The best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals you can shop right now

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is rolling on, and there are a bunch of solid deals for Nintendo Switch users. Not only can you scoop up several games (including Nintendo first-party titles) for a lower price than usual, you can snap up a microSD card for a song to boost the console's storage.

On the games front, many Switch exclusives are at least $10 off. The turn-based strategy game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is $30 (its predecessor, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, isn't on sale but it will run you $24). This spin-off series could be a solid entry point for those looking to explore a different genre popularized by the likes of XCOM.

Another Mario spin-off is on sale, with Mario Golf: Super Rush dropping to $40. Those looking for a more traditional flavor of everyone's favorite plumber may be tempted by the wonderful Super Mario Maker 2, which offers millions of user-created 2D Mario levels along with a bunch that Nintendo developers crafted. That game will run you $40.

Super Mario Maker 2 $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

There are several other Switch exclusives on sale that may catch your eye. Metroid Dread, Samus' ultra-tense return to a Nintendo console, is $40. Fire Emblem Engage, a tactics RPG that debuted at the start of this year, has dropped to $30.

And then there's the small matter of Nintendo's most important game of 2023. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not on sale on Amazon at the minute, unfortunately. But you can find a good deal on the game of the year contender at Walmart, where it has dropped to $48.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $48 $70 Save $22 See at Walmart

You might not stop with these games, though. You may end up buying some from Nintendo's eShop as well (of note, some of these game deals are available for digital versions). In which case, you'll probably need a microSD card to store them on, given the Switch's paltry onboard storage of 32GB.

Samsung’s Evo Select is our pick for the best value microSD card. It doesn't perform as well as the Samsung Pro Plus, but it's plenty adequate for the Switch and the prices are hard to beat. The 512GB version of the Evo Select, which should give you enough space to store dozens of games, is on sale for $28. That's $7 off the usual price and it marks an all-time low. The 128GB model is also chapear than ever. It'll run you $10.

Samsung Evo Select microSD card and adapter (512GB) $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

