The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is still on sale for Black Friday, with discounts up to $120 off

If you’re fed up with spotty Wi-Fi connection in some parts of your home, now’s a great time to pick up a pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E mesh routers while they’re steeply discounted on Amazon for Black Friday. You can get a three-pack for just $280 — a record low, shaving $120 off the usual price of $400 for the bundle. Amazon is also running a deal on two-packs of the Nest Wi-Fi Pro, bringing the price down to just $200. Mesh Wi-Fi networks create multiple points of connectivity so the signal can be distributed more reliably all throughout the home.

Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E is made for the latest generation of Wi-Fi, and touts faster internet speeds, shorter loading times and consistent connection. Each device provides coverage for areas up to 2,200 square feet, so a three-pack can cover up to 6,600 square feet together. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is one of the best Wi-Fi routers available, especially for anyone looking for easy setup. It’s controlled through the Google Home app, where you’ll be able to see every device that’s connected to it.

The Nest Pro 6E offers tri-band connectivity, supporting the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. You’ll be able to make the most out of newer devices that support the latest Wi-Fi standard, freeing up some of the congestion on the other bands, which will support your older devices. However, Google Nest Pro 6E isn’t compatible with older Google Nest Wi-Fi devices, so if you’re intending on using it to upgrade an existing system, be prepared for a full overhaul.

The device itself is sleek and unobtrusive, coming in a white color dubbed Snow for the deal on the two- and three-packs. But, it doesn’t have a built-in speaker, unlike other Nest Wi-Fi models. In our review, we found it achieved stable connection throughout the home, even managing decent connection in areas previously considered to be dead zones. We gave it a review score of 87. There aren’t many frills, but if what you’re after is a straightforward mesh Wi-Fi network that you can rely on not to crap out on you for streaming, internet browsing and video calls, the Google Nest Pro 6E is a great option.

