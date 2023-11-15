The iPhone 15 series will work with the upcoming Qi2 wireless charging standard

When the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) unveiled its Qi2 charging standard earlier this year, we noted that it was built using Apple’s MagSafe technology. So it only makes sense that the iPhone 15 line will be among the first smartphones to adopt the new wireless charging method. It’s honestly quite rare to see Apple jumping on-board with a new technology so quickly, though the company has allowed for Qi wireless charging in the past.

In other words, new wireless iPhone 15 chargers are coming soon, this holiday season as a matter of fact. The WPC says companies like Belkin, Mophie, Anker and Aircharge have all pre-announced Qi2 products that should integrate with Apple’s latest and greatest. All told, over 100 devices are currently undergoing testing with an eye toward a near-future release. This includes Anker’s recently-announced MagGo lineup of chargers.

So what’s the big deal with Qi2? The WPC advertises faster charging, higher efficiency and greater convenience. It’s replacing the original Qi charging standard, which is over 13 years old now so, yeah, it’s time for a refresh. The Qi2 platform offers support for 15-watt charging and boasts foreign object detection, in addition to enhanced safety features to prevent device damage or battery life shortening.

Perhaps the greatest draw for Qi2, however, is with regard to interoperability. This is a new standard that should be adopted industry-wide, so you’ll be able to, in theory, use one Qi2 charger with a broad range of devices, no matter where you live in the world. The protocol even allows for the charging of unusually-shaped accessories that typically struggle with a flat charging pad.

All Qi2 devices will feature an obvious logo for branding purposes, so you know you aren’t about to use a knockoff charger. As a final aside, it’s pronounced “chee two” if you find yourself at a dinner party or something. Just a heads up.