The dangers of an 'America First' vaccine strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

One of President Biden’s many promises when he assumed office was to put an end to the “America First” approach that had been a defining feature of U.S. policy under former President Donald Trump. On a number of important issues Biden has kept that pledge, embracing international cooperation over isolationism.

But when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, Biden — like his predecessor — is putting America first. While a few countries have vaccinated a larger share of their populations, the U.S. is far and away the global leader in total vaccines given. As of Monday, the U.S. had administered more than 92 million doses, almost twice as many as any other country. Nearly 30 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine doses injected worldwide have gone into American arms. At the same time, dozens of countries in the developing world have yet to receive a single dose.

Despite these numbers, and despite having preordered twice as many doses as will be needed to vaccinate the entire U.S. population, the Biden administration has said it won’t begin to share with other countries until there’s enough for all Americans. The U.S. isn’t alone in prioritizing its own citizens. The vast majority of existing and future vaccine supplies have been reserved by the world’s richest nations.

Unlike Trump, Biden has committed to supporting COVAX, an international program to aid vaccinations in low-income countries. Last month he announced the U.S. would donate $4 billion to the effort. Democrats’ stimulus package also includes $11 billion to support the broader global effort to stop the coronavirus.

Why there’s debate

Though they acknowledge the political pressures that are leading Biden to reserve vaccines for American citizens, critics say it’s immoral for the U.S. to hoard lifesaving treatments at the expense of more vulnerable countries. Under current policy, they point out, a healthy 20-year-old American who faces little risk of exposure will be protected before frontline health care workers in developing countries.

Many experts also say that wealthy countries are putting their own citizens at risk by not helping control the pandemic in other nations. Epidemiologists fear that allowing the virus to spread widely in developing nations could allow it to evolve new, vaccine-resistant variants that could threaten everyone and cause the pandemic to run on indefinitely. Economists say outbreaks in low-income countries could also impede the global economic recovery. One study found that unequal distribution of vaccines could cost the world economy $9.2 trillion.

There are also concerns that the U.S. may lose ground as a world leader by not supporting other countries’ vaccine efforts. China, Russia and India have begun donating vaccine doses to developing countries. Some international relations experts say the goodwill developed from those relationships could give America’s rivals the upper hand in global competition in the future.

Perspectives

The U.S. has a moral obligation to share its vaccine supplies

“Governments are under enormous pressure to prioritise their own populations. So, prioritising one’s own population is understandable. But all human beings have equal worth, and the selfish hoarding of vaccines is, in my opinion, unethical.” — Global health expert Lawrence Gostin to Al Jazeera

Vaccine-resistant variants could make the pandemic go on indefinitely

“In a future where US is vaccinated but others are not. We could see rise of variants that can infect, cause outbreaks here and other vaccinated places. Requiring us to update our vaccines and vaccinate everyone again. It’s the nightmare scenario of a never-ending pandemic.” — Public health expert Dr. Ashish K. Jha

The U.S. will lose ground to its international rivals if it hoards the vaccine

“While conquering the virus is the obvious and primary reason for the United States to pitch in, there is also this: It is very much in America’s national interest not to cede a critical ‘soft power’ advantage to autocratic rivals like Russia or China.” — Editorial, New York Times

The world economy will suffer as long as the pandemic continues in any nation

“Even if you reject this moral claim, the United States has a strong national interest in shortening the global pandemic. Letting covid-19 grow relatively uncontested in the developing world would impose a major economic price.” — Michael Gerson, Washington Post

Outbreaks in low-income countries represent a threat to global stability

“The speed and ferocity with which [the coronavirus] has destabilized the world caught us all off guard and triggered the biggest global crisis of our time. And now global access to COVID-19 vaccines is in danger of becoming a new social divider that will only further exacerbate this.” — Seth Berkley, The Hill

Donating money does nothing if there are no vaccines to buy

“COVAX could have all the cash in the world, but so few vaccine vials are being made that the shots are not available to buy. Those that have trickled out of the spigot have mostly been snapped up by rich countries first — and in this sense, Biden’s White House is little different.” — Alexander Smith, NBC News

