The coronavirus pandemic is straining hospitals, but many medical school grads can't get jobs

As U.S. cases of COVID-19 increase, a shortage of ventilators, medical equipment and health care workers has captured nationwide attention. Some New York nurses have resorted to garbage bags in lieu of medical gowns and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked retired physicians and nurses to consider returning to work. New York University, a top medical school, is allowing fourth-year students to start working immediately in hospitals.

Yet as the need for physicians has increased, each year many qualified medical school seniors fail to acquire a residency position in a hospital, a requirement for beginning a practice. The number of medical school graduates is increasing faster than the number of residency slots, thanks in part to a cap on federal funding for residency programs that has been in place for over 20 years. Without securing a residency, medical school graduates cannot go on to become physicians. Some find themselves in their mid-20s with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt after eight years of higher education, earning a living driving for car services or as baristas.

The limited supply of residency positions could eventually lead to a physician shortage in the U.S., authorities warn.

The COVID-19 pandemic “is really shining a very bright light on this deficiency that’s been present for far too long,” Dr. Monya De, an internist in Los Angeles, told Yahoo News.

A 2019 report by the Association of American Medical Colleges projected that the demand for physicians will grow faster than supply, leading to a total shortfall of up to 121,900 physicians by 2032.

“No matter how much ground we make up in terms of increasing the number of medical students — which we have done over the last 15 years — if you don’t increase the number of residency positions, those students cannot go on and practice independently and take care of you, me, our neighbors and our families,” Dr. Atul Grover, executive vice president of the AAMC, told Yahoo News. “Creating more residency slots is only one part of a multi-pronged solution that we need to address the physician shortage, but it’s an important one.”

Every year, medical school seniors enter the National Resident Matching Program — or “the match.” An algorithm selects applicants for a residency based on how applicants and residency programs rank each other, but each year many of applicants fail to match to a residency. This year’s Match Day, held on March 20, was the largest in history, according to the NRMP, which reported that 40,084 applicants submitted program choices (or ranking lists) for 37,256 positions.

“You have a lot of students who are unmatched who have been reporting working at delis, working as baristas. They might be teaching at a community college or something like that because they have an MD but they can’t work clinically,” De says. “Service industry jobs are really common. Bartending, waitering or waitressing. There are a lot of unmatched students driving for Uber and Lyft, I will tell you that.”

Many who don’t match to a residency search for unfilled residency spots in the Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program, also known as “the scramble.” This year, 1,897 positions were offered, according to the NRMP. Some of those who still fail to find a residency find jobs in pharmacy or research — a tough transition after years of study and hundreds of thousands of dollars spent in pursuit of becoming a physician.

“These are not bad students,” Dr. Kavita Patel, a Yahoo medical contributor who served as director of policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement during the Obama administration, says of fourth-year medical students who do not match with a residency program.