The bipartisan child tax credit plan, No Doubt at Coachella and Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement

Good morning, everyone. As this week’s brutal winter weather continues, warm up by making one of these delicious hot chocolate recipes. Now, on to the news.

Child tax credit supporters in 2022 (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Economic Security Project)

NEED TO KNOW

A group of congressional lawmakers announced a bipartisan tax bill that would expand the child tax credit and provide renewed benefits to businesses.

Child tax credit: The revamped legislation aims to help low-income families receive the maximum $2,000 amount per child. It would be claimed on tax returns. [Washington Post]

Business tax breaks: Republicans wanted to restore expired portions of Trump’s 2017 business tax cuts, including expensing for research and development. [NBC News]

What’s next: Lawmakers hope to get the bill passed by the beginning of tax filing season on Jan. 29. It’s unclear if that’ll happen as Congress juggles other priorities. [Politico]

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🏈 Jason Kelce’s retirement

Eagles center Jason Kelce reportedly told his teammates after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers that he’s retiring. He hasn’t made an official announcement yet. [Yahoo Sports]

⚖️ Trump’s defamation case

Donald Trump briefly attended the first day of his second defamation trial. He was previously found liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. This jury will decide how much he owes her for comments he made before and after the initial judgment. [NBC News]

♻️ Aldi ends plastic bags

Grocery chain Aldi will no longer offer a plastic bag option during checkout at its 2,300 locations. Customers can buy cloth bags and other alternatives if they don’t bring their own. [USA Today]

🎵 No Doubt reunion

No Doubt, the iconic rock band fronted by Gwen Stefani, will headline Coachella this April. The band teased a reunion — its first since 2015 — just before the festival announced its lineup. [Today]

🐶 ‘World’s oldest dog’

Bobi, the Portuguese mastiff who was named the world’s oldest-ever dog when he died at 31, has been temporarily stripped of his title as officials look into doubts about his age. [The Guardian]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



🍩 You can get a pink cinnamon roll at Cinnabon today in honor of the new Mean Girls movie. [People]

🏀 In NBA play: There’s a Bucks-Cavaliers game at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. [Yahoo Sports]

📺 “One Chicago” fans: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all premiere new seasons on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET. [Variety]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Daily Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Illustration: Yahoo News; photo: LMPC via Getty Images

In 1929, the cartoon character Popeye, a sailor known for his unusual love of spinach, first appeared in the newspaper comic strip Thimble Theatre. [IndieWire]

3 QUESTIONS



How can you make a new habit stick? Health editor Rachel Grumman Bender breaks down what experts told Yahoo News.

Lily: Fact or fiction: It takes 21 days to form a habit.

Rachel: Fiction! It can take a lot longer. One example: A study found it took a full six months to establish a new exercise routine.

Lily: Why is it so hard to form a new habit?

Rachel: Simple habits can take more effort than people expect. Lack of patience and self-criticism can get in the way of progress.

Lily: What was the experts’ top tip for successfully creating a habit?

Rachel: Try James Clear’s “Four Laws of Behavior Change”: cue, craving, response and reward.

Get more from Rachel: Read her health reporting.

Getty Creative

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



Crochet business owner Meegan Rubin recently went viral after she made a beanie for her seatmate Kelly Levine’s infant daughter, who was flying for the first time. “It was just an unbelievable kind of moment,” Levine said. [People]

Have a lovely day. See you tomorrow!

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Do you have money saved for an emergency? If not, you may be able to get help from your employer. [Reuters]

About The Yodel: The Yodel is a morning newsletter from Yahoo News. Lily Herman curates trusted news and daily delights from the top news publishers.

If you start your day with The Yodel, you can keep up with weather, national news, politics, entertainment and sports — in four minutes or less.