Vaccine cooperation could be a political win for Biden

“Nobody denies that it is politically difficult for any leader to send vaccines abroad before every citizen is vaccinated at home. But helping control the pandemic across the world at about the same rate is not just the moral thing to do, it’s sensible. ... It’s also, seen properly, good politics.” — Mihir Sharma, Bloomberg

Sharing the vaccine could help the U.S. reestablish itself as a global leader

“Making the COVID-19 vaccine a global public good is an unmissable opportunity for the U.S. to lead again. Yet reinstating the U.S. as a global leader is not automatic based on an election outcome. Leadership has to be earned through decisive action that displays American resources and know-how to a world in a crisis.” — Margarida Jorge and Niko Lusiani, MarketWatch

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360s”

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • Emmi Explains: What can you do after getting vaccinated?

    New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely visit with other vaccinated people. Yahoo News Producer Emmi Vélez explains.

  • Biden immediately begins selling virus aid plan to public

    The White House began highlighting the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill immediately after it gained final congressional approval on Wednesday, wasting no time in selling the public on President Joe Biden’s first legislative victory. Biden will sign the bill into law on Friday, but the White House didn’t wait, turning the bill signing into a three-day event. The president tweeted moments after the House of Representatives passed the bill that “Help is here — and brighter days lie ahead.”

  • Texas Lawmakers to Rule on $16 Billion Blackout Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- The financial crisis threatening Texas’s power market is in the hands of lawmakers after Governor Greg Abbott asked them to rule on rescinding $16 billion in overcharges during last month’s blackouts.The Republican governor ordered legislators to debate whether state regulators should direct the region’s grid operator to retroactively adjust prices to correct the overcharges highlighted by an independent monitor. It comes after regulators declined to reverse the charges themselves.Rolling back the power prices would ease the financial squeeze on companies facing astronomical bills in the wake of the energy crisis that left millions of people in the dark and dozens dead during a historic winter storm. The state’s power market faces a $2.4 billion shortfall and at least two electric companies have filed for bankruptcy.“Correcting this $16 billion error will require an adjustment, but it is the right thing to do,” Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement posted on his website. “It will ultimately benefit consumers and is one important step we can take now to begin to fix what went wrong in the storm.”Lawmakers scheduled hearings on the matter for Thursday.See also: Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion ErrorMost of the Texas Senate expressed support for reversing the charges as well. On Tuesday, 28 senators including Republicans and Democrats sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas asking the agency to order the state grid operator to correct the prices.“These billing corrections are a critical step in the significant reforms which we are undertaking,” the senators wrote.Arthur D’Andrea, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said during a private call with Bank of America utility analysts on Tuesday that he wasn’t going to change his mind regarding his decision not to reverse the charges, according to people familiar with the matter.As the mid-February storm knocked almost half of Texas’s power generation offline, the state’s grid operator set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum. That’s standard practice during an emergency. But the grid operator -- the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot -- left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state to assess Ercot’s performance.‘Decisions Were Made’In an unusual move, the firm last week urged regulators to reverse the $16 billion in excessive charges. But regulators declined.“Decisions were made about these prices in real time based, on information available to everybody,” Arthur D’Andrea, chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said during a March 5 meeting. “It is nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg.”Texas’s biggest power generators have generally opposed any kind of repricing, saying it could discourage future electricity-market investments.“We believe repricing would be a serious mistake harming consumers and the confidence of capital markets in the rule of law in Texas,” said Brett Kerr, a spokesman for generator Calpine.Yet some retail electricity providers that racked up huge bills in the crisis are eager for relief.On Tuesday, Just Energy Group Inc. a Canadian retail energy seller that serves Texas, filed for court protection in Canada and bankruptcy in the U.S. after suffering crushing losses in the blackouts. Its U.S.-traded shares plummeted as much as 74% Wednesday, and trading was briefly halted.Also See: Texas Power Crisis Pushes Just Energy to Court ProtectionAll OptionsRayburn Country Electric Cooperative, a non-profit generation and transmission cooperative that serves northeast Texas, is expecting $735 million in invoices from Ercot and says its customers can’t afford to pay. The cooperative has declared force majeure, Chief Executive Officer David Naylor said in a telephone interview late Tuesday. “We are looking at all of our options,” he said.The handling of the crisis has already prompted the exits of a number of key officials, including Ercot’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness.(Adds detail of call with regulator in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China February factory prices roar back, consumer deflation ebbs

