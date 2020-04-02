The coronavirus 'crisis found me,' says Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

WASHINGTON — There were people on the beaches, and Larry Hogan was furious. Normally the governor of Maryland might be pleased to see citizens flocking to Ocean City and Assateague instead of decamping for the warmer climes of South Carolina or Florida. But with the coronavirus poised to strike his state, there were considerations beside tourism on the mind of the 63-year-old Republican.

He had already forbidden gatherings of more than 10 people, but it was clear that some were not listening. So more had to be done. Last Saturday he closed the state’s beaches, leaving Maryland’s 7,719 miles of shoreline to piping plovers and sand crabs.

“They were treating it like vacation or spring break,” Hogan told Yahoo News in a conversation earlier this week about people who were disregarding social distancing guidelines.

So the guidelines had to be made stricter.

“There’s no one on the beach now,” Hogan says with gruff pride.

Nor is he likely to take the opportunity to enjoy those empty beaches himself, as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie infamously did during a 2017 government shutdown. A two-time cancer survivor, Hogan describes a grueling schedule of battling the coronavirus to keep Maryland’s 6 million residents safe. Whether in a briefing with state officials (in a black fleece Maryland State Police vest) or in a CNN appearance (Army National Guard fleece, also black), he projects a serious, studious demeanor.

His manner is so apolitical that it would be difficult to tell whether Hogan is a Republican or Democrat. He is, in fact, a Republican, one who was reelected in 2018 in a state in which both legislative chambers are bluer than the Chesapeake Bay. But his is a legitimately independent brand of Republicanism, rooted in his father’s having been the first Republican member of Congress to support the impeachment of Richard Nixon.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces a "stay-at-home" directive on March 30. (Brian Witte/AP)

The younger Hogan ran for Congress unsuccessfully in 1981 and, also unsuccessfully, in 1992. He went to Annapolis to work in state government in 2003. With his mastery of bureaucratic detail, Hogan seems so fundamentally gubernatorial that it would be easy to forget that he was seriously discussed only months ago as a challenger to President Trump for the Republican primaries.

Hogan declined to challenge Trump, but his role in the coronavirus crisis has been a reminder of why he seemed like such an attractive alternative to Trump.

“It’s hard not to compare the governor of Maryland and the president of the United States,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who represents Montgomery County’s liberal suburbs just north of Washington, D.C. Hogan has been, Raskin says, a welcome counterbalance to Trump’s “irresponsible” and “inconsistent” handling of the outbreak, which has killed more than 5,000 Americans.

“He is acting based on science, he is based on expert opinion, and he is not making things up as he goes along,” Raskin says. That the suburbs Raskin represents were among the few places in Maryland to vote for Hogan’s challenger for the governorship have not resulted in retribution of the kind the aforementioned Christie exercised on a Democratic mayor, which became known as Bridgegate and led to his own undoing.

“Hogan is acting the way one hopes a chief executive would act in a time like this,” Raskin says.

Straightforward and pragmatic, Hogan says he has no superpowers, political or otherwise, that have helped him in the fight against the coronavirus. “The crisis found me,” Hogan says. Of course, the crisis found everyone, sometimes in states of denial, confusion or resolve.

“I saw this coming very early on,” Hogan says. He watched the crisis worsen in China throughout January and concluded that it was only a matter of time before the coronavirus, which causes a potentially fatal respiratory disease called COVID-19, arrived in the United States.