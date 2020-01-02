The debate over unmasking the whistleblower

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories.

What’s happening

As part of a flurry of heated tweets last weekend, President Donald Trump shared a post that included the name of a man alleged to be the whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment process. Trump later deleted the tweet.

The anonymous whistleblower’s complaint, filed in August, first brought to light allegations that the president was using the military aid as a negotiating ploy to compel Ukraine to say it was investigating the business of Joe Biden’s son, hurting the leading Democratic candidate’s chances in the 2020 race. That complaint led to the launch of an impeachment inquiry, which ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives.

The purported identity of the whistleblower, which Yahoo New is not publishing, has been shared around far-right media for weeks and was recently published by some mainstream conservative publications. Trump has repeatedly called for the whistleblower to be identified, as have Republican members of Congress. At least two GOP representatives have publically used the name of the person believed to be the whistleblower.

As the Associated Press noted U.S. whistleblower laws “exist to protect the identity and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials.” But there’s ambiguity about whether an official like Trump outing the person would violate those laws.

Why there’s debate

Calls for the whistleblower to be identified have mostly come from the president’s supporters. Trump and his allies have argued that the whistleblower’s identity must be made public to answer questions about their motivation for filing the complaint against Trump. Some journalists have argued that the press should out the whistleblower because the public deserves to have as much relevant information as possible to judge the merits of the impeachment process.

Others say the whistleblower must remain anonymous. Outing the person could endanger them and would make other whistleblowers less likely to call out corruption in the future, some argue. Trump’s critics further say he is looking to create a media circus to distract from the substance of the accusations against him.

Some make the case that the whistleblower’s identity is irrelevant, since the allegations in the complaint have been corroborated and expanded upon by witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry and an edited transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president in July.

What’s next

The whistleblower’s legal team has reportedly begun preparing for the possibility that their client may be compelled to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, though Democrat and GOP lawmakers are currently jockeying over whether the proceedings will feature any witnesses at all. The Senate trail could start as soon as this month if an agreement on rules is reached.

Perspectives

Do not disclose

Trump is eager to sic the conservative propaganda machine on the whistleblower

“Once the person’s identity is revealed, then they can find something to discredit them with and crank up the character assassination machine, which will then allow them to say that the whole thing was fruit of a poisonous tree and Trump must be found innocent.” — Paul Waldman, Washington Post

Identifying them would distract from the substance of Trump’s actions

“Disclosure can shift the story to the whistleblower’s irrelevant credibility, with the added bonus of deterring future whistleblowing. Of course, that is exactly why those whose bad acts are exposed by whistleblowers try to force the disclosure.” — Eric Havian and Michael Ronickher, USA Today

The whistleblower’s identity doesn’t matter

“The case against the president will rise or fall on the strength of the testimony being gathered from people with direct knowledge of what Trump said and did, regardless of the motives of the whistleblower who started the ball rolling.” — Editorial, Los Angeles Times

The whistleblower's life could be put at risk if identified

“While the presumed whistle-blower reportedly remains employed by the government, he is also reportedly subject to regular death threats, including at least implicit threat by Trump himself.” — David Frum, Atlantic