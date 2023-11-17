The Google Pixel Fold is $400 off for Black Friday

The Google Pixel Fold, released earlier this year, is on sale for $1,399, knocking $400 off its original price of $1,799. This Amazon Black Friday deal marks the lowest price ever on the 256GB model. If you need more storage on your smartphone, the 512GB model is going for $1,519, down from $1,919. The foldable is powered by the Google Tensor G2 and offers 12GB of RAM, making it a great option for those looking to invest in a foldable smartphone as their daily driver. If you're interested in other Black Friday Google Pixel deals, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are down to record low prices as well.

The Pixel Fold earned a spot on Engadget’s top foldable phones list, namely for how easy it is to use and for its wide-screen design. Folded, the phone gives you a 5.8-inch screen to work with, and unfolded you get a big, 7.6-inch immersive display. When open, the foldable’s split screen allows you to multitask and do things like shop online and make video calls at the same time. You’re also able to use the main screen and external screen together, letting you take pictures and look at live previews simultaneously. Coming soon is Google Translate’s interpreter mode as well, which allows you to watch translations appear on both screens while you’re talking to another person in a different language.

In terms of camera quality, the Pixel Fold has a lot to offer. The triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an ultrawide shooter and a telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom that delivers sharp photos in daylight and well-exposed photos in the dark. In Engadget’s review, one of its selling points was that the photos beat the competition. When compared to Samsung's Galaxy foldable, Google’s phone delivered images with better shadows and highlights. Notably, even with Samsung’s “food mode” on, Engadget’s Sam Rutherford said the Pixel Fold’s photo chops made food look more appetizing. The phone can also shoot 4K videos at 30 frames per second and 60 frames per second, which is on par with other foldables.

