and Sony's own virtual surround sound tech. It can passthrough 4K HDR video at 120Hz, so it's fairly well-equipped for game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, plus it can receive audio via AirPlay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect. Unfortunately, its high cost doesn't get you a distinct subwoofer, but this deal helps lessen that blow a little bit.

If you want to spend a little less, the Sony HT-A5000 is available for $798. That's not a particularly notable deal, but this model offers a similar feature set as the A7000 in a 5.1.2-channel configuration.

