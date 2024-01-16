The iRobot Roomba 694 drops to a record low of $160

Life's busy enough for many of us without having to get bogged down in day-to-day home maintenance. So, if you have some cash to spare, why not make things easier for yourself by splurging on a robot vacuum? Several iRobot Roomba models are up to 50 percent off in a sale on Amazon. Some have dropped to record low prices, including the iRobot Roomba 694 . At $160, that model is 42 percent off its usual price of $275.

Although it's not the first time the 694 has dropped to this price, it's always worth calling out since this is our top pick for the best budget robot vacuum . It's easy to use thanks to the three onboard buttons and connected iRobot app. There's Alexa and Google Assistant support too, so you can instruct the vacuum to start cleaning with a voice command.

You can set cleaning schedules so that the 694 travels through your home on a regular basis to pick up any dirt and we found that it does a solid job of lifting muck from carpets as well as hard flooring. Battery life varies depending on the type of flooring. According to iRobot, the device will run for up to 90 minutes while cleaning hardwood floors but in our testing the battery lasted around 45 minutes when it was deployed over several types of surfaces. Of course, when it's time to recharge, the Roomba will return to its dock and juice up.

On the downside, you only get the essentials you need to get started — the 694 doesn't come with any replacement filters or brushes. But given that you'd be saving well over $100 on this model thanks to the sale, you might be able to set aside some funds to buy those when the time comes.

Those who are looking for some added features may be more interested in the Roomba j9+, which is also down to a record low. At $599, it's $300 off the regular price. According to iRobot, the Roomba j9+ "sucks up dust and debris better than any other robot vacuum." It also has a Dirt Detective feature through which it can learn the areas of your home that tend to get the dirtiest, so it knows which rooms to prioritize, the level of suction to apply and how many cleaning passes are likely to be needed.

The Roomba j9+ can detect and avoid common obstacles such as cables and socks. Perhaps most importantly, it can spot and stay clear of pet waste. This model will also automatically empty its bin, which means you have even less to worry about.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.