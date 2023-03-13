The labor market is simultaneously hot and cooling — and it's kind of problematic

1
Sam Ro
·Contributor
·10 min read

This post was originally published on TKer.co

Stocks fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress: “the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hike.”

In other words, stronger-than-expected economic reports mean the Fed-sponsored market beatings will continue.

That brings us to the labor market where news headlines can sometimes be confusing. Is the market strong? Is it deteriorating? Is good news about jobs actually good? Or is it bad?

The answers to all of those questions are: Yes.

To understand this, let’s first check in on the data.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday, U.S. employers added a respectable 311,000 jobs in February. That’s down from January’s 504,000 gain, and it confirms a downward trend from earlier in the economic recovery.

Monthly job gains remain positive. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PAYEMS#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
Monthly job gains remain positive. (Source: BLS via FRED)

Nevertheless, the jobs number is also consistent with the narrative that demand for labor is robust as the number of people employed continues to break records.

As of February, there were record 155 million payrolls. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PAYEMS#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
As of February, there were record 155 million payrolls. (Source: BLS via FRED)

During the period, the unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in February, up slightly from the 54-year low of 3.4% reported the month prior.

The unemployment rate remains very low. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/UNRATE#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
The unemployment rate remains very low. (Source: BLS via FRED)

The main reason the unemployment rate climbed was that 419,000 people entered the labor force, bringing the labor force participation rate up to 62.5%.

Fewer people are sitting on the sidelines of the labor market. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CIVPART#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
Fewer people are sitting on the sidelines of the labor market. (Source: BLS via FRED)

Rising labor force participation means more people are applying to open jobs, which helps loosen labor market tightness and relieve inflationary pressures. Indeed, average hourly earnings increased by just 0.2% month-over-month in February, the smallest increase in a year. While monthly figures can be noisy, the rolling three-month average confirms wages are cooling.

(Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://twitter.com/bencasselman/status/1634191718026231809" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@BenCasselman;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">@BenCasselman</a>)
(Source: BLS via @BenCasselman)

Entrants into the labor force are entering a market with lots of jobs.

According to the January Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey released Wednesday, there were 10.82 million job openings in January, down from 11.23 million in December. While this measure has been cooling noticeably, it remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

The number of job openings remains high. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JTSJOL#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
The number of job openings remains high. (Source: BLS via FRED)

During the period, there were 5.69 million unemployed people — meaning there were 1.9 job openings per unemployed person. This is one of the most obvious signs of excess demand for labor.

There are nearly twice as many job openings as there are unemployed people. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JTSJOL#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
There are nearly twice as many job openings as there are unemployed people. (Source: BLS via FRED)

Layoff activity picked up during the period. In January, there were 1.72 million layoffs, which brought the layoff rate up to 1.1%. Directionally, the acceleration in layoff metrics is discouraging. However, the levels continue to be relatively low.

Layoff activity remains below the pre-pandemic trend. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JTSLDR#0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
Layoff activity remains below the pre-pandemic trend. (Source: BLS via FRED)

Despite ongoing news coverage of layoffs — which the Federal Reserve recently characterized as “scattered reports” — hiring is the much bigger story. There were 6.37 million hires in January.

Hiring activity eclipses layoff activity. (Source: BLS via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JTSHIL#0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
Hiring activity eclipses layoff activity. (Source: BLS via FRED)

Initial claims for unemployment benefits — the most up-to-date of the major labor market stat — came in at 211,000 during the week March 4, up from 190,000 the week prior. While the number is up from its six-decade low of 166,000 in March 2022, it remains near levels seen during periods of economic expansion.

Unemployment claims remain very low. (Source: DoL via <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ICSA#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
Unemployment claims remain very low. (Source: DoL via FRED)

Simultaneously 🔥, 🧊, and 😵‍💫

There are lots of seemingly conflicting headlines in the news about the labor market, and they might all be true.

Here are three ways to characterize the labor market that I think are all fair.

Perspective certainly plays a role in how someone characterizes the labor market: employers having to pay up as they compete for limited talent will tell you the labor market it hot; professional forecasters will tell clients economic storm clouds are gathering as the market cools; and policymakers responsible for getting inflation down will emphasize how the ongoing mismatch in labor supply and demand is problematic.

For investors, it’s kinda complicated. Recessions always come with sharp downturns in earnings, which is bad because earnings are the most important long-term driver of stocks. So labor market strength is a good thing, as it limits the risk of an economic hard landing.

But as I’ve been writing for about a year (here and here), the Fed will act in ways unfriendly to the financial markets as long as inflation is significantly above 2%. That’s because tighter financial conditions will slow the economy, which will lead to deteriorating labor market demand, which in turn should cause wages to cool, which they believe will cause inflation to come down. And based on Fed Chair Powell’s comments last week, it seems the central bank’s battle with inflation is far from over.

Unless inflation comes down for some other reason, expect the labor market to continue to cool from hot levels as it remains problematic in the Fed’s eyes.

The next datapoint on this front comes on Tuesday with the next scheduled release of the February Consumer Price Index.

That’s interesting 💡

Globally, we’re still a long way from gender parity in the workplace. From S&P Dow Jones Indices: “The U.K. is the only region where women cross the 40% threshold for board membership and across total workforce, with Europe and the U.S. closely following. Within the S&P 500®, women represent 39% of total workforce roles and close to 33% of board appointments."

Reviewing the macro crosscurrents 🔀

There were a few notable data points from last week to consider:

👆 There was a lot of labor market data, which we covered above.

⛓️ Supply chain pressures ease. The New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index

1

— a composite of various supply chain indicators — fell in February and is hovering at levels seen before the pandemic. It's way down from its December 2021 supply chain crisis high. From the NY Fed: "Global supply chain pressures decreased considerably in February and are now below the historical average. There were significant downward contributions by the majority of the factors, with the largest negative contribution from European Area delivery times. The GSCPI’s recent movements suggest that global supply chain conditions have returned to normal after experiencing temporary setbacks around the turn of the year."

Supplier delivery times, trucking capacity, seaborne freight rates, and container terminal bottlenecks have all improved significantly. This is all great news for inflation, which has begun to cool. For more on the improving supply chain, read: We can stop calling it a supply chain crisis

🔌 Electricity prices are coming down. From the EIA (via Jones Trading’s Dave Lutz): “Natural gas’s current place as the largest source of U.S. electricity generation means that its fuel costs are a significant driver of wholesale electricity prices. For 2023, we forecast that the cost of natural gas delivered to U.S. electric generators will average around $3.50/MMBtu, which would be about half the average in 2022. Although wholesale power prices can be extremely volatile in the short-term, we expect that average wholesale prices this year will be lower than in 2022 as a result of lower natural gas costs."

(Source: <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/pdf/steo_full.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:EIA;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">EIA</a>)
(Source: EIA)

For more on energy prices, read: The other side of the surging oil price story 🛢

💳 Consumers are taking on more debt, but levels are manageable. According to Federal Reserve data, total revolving consumer credit outstanding increased to $1.21 trillion in January. Revolving credit consists mostly of credit card loans.

(Source: <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/REVOLSL#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FRED;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">FRED</a>)
(Source: FRED)

But as Apollo Global economist Torsten Slok notes, “the increase in household incomes has been faster. The net result is that credit card debt is declining as a share of income, see chart below. Combined with strong job growth, solid wage growth, and high excess savings, the bottom line is that the US consumer is in good shape, and there are no signs this is about to change anytime soon."

(Source: <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://apolloacademy.com/credit-card-debt-declining-as-a-share-of-income/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apollo Global;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Apollo Global</a>)
(Source: Apollo Global)

For more, read: Consumer finances are in remarkably good shape 💰

🍾 The entrepreneurial spirit is alive. From the Census Bureau: “Total Business Applications in February 2023 were 429,800, up 1.9% (seasonally adjusted) from January 2023." Applications continue to trend significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

(Source: <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau/status/1634209689033375745" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@USCensusBureau;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">@USCensusBureau</a>)
(Source: @USCensusBureau)

📈 GDP growth estimates are rosy. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model sees real GDP growth climbing at a 2.6% rate in Q1. This is up considerably from its initial estimate of 0.7% growth as of January 27.

(Source: <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.atlantafed.org/-/media/documents/cqer/researchcq/gdpnow/RealGDPTrackingSlides.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atlanta Fed;cpos:1;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Atlanta Fed</a>)
(Source: Atlanta Fed)

For more on the improving economic outlook, read: Economic forecasts are getting revised up, and people aren't thrilled about it 🙃

Putting it all together 🤔

We’re getting a lot of evidence that we may get the bullish “Goldilocks” soft landing scenario where inflation cools to manageable levels without the economy having to sink into recession.

The Federal Reserve recently adopted a less hawkish tone, acknowledging on February 1 that “for the first time that the disinflationary process has started.“

Nevertheless, inflation still has to come down more before the Fed is comfortable with price levels. So we should expect the central bank to continue to tighten monetary policy, which means we should be prepared for tighter financial conditions (e.g. higher interest rates, tighter lending standards, and lower stock valuations). All of this means the market beatings may continue and the risk the economy sinks into a recession will relatively be elevated.

It’s important to remember that while recession risks are elevated, consumers are coming from a very strong financial position. Unemployed people are getting jobs. Those with jobs are getting raises. And many still have excess savings to tap into. Indeed, strong spending data confirms this financial resilience. So it’s too early to sound the alarm from a consumption perspective.

At this point, any downturn is unlikely to turn into economic calamity given that the financial health of consumers and businesses remains very strong.

As always, long-term investors should remember that recessions and bear markets are just part of the deal when you enter the stock market with the aim of generating long-term returns. While markets have had a terrible year, the long-run outlook for stocks remains positive.

This post was originally published on TKer.co

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported the plan earlier. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said.

  • NY Fed report shows near-term inflation expectations retreating sharply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Americans' expectations for the near-term path of inflation ebbed to nearly a two-year low last month, which could take pressure off the Federal Reserve to raise rates amid fresh uncertainties created by turmoil in the U.S. banking system. In the first of a run of key readings on inflation, consumer spending and sentiment that could determine whether the U.S. central bank presses on with interest rate hikes or pauses to measure the fallout from bank failures that prompted it to take emergency action, the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations on Monday showed respondents said inflation would stand at 4.2% a year from now. Meanwhile, the expected level of inflation three years from now held steady at 2.7%, matching the level last seen in October 2020, while expected inflation five years from now was seen hitting 2.6%, up from January's 2.5%.

  • Markets have started pricing in Fed rate cuts of 75 basis points by the year's end as SVB's collapse creates panic about other banks

    After an expected hike of 25 basis points next week, odds show a growing likelihood of a pause, then a sharp pivot to rate cuts.

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • Marketmind: Bank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind

    So, U.S. authorities have ridden to the rescue of the financial system, generating the biggest rally in short-term bonds in decades amid talk the Federal Reserve might not hike rates at all next week given the stakes at play. The Asian day began with a bang when the Treasury and Fed announced they would cover all depositors at SVB, not just those under the $250,000 insurance cap, although share and bond holders would get no help. The same went for depositors at New-York based SignatureBank which was wrapped up over the weekend - marking the second- and third-largest failures in U.S. banking history.

  • Silicon Valley Bank could be ‘a fortunate wake-up call’ to Fed, banking industry: Former FDIC chair

    Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair sits down with Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith to discuss the FDIC’s intervention following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Where’s the best place to retire? How politics is playing a role in this big life decision.

    In addition to considering recreation, climate, cost and proximity to family when deciding where to retire, add one more factor: politics

  • Spring Home Buying Season Has Been Weak. Here’s Why That Could Change Soon.

    If inflation continues to slow, mortgage rates are likely to retreat, which could bring prospective home buyers off the sidelines.

  • Putin ally says U.S., UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts

    One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Monday that the United States and Britain were sowing deceptions that a pro-Ukrainian group blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea last year. Last week the New York Times reported that intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggested that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians - attacked the pipelines in September. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev cast doubt on that report, questioning if such a group would have the capability to carry out such a daring act of sabotage on Russia's most important energy corridors to Europe.

  • 2 Great Stocks for Long-Term Investors to Buy and Hold

    There are some attractively priced stocks for long-term investors right now. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel explains why he recently added to his Disney (NYSE: DIS) position, while Fool.

  • This Real Estate Expert Bought a Vacation Home in Mexico As an Investment Property — and Shared How You Can, Too

    How a Los Angeles–based family that fell in love with Merida, Mexico, bought a vacation home in their dream destination.

  • Crypto Is Recovering Slowly: 2 Cryptos to Buy Now

    These two cryptocurrencies have treated investors well for years, and that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon.

  • The rally in tech is set to fade after a red-hot start to 2023, but analysts say one area will keep thriving

    Tech stocks are too expensive, analysts say. There "will be a better entry point," says one strategist, but pending rate hikes now are a deterrent.

  • One more taste of Hawaii: Hawaiian Airlines first class menu highlights award-winning chef

    Chef Robynne Maii is the local talent behind Hawaiian Airlines' first class menu. Here's what went into the food.

  • Oil Sinks in Volatile Trading as Bank Failure Sparks Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices slid and volatility surged as traders fled risk and tried to come to grips with how the biggest US bank collapse since 2008 would reverberate through the economy. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If

  • ‘You don’t need a man any more’: More single women own property than single men

    According to a new report by Bankrate, the number of single female homeowners continues to surpass the number of male homeowners.

  • 'No relation to SVB': India's SVC Bank acts to calm depositors amid brand name confusion

    A little-known Indian bank moved to assure depositors their money is safe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California caused confusion and concern due to a similarity in names. Over the weekend, India's SVC Co-operative Bank (SVC Bank), issued a statement and sent text messages in English and local Marathi language to its customers in Mumbai saying it has no relation to the U.S. lender. SVC, which has 198 branches across India, held total deposits of $2.23 billion in 2021-22.

  • IMF staff approves review of Argentina's program, requests lower reserves targets

    (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund and Argentina reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of their $44 billion program, the IMF said in a statement on Monday. The IMF staff and Argentine authorities also requested IMF Board approval to revisions of reserve targets at the central bank, as the world's biggest exporter of soymeal and soyoil is facing the worst drought in at least six decades, combined with a heat wave that has pummeled soy, corn and wheat crops. "The bulk of the accommodation is requested to take place in early 2023, consistent with the front-loaded impact of the drought," the IMF statement said.

  • Aramco's Nasser says oil market tightly balanced

    Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that the oil market would remain tightly balanced in the short to medium term, adding that he was cautiously optimistic. Nasser was speaking to the press after the Saudi Arabian oil giant reported its highest ever annual profit since the company was listed. Aramco's shares traded 0.6% higher after the results were released, but closed mostly flat at 32.8 riyals ($8.74) a share.

  • What to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, potential fallout

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs dissect the timeline and factors leading up to Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last week, the fallout the rest of the banking industry is experiencing or seeking to avoid, and how regulators are taking action.