NFTs and 'rugging Sotheby's': The curious case of the collector who decided to 'hodl'

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Sometimes, it's best to "hodl" — even if it means embarrassing one of the biggest art auction houses on earth.

Earlier this week, a historically high-priced Sotheby's auction for 104 Crypto Punk non-fungible tokens (NFTs) was abruptly withdrawn. NFTs have become a highly lucrative asset class in their own right, powered by the soaring popularity of smart-contract digital tokens like Ethereum (ETH-USD), with the unique images seeing eye-popping sales amid booming mainstream interest.

But minutes before the auction, Sotheby’s announced that, following discussions with the collector the Crypto Punk, the sale would be cancelled. The pseudonymous collector, Ox650d, confirmed that he decided to "hodl" — using the cryptocurrency term for 'holding' an asset.

The exact reason why the mysterious collector chose to pull out remains a mystery. However, Ox650 had previously expressed optimism about the sale, saying earlier this month the auction offered the collection prominence it hasn’t yet received from the broader fine art market.

“I simply could not pass up the opportunity to elevate CryptoPunks in the international art community. And with this sale, the CryptoPunk collection will be solidified in the broader art world,” Ox650d wrote over Twitter.

The collector did not respond to Yahoo Finance's request for comment, but boasted over Twitter how the decision may have nevertheless accomplished the same goal they originally set out to achieve.

Over the past year, Sotheby’s, as well as their rival auction house Christie’s, have generated major revenue and fanfare from the sale of NFTs. Back in September, Sotheby’s sold a similar lot of 101 NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club in a single auction lot for $24 million.

A Sotheby’s spokesperson did not respond to Yahoo Finance's request for comment.

The cancellation came during a week when NFT investor confidence has taken a massive hit, according to Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at crypto prime broker, Genesis. Last week, hackers stole approximately $3 million worth of NFTs from 17 different Open Sea customer wallets, thanks to a previously executed phishing attack sent to customer emails.

“This is the largest NFT exploit to date, impacting one of the industry’s largest NFT platform by sales,”Acheson wrote in a research note this week.

“Heavy loss in one part of crypto is likely to weigh on other parts of the market to varying degrees,” Acheson added.

Lack of demand for NFTs is one possible theory for why the Sotheby’s auction was yanked. After seeing trading volumes peak at record highs in January, trading and fees revenues on Open Sea — the largest NFT marketplace — halved by the beginning of February, according to crypto data provider Dune Analytics. The drop coincided with an intense period of volatility in crypto, which has been weighed by widespread risk aversion.

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @dshollers.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Rumored to Buy Bored Ape NFT Worth 569 Ethereum

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, allegedly bought a Bored Ape non-fungible token (NFT) piece, worth close to 600 Ethereum.

  • Crypto Billionaires Boost Donations for Ukraine

    Cryptocurrency donations, including bitcoin, for Ukrainians and their army skyrocketed in just days.

  • fuboTV: Ad ARPU Remains Key to Reduce Cash Burn

    It appears the market really couldn’t make up its mind initially about fuboTV’s (FUBO) latest quarterly results. Shares swung from as low as negative 18% in Thursday’s pre-market to see out the session 10% into the green. Perhaps investors thought it was time to give this suffering name some slack; Even after Thursday’s gains, the stock is still down 46% year-to-date. All the hallmarks of a FUBO earnings report were on display in 4Q21 again, as a familiar pattern has emerged by now: outsized gro

  • The Ukrainian army is now accepting civilian donations from abroad

    As the world watches Russia invade Ukraine, many are looking for ways to help the besieged country. One somewhat unusual call is emerging from Ukrainian civilians and international organizations: Help fund the Ukrainian army. Compared to Russian forces, the Ukrainian army is miniscule.

  • British Pound Shows Tentative Stability

    The British pound did stabilize a bit during the trading session on Friday after the massive plunge on Thursday, but still remains very much threatened.

  • Bitcoin’s Bounce Stalls Below $40,000

    Rising alongside Bitcoin are equity markets, with the Nasdaq higher by 4% from its worst levels on Thursday morning.

