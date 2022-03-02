'The good news regarding oil prices,' according to Mark Mobius

The spike in oil prices — crude rose as high as $112.51 per barrel Wednesday — won’t cause too much turmoil in emerging markets, according to one veteran investor. Because of the globe’s reduced reliance on fossil fuel generally, and oil as an energy source specifically, emerging-market economies should be able to weather the surge.

“The good news regarding oil prices is that these emerging markets have lots of alternatives now,” Mark Mobius, founding partner at Mobius Capital Partners, told Yahoo Finance Live. “When we look at $110 a barrel, solar, wind and many other alternatives come into play in a big way.”

Mobius also pointed out that China and India get most of their power from coal, not oil. Fifty-seven percent of China’s energy consumption in 2020 came from coal, compared with about 20% for oil. The country has been emphasizing growth in renewables, but it’s still a relatively small slice of the total: the contribution from solar, hydropower, wind and nuclear was about 15%, according to Our World in Data analysis of BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy.

India’s breakdown is similar, with 55% of its power in 2020 coming from coal, 28% from oil, and the remainder from renewables — including 6.7% from natural gas.

Technicians work at an oil rig manufactured by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plant, during a media tour of the plant in Dhamasna village in the western state of Gujarat, India, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

That said, Mobius acknowledges that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and the resulting sanctions from the West — could trigger challenges for emerging-market nations. India, for example, has opted not to participate in sanctions.

“India depends on Russia for a lot of its military equipment. Where does it get spare parts if their markets are closed and you can’t get things out of Russia? This is a challenge for many of these countries who are dependent on Russia for their supplies — not only oil, but many other things,” he said.

Mobius’ experience in emerging markets is extensive. He started his firm in 2018 after retiring from Franklin Templeton, where he ran the Templeton Emerging Markets Fund, eventually growing it to $40 billion.

Story continues

As for whether Russia itself will be investible anytime in the foreseeable future, “it will be impossible for a long time,” he said. At the same time, it could make other markets look more attractive by comparison.

“I call it Russia’s Afghanistan. I think Russia is going to be drug into a very, very long-term situation, which is not going to be good for Russia, but will be good for Europe because it’s pulling Europe together. The U.S. market will be attractive and many emerging markets have not been impacted, particularly in Asia,” he said.

Specifically, Mobius is finding China attractive right now, after a regulatory crackdown that he said positively reduced the market’s reliance on Chinese tech giants. Alibaba, for example, has slumped 67% since reaching a record high on Oct. 27, 2020, although its current market cap is still north of $281 billion.

“If you look further down the line to the medium- and small-size companies, many are doing very, very well. I think [the Chinese market sell-off] is probably going to end this year, and the market will probably turn around.”

Julie Hyman is the co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live, weekdays 9am-11am ET. Follow her on Twitter @juleshyman, and read her other stories.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn