The end of mask mandates? CDC eases guidelines for schools and public spaces, signaling larger shift.

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent
·5 min read
Covid-19 updates: View latest news

Amid plummeting COVID-19 rates, the Biden administration eased its indoor mask recommendations Friday for about 70 percent of Americans, including most schoolchildren — a shift that could hasten the end of mask mandates in the United States.

Before Friday, more than 96 percent of U.S. counties were considered areas of “substantial” or “high” transmission, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masking in most indoor settings.

Now just 37.3 percent of counties fall into that category, according to Greta Massetti, an epidemiologist on the CDC’s COVID-19 Response Incident Management Team. In the coming weeks, that number will continue to drop as America’s winter Omicron wave recedes.

A surgical mask lies discarded on the sidewalk.
A discarded surgical mask on the sidewalk in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

At the same time, the CDC also announced that it will no longer be recommending universal masking in all schools regardless of COVID rates. Instead, the agency will now recommend universal school masking only in communities where it believes COVID rates necessitate masking inside all public spaces.

“We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when our levels are low,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing. “We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19, like vaccinations, boosters, broader access to testing, availability of high-quality masks, accessibility to new treatments and improved ventilation.”

Friday’s announcement did not represent a change in thinking about the effectiveness of indoor masking, as studies continue to show that it has a role to play in minimizing spread and sickness during a surge. Rather, the new guidance came as part of a broader update to the way the CDC defines high, medium and low levels of COVID risk.

Previously, CDC guidelines urged universal indoor masking in areas of “substantial” or “high” transmission based primarily on the number of local cases detected each week. When those thresholds were first established in November 2020, they reflected the latest science.

But as both testing and immunity increased — and as the extremely contagious yet less severe Omicron coronavirus variant made mild infections a lot more common — raw caseloads became a less accurate measure of risk. As a result, cities like Los Angeles, which have hewed to the CDC’s old guidelines, have found themselves requiring residents to mask up for longer — and until the countywide positivity rate falls much lower — than would have been necessary in 2020, before anyone was vaccinated.

A man wearing protective gloves injects a vaccine into another man&#x002019;s arm.
Micheal Federico, left, gives Raymundo de Los Santos a vaccination at the historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

To fix this problem and keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic, the CDC will now also “evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity” when gauging risk, Walensky explained — which will then “inform CDC recommendations on prevention measures like masking.”

“As the virus continues to circulate in our communities,” Walensky added, “we must focus our metrics beyond just cases in the communities, and direct our efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness [in order to] prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming our hospitals and our health-care system.” The CDC will only urge counties considered to be at a “high” level of risk — as opposed to “medium” (currently 39.6 percent of counties) or “low” (23 percent) — to require masks indoors.

The impact will be immediate — a nearly 60 percent drop in the share of U.S. counties where the agency recommends indoor masking (as well as for all schools located within those counties).

On Friday, Walensky warned that “none of us know what the future may hold for us and for this virus,” adding that “we need to be prepared … to reach for [masks] again when things get worse in the future.” SARS-CoV-2 is a lot more adaptable and unpredictable than scientists anticipated, and many worry that as long as billions of people worldwide remain unvaccinated, more evasive — and possibly more virulent — variants could easily emerge.

Meanwhile, an estimated 7 million Americans are immunocompromised; no children under 5 have been vaccinated; and long COVID looms as a real concern.

Acknowledging these threats, Walensky was clear. “Please remember there are still people at higher risk,” she said. “Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022. (Shawn Thew/Pool via Reuters)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022. (Shawn Thew/Pool via Reuters)

But the question going forward is whether America will ever mandate face coverings again — especially in light of studies that show, as Massetti put it Friday, that “people who wear high-quality masks [such as N95s, KN95s and KF94s] are well-protected even if others around you are not masking.”

For months, many Americans — particularly residents of the nation’s reddest regions — have not been required to mask up anywhere. Some have resisted masking for even longer, and governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis, a presidential hopeful, have gone so far as to ban local mask requirements.

In contrast, liberal leaders have largely sided with public-health experts in recognizing that indoor masking can help limit infection and illness.

Yet as Omicron cases have plummeted in recent weeks, Democratic governors from California to New York have also decided to lift their own indoor mask mandates — and signaled that this time, such requirements might be gone for good.

“We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said last week. “People are looking forward to turning the page.”

Ever cautious, the CDC is certainly not leading the move away from mask mandates. But with its new guidelines, the agency may be ushering in the beginning of the end. Unless things get really bad in the future, Friday may be remembered as the moment that U.S. masking officially became less of a collective obligation and more of an individual choice.

How are vaccination rates affecting the latest COVID surge? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.

