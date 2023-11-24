The best robot vacuum deals for Black Friday 2023: We found deals on Shark, Roomba and Anker machines to fit every budget

It's no secret that robot vacuums are some of the most expensive gadgets you can get for your home. But Black Friday robot vacuum deals make it a bit easier to grab one, and this year is no different. A handful of machines from Shark and iRobot have dropped to record low prices for Black Friday, including a few of our favorite models. You can snag a Roomba for as low as $159, which is one of the best prices we've seen all year.



But before making a purchase, we recommend thinking about the type of home you have and how you'll use the machine: do you have carpet or mostly hard flooring? Do you have pets who shed constantly? Do you want a combo vacuum-and-mop machine? Once you have those details settled, check out the best deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday 2023 below.

iRobot Roomba 694

The Roomba 694 is on sale for $159 in this Black Friday vacuum deal. It's our current favorite budget robot vacuum thanks to its strong suction power, easy to use mobile app and handy spot-clean function. It doesn't come with a clean base, but it has Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control with Alexa.

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

As part of Anker's Black Friday deals, the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is down to $140, but a clippable $10 coupon will bring it down to $130. That's close to a record low and a steal on one of the best affordable robot vacuums we've tested. This model has a super slim design, helping it clean underneath tables, couches and other furniture better than competing machines, and it has a solid battery life as well. It's not Wi-Fi connected, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It comes with a handy remote with which you can control the machine, making it a decent option for anyone who's never owned a robot vacuum before.

iRobot Roomba s9+

The Roomba s9+ is the most powerful model that iRobot makes, and it's down to $600 in this Black Friday vacuum deal. It's usual high price tag may be prohibitive for most, but it's a much better buy when you can get it on sale like this. We like it's elegant design, extra-strong suction power, home mapping and object detection features, and the clean base that comes with it.

iRobot Roomba j7+

The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum has dropped to $469 for Black Friday. This model comes with a self-emptying base and it has advanced obstacle detection so it can avoid things like pet poop, should your furry friend have an accident. It also supports cleaning schedules via the iRobot mobile app and voice commands from Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant.

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum

This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is on sale for $300 for Black Friday, or half off its regular price. Shark makes some of our favorite robovacs, and this one has strong suction power, a self-cleaning brush roll and support for home mapping and voice control with Alexa and the Google Assistant. Shark's machines also stand out because their self-emptying bases, like the one included here, are bagless, so you don't have to constantly buy proprietary garbage bags to use with them.

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 vacuum and mop

Shark's AI Ultra robot vacuum and mop has been discounted to $400 for Black Friday at Amazon and Best Buy. It has all of the same features in the vacuum-only model, but it also includes a water reservoir and a mop pad with which it can automatically mop floors for you. You have to switch out the dustbin for the reservoir whenever you want to mop, but otherwise the machine is pretty automated and convenient. The self-emptying base that comes with this model is also bagless.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.