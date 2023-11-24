The GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle with accessories is $100 off for Black Friday

You can snag the well-regarded GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera bundle via Amazon for $350 instead of $450 as part of a larger Black Friday event, representing a savings of 22 percent. This deal includes the camera itself, a carrying case, an extra battery, a head strap and a handler stick.

This is the newest action camera by the company. We enjoyed the Hero 12 in our official review, calling attention to the improved battery life when compared to last-generation, allowing for 35 minutes of continuous use. Remember, this deal comes with two rechargeable batteries, so that adds up to around 70 minutes of near-continuous use. You’ll have to perform a quick swap, but you should be able to get right back into the action.

The Hero 12 also features Bluetooth audio streaming, so you can wear wireless earbuds while hosting a vlog or when creating a live commentary video. The latency here is basically imperceptible and this technology also allows you to control the camera from afar via voice commands. In other words, you won’t have to edit out those clumsy seconds when you walk toward the camera to turn it off.

The camera includes a larger image sensor when compared to the Hero 11, for slightly improved visual clarity. You can also experiment with different aspect ratios via the same footage and the camera offers a 8:7 mode across every setting. Otherwise, many of the advertised metrics remain static from the last-gen, but that’s not exactly a bad thing. This deal is also available straight from the manufacturer, if Amazon isn’t your bag.

