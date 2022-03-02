  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'The good news regarding oil prices,' according to Mark Mobius

Julie Hyman
·Anchor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Mobius
    American businessman

The spike in oil prices — crude rose as high as $112.51 per barrel Wednesday — won’t cause too much turmoil in emerging markets, according to one veteran investor. Because of the globe’s reduced reliance on fossil fuel generally, and oil as an energy source specifically, emerging-market economies should be able to weather the surge.

“The good news regarding oil prices is that these emerging markets have lots of alternatives now,” Mark Mobius, founding partner at Mobius Capital Partners, told Yahoo Finance Live. “When we look at $110 a barrel, solar, wind and many other alternatives come into play in a big way.”

Mobius also pointed out that China and India get most of their power from coal, not oil. Fifty-seven percent of China’s energy consumption in 2020 came from coal, compared with about 20% for oil. The country has been emphasizing growth in renewables, but it’s still a relatively small slice of the total: the contribution from solar, hydropower, wind and nuclear was about 15%, according to Our World in Data analysis of BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy.

India’s breakdown is similar, with 55% of its power in 2020 coming from coal, 28% from oil, and the remainder from renewables — including 6.7% from natural gas.

Technicians work at an oil rig manufactured by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plant, during a media tour of the plant in Dhamasna village in the western state of Gujarat, India, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Technicians work at an oil rig manufactured by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plant, during a media tour of the plant in Dhamasna village in the western state of Gujarat, India, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

That said, Mobius acknowledges that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and the resulting sanctions from the West — could trigger challenges for emerging-market nations. India, for example, has opted not to participate in sanctions.

“India depends on Russia for a lot of its military equipment. Where does it get spare parts if their markets are closed and you can’t get things out of Russia? This is a challenge for many of these countries who are dependent on Russia for their supplies — not only oil, but many other things,” he said.

Mobius’ experience in emerging markets is extensive. He started his firm in 2018 after retiring from Franklin Templeton, where he ran the Templeton Emerging Markets Fund, eventually growing it to $40 billion.

As for whether Russia itself will be investible anytime in the foreseeable future, “it will be impossible for a long time,” he said. At the same time, it could make other markets look more attractive by comparison.

“I call it Russia’s Afghanistan. I think Russia is going to be drug into a very, very long-term situation, which is not going to be good for Russia, but will be good for Europe because it’s pulling Europe together. The U.S. market will be attractive and many emerging markets have not been impacted, particularly in Asia,” he said.

Specifically, Mobius is finding China attractive right now, after a regulatory crackdown that he said positively reduced the market’s reliance on Chinese tech giants. Alibaba, for example, has slumped 67% since reaching a record high on Oct. 27, 2020, although its current market cap is still north of $281 billion.

“If you look further down the line to the medium- and small-size companies, many are doing very, very well. I think [the Chinese market sell-off] is probably going to end this year, and the market will probably turn around.”

Julie Hyman is the co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live, weekdays 9am-11am ET. Follow her on Twitter @juleshyman, and read her other stories.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers Rally Biden to Cut Off Russian Oil and "Hit Putin Where It Hurts Most"

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is being pressured by lawmakers in both parties to cut off U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas to escalate the cost to Russia of its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Biden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Again

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Shares of Cortes Campers parent triple on news of first travel trailer shipment

    A week ago, US Lighting said its Cortes Camper unit had shipped its first 17-foot, molded fiberglass travel trailer to RV Center Idaho. Now, the shares of parent US Lighting Group have more than tripled.

  • Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

    Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. Robinson noted the company has a roll-up formula that's included in the franchise agreement.

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.

  • Accel announces new $650 million fund to back Indian startups

    Accel has announced its seventh India fund, with $650 million to invest as the storied venture investor looks to double down on its bet on the world’s second-largest internet market and also be more aggressive in the Southeast Asia region, two partners told TechCrunch in an interview. The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a large portfolio of unicorn startups in the South Asian country.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • Kmart’s once-iconic empire has been decimated to only four U.S. stores

    Once a retailer powerhouse, today Kmart only has a handful of stores open.

  • Ford Doesn’t Want to Get Disrupted by Tesla, So It’s Disrupting Itself

    Ford announces bold plans to reorganize its operations. The auto maker wants to make sure its legacy auto business doesn't get in the way of EV growth.

  • Jamie Dimon warns the West's sanctions on Russia could have 'unintended consequences' and says market volatility is here to stay

    JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon told investors to brace for "a lot of volatility" and said the SWIFT sanctions throw up a number of problems.

  • Russian rouble plunges to new low in Moscow as sanctions tighten

    The rouble fell 4.7% to 106.02 against the dollar in Moscow trade, earlier hitting 110.0, a record low. For the third day in a row, the rouble was weaker outside Russia, trading at 112 to the dollar on the EBS electronic trading platform, but still off an all-time low of 120 hit on Monday. Russia has responded by doubling interest rates to 20% and telling companies to convert 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the domestic market as the central bank, or CBR, which is now under Western sanctions, has stopped foreign exchange interventions.

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • The stock market has more downside coming as investors chase the dip rather than throw in the towel, Bank of America says

    If a tactical rebound in the S&P 500 stalls below key resistance near 4600, "the risk remains for a deeper drawdown to 4000 to 3800," BofA said.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Each quarter, retail investors get to see what the big money managers of Wall Street are buying and selling. Institutions with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to disclose their equity holdings by filing a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The steep declines in some individual stocks might be a great entry point right now, especially for long-term investors.