    China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February as manufacturers raced to fill export orders, raising expectations for robust growth in the world's second-largest economy in 2021. The producer price index (PPI) rose 1.7% from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday, compared with the median forecast for a 1.5% rise from a Reuters poll of analysts and speeding up from a 0.3% pickup in January. China's exports in February grew at a record 154.9% in dollar terms from a year earlier, when the country was in virtual shutdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • America could soon be swimming in COVID-19 vaccines: The shift from scarcity to surplus could bring its own problems

    The abundance of vaccines will become a stagnating surplus that threatens to undermine the nation's ability to move beyond the pandemic, experts say.

  • Should You Buy Moderna in March?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the hottest stocks to buy over the past year, soaring more than 340% while the S&P 500 has increased by just 30% during that time. The company's COVID-19 vaccine has put Moderna on the map with investors, sending its market cap from less than $10 billion to more than $52 billion. Is March a good time to load up on the stock or should investors wait for more of a dip in price before investing in the company?

  • Saudi rights activist al-Hathloul hopes for sentence change ahead of appeals hearing

    Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who was released last month after three years in prison, said on Wednesday she hoped a Saudi court would amend her sentence as she headed to an appeals hearing. Hathloul, who championed women's right to drive and for an end to Saudi's male guardianship system, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced under broad cybercrime and counterterrorism laws in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that United Nations rights experts called spurious. Hathloul rose to prominence in 2013 when she began publicly campaigning for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

  • At least 8 migrants were killed and hundreds more are injured after a massive blaze burned down a migrant detention facility in Yemen

    Over 170 people are being treated for injuries sustained in the blaze, and the death toll could be higher than originally reported on Sunday.

  • Miami janitor quietly feeds thousands, and love's the reason

    Doramise Moreau toils long past midnight in her tiny kitchen every Friday — boiling lemon peels, crushing fragrant garlic and onion into a spice blend she rubs onto chicken and turkey, cooking the dried beans that accompany the yellow rice she’ll deliver to a Miami church. Moreau, a 60-year-old widow who lives with her children, nephew and three grandchildren, cooks in the kitchen of a home built by Habitat for Humanity in 2017.

  • Mexico leans on China after Biden rules out vaccines sharing in short term

    Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spearheaded efforts to attain more help from China, Ebrard said. "As a result of a process personally led by the president of the republic, we have received the confirmation that we will have an expansion of up to 22 million doses," Ebrard said during Lopez Obrador's regular news conference.

  • Expert chides relaxing COVID mandates: 'I don't know why you can't wait just a little longer'

    The decision by some U.S. governors to lift their states’ mask mandates has drawn criticism from public health experts who feel that it’s too soon to make such a move.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Florida sues to stop Biden's immigration directives

    The state of Florida is suing President Joe Biden’s administration over new directives that have halted detentions of some immigrants who have served time in prison. Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody said on Tuesday that the new guidance has resulted in immigration officials declining to take custody of people who have served sentences for burglary, drug trafficking and other crimes. “Convicted criminals that would have been deported under past administrations, including President Trump, even President Obama, are now walking free in Florida,” Moody said in a video posted on YouTube.

  • Stocks mostly climb, except tech, as inflation worries ease

    The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, led by gains in energy and financial stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a small loss after an early gain faded. A key measure of inflation at the consumer level came in lower than expected last month, helping to calm investors who had worried that prices could rise too quickly as the economy recovers.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

  • Dallas man dies while skiing with his son at resort in Montana, officials say

    A 60-year-old Dallas man died in a skiing accident in Montana, officials say.

  • Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence

    An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor's residence, marking the most serious allegation among those made by a series of women against the embattled governor, according to a report published in a newspaper Wednesday. The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The governor had summoned her to the Executive Mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper reported.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for up to 75% off for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 75% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.