See the data in 3D. Explore the latest COVID-19 data in your browser of scan this QR code with your phone to launch the experience in augmented reality.
See more Yahoo Immersive Stories.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. eases COVID indoor mask guidelines for most of country

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for masks, including in schools, a move that means 72% of the population reside in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. Under the prior guidelines, 95% of U.S. counties were considered to be experiencing high transmission, leaving just 5% of U.S. counties meeting the agency's criteria for dropping indoor mask requirements.

  • Florida's new coronavirus guidance: 'Buck the CDC'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Thursday announced new coronavirus policy recommendations that discourage mask-wearing and push physicians to use off-label medications to treat the virus. “People want to live freely in Florida, without corporate masking creating a two-tier society and without overbearing isolation for children,” DeSantis said in a statement. The announcement came a day before President Joe Biden's administration is expected to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines, according to two people familiar with the change.

  • CDC eases mask guidance for 70 percent of US, including schools

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday significantly eased its mask recommendations, including for schools, as part of long-awaited updated guidance for dealing with COVID-19. Under the new guidelines, more than 70 percent of the U.S. population is in an area with "low" or "medium" COVID-19 community level, meaning masks are not recommended for the general public. In areas with a "high" level - currently about 30...

  • Hawaii will soon be the only U.S. state with a mask mandate

    Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. that hasn't announced plans to lift its mask mandate, CBS News reported Wednesday.Driving the news: With COVID-19 cases finally declining following the Omicron wave, many states and businesses have signaled a readiness to ease pandemic health restrictions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In recent weeks, many states — including blue ones like California, Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware — have announced end dates for

  • The CDC Said Most People In The Country Can Stop Using Face Masks To Protect Against COVID

    Only people in communities considered high risk, or about 37% of the country, are recommended to keep using their masks indoors, according to new guidelines.View Entire Post ›

  • CDC eases COVID mask rules for most U.S. regions

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the CDC's new guidelines for COVID-19 mask-wearing.

  • CDC to Loosen Mask-Wearing Guidance, Shift Away from Relying Only on Covid-19 Case Count: Report

    The CDC is expected to loosen its mask-wearing guidance on Friday by lessening its reliance on Covid-19 caseloads in determining whether Americans should mask up in favor of a broader approach to determining risk, according to a new report.

  • New CDC map shows Greater Columbus mostly at medium-risk COVID-19 community levels

    Most of Ohio is now in a medium to low COVID-19 community level, according to a new map released by the CDC on Friday.

  • Illinois’ mask mandate ends Monday. Here are some things to know.

    Will you still be wearing a mask in indoor public places?

  • Western businesses cut some Russia ties over Ukraine invasion

    (Reuters) -Some Western companies severed their ties with Russia on Friday, and others studied whether and how to do so, as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions and pressure to abandon some business dealings. Premier League club Manchester United withdrew the sponsorship rights of Russian airline Aeroflot, Formula One canceled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, and organizers of the Eurovision song contest said Russia would not be allowed to participate in this year's final.

  • War in World’s Breadbasket Has Big Buyers Hunting for Wheat

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening shockwaves through two of the world’s staple grain markets, prompting countries that rely on imports from the region to start seeking alternative supplies and heightening concerns about global food inflation and hunger. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Moves to Sanction Putin as Russian Forces Surround KyivRussia Invasio

  • More than 70% of Americans can take off their masks indoors with new CDC guidelines on COVID risk

    Now, in addition to caseloads, the guidance also will consider hospitalizations, current beds occupied by COVID patients and hospital capacity.

  • CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

    Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

  • Russian occupation of Chernobyl 'incredibly alarming,' White House says

    The White House described the Russian occupation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site as “incredibly alarming and gravely concerning,” in keeping with its broader condemnation of the Ukrainian occupation.

  • Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

    Thomas Tuchel admits uncertainty over Roman Abramovich's future as Chelsea owner is weighing on his club ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool.

  • CDC has new mask guidelines, updates COVID-19 risk by county. Where does Idaho stand?

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responds to the pandemic’s move to a new phase.

  • Biden's hitting Russia's yacht-riding rich with sanctions. Will it blunt Putin's Ukraine invasion?

    Biden a number of Russian oligarchs with sanctions. But it needs to hit more of them and harder, U.S. officials and kleptocracy experts said.

  • Eurovision Song Contest announces Russia will not participate in 2022 show

    The Eurovision Song Contest has banned Russia from the 2022 competition "In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

  • Mother’s ‘mean’ message to toddler spelled out in food sparks debate

    ‘I love you would have been better’

  • U.S. issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions - U.S. officials

    The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a new general license allowing international aid organizations and private firms to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan government institutions. The new license represents a shift in U.S. policy that had impeded ordinary commerce with Afghan government agencies headed by U.S. sanctioned Taliban and Haqqani Network leaders since the Islamists seized power in August as U.S.-led forces withdrew. It maintains prohibitions on transactions with sanctioned leaders and other blocked individuals and excludes transfers of luxury items.