  • Top NFT game Axie Infinity generated $1.3B in revenue last year

    Top non-fungible token (NFT) game Axie Infinity generated US$1.3 billion in revenue over the past year, reaching a daily peak of US$17.5 million on Aug. 6, 2021, according to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. See related article: Axie Infinity becomes first NFT series to break $4B in sales Fast facts Axie Infinity […]

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Crypto Entrepreneur Cordell Broadus

    Crypto Entrepreneur Cordell Broadus joins Yahoo Finance's&nbsp;Jennifer Schonberger&nbsp;to discuss getting involved in NFTs and crypto with his father Snoop Dogg, crypto’s next generation, and NFTs inspired by Snoop Dogg’s career moments.&nbsp;

  • Here's How to Donate Crypto to Ukraine Without Getting Scammed

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has generated an outpouring of sympathy in the crypto community and beyond. Keep your crypto in a secure crypto wallet. This wallet in turn can be kept on an exchange platform such as Coinbase , Crypto.com, Blockchain.com, Binance, Gemini, FTX US or Kraken.

  • In What Ways Is Life In Mexico Better Than In The US?

    The street food game in Mexico is simply unmatched.View Entire Post ›

  • 'Monetizing Imagery Of Human Suffering': AP Scraps Plans For NFT Of Migrant Boat

    Amid heavy criticism and an intensifying online backlash, the Associated Press quietly deleted a tweet asking people to bid on an NFT of migrant boat adrift at sea. In what the news agency initially described as a feature video of "migrants drifting in an overcrowded boat on the Mediterranean," dozens of people in red jackets are seen sitting in an inflatable boat moving through Libyan waters. The AP advertised it as "tomorrow's drop" on the AP Photography NFT Marketplace on Thursday and saw swift online backlash as a result.

  • Don't go back on quicker taper plans, ECB policymakers say

    European Central Bank policymakers remain open to accelerating their exit from bond buys even as the war in Ukraine raises uncertainty, and their biggest debate may be whether to put a firm end-date on the stimulus scheme, sources told Reuters. With inflation pressures building faster than expected, the ECB had been all but certain to signal the end of bond purchases at its March 10 meeting. Six sources close to the discussion say that a faster exit is still necessary as inflation could be around double the ECB's 2% target this year, with even medium term inflation at risk of overshooting.

  • JoinMarket Is About to Make Bitcoin Privacy More User-Friendly

    Developers hope the forthcoming JoinMarket UI will give people an easier way to use CoinJoins to keep their Bitcoin transactions private.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Finds NASDAQ Support to Near $40,000

    Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader market found further support from the NASDAQ 100 on Friday. The upside came despite Russia’s advancement in Ukraine.

  • China's Didi reverses course, will remain in Russia

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said on Saturday that it would continue to operate in Russia, reversing a decision announced on Monday that it was leaving that country as well as Kazakhstan. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. On Monday, Didi said it was leaving Russia on March 4, about a year and a half after launching services there.

  • Inflation Puts Bitcoin and Gold to the Test as Safe Havens for Investors

    Bitcoin’s high volatility and ailing price make it increasingly hard to accept it as more than a speculative bet. Economic fallout from Europe should benefit gold far more than Bitcoin.

  • Rep. Garamendi details potential crypto and energy sanctions against Russia

    Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia's access to crypto markets despite banking sanctions and the economic impacts on oil prices and energy markets.

  • What Stagflation Could Mean for Crypto Markets

    The term, sometimes known as the "s-word," combines the words stagnation and inflation, and describes an economy with high inflation and low economic growth.

  • Ukrainian politician breaks down live on air begging the US to ‘please save our people’

    Halyna Yanchenko broke down in tears during an emotional interview with CBS as she called on the global community to ‘be courageous’ against Russia

  • Japan says energy supply secure as it promises more sanctions against Russia

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to include financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding that an impact on his resource-poor nation's energy supply is unlikely. After a similar move by Washington in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, Kishida told a news conference that Tokyo would take aim at Russian financial institutions and individuals with the sanctions, which would be imposed immediately, as well as halt exports of military-use goods such as semiconductors. Japan's move came after Washington imposed new sanctions after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.