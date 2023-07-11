The best Nintendo Switch game deals for Prime Day 2023

You can take half off ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ or get ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ for only $52.

Amazon Prime Day includes a sale on Switch games from some of Nintendo’s biggest franchises. Whether you want them for yourself or to keep kids entertained during summer break, you can snag half-off titles like Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and you can shave $18 off one of this year’s most beloved games, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Usually $60, Amazon offers Super Mario Odyssey for $30 as part of its Prime Day deals. One of the Switch’s tentpole titles, it has you saving Princess Peach (surprise!) with the help of Cappy, a sentient hat that you can fling like a boomerang and throw onto some enemies to possess them. This ability lets Mario become Goombas, Chain Chomps and even an imposing T-Rex. In classic Nintendo style, it adds a new gameplay wrinkle for a fresh perspective on classic Mario gameplay. The developer also tightened up controls and responsiveness compared to its previous 3D Mario games, making for one of the most delightful all-around adventures available on Nintendo’s six-year-old console.

If 2D side-scrolling Mario is more your thing, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is also half-off: You can pick it up for $30 compared to its suggested $60. A remake of an under-appreciated Wii U title, it takes the classic gameplay from old-school (NES and SNES) Mario classics and adds new power-ups like the Flying Squirrel suit.

Other half-off Switch games include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Golf: Super Rush. In addition, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the globular pink hero’s latest 2D adventure, is 25 percent off (down to $45 from its usual $60). And the “familiar but fresh” The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is nearly $20 off — for $52 compared to its $70 sticker price.

Although Switch games are the highlight of this sale, you can also take $10 off an Xbox digital gift card ($90 for a $100 card). The PS5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which only launched in April, is down to $44 (with a clipped coupon) from its usual $70. Finally, you can get Elden Ring for PS4 for $40 (typically $60).

