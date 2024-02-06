The latest Apple Pencil with USB-C charging falls to a new low

Apple's latest Pencil with a USB-C charging port, which has only been available since November, is currently on sale for the lowest price we've seen yet. You can grab it at Amazon for $69, saving you $10 (13 percent) off the regular $79 price.

The USB-C model is Apple's most budget-friendly pencil to date, priced at $20 less than the original model and $40 cheaper than the second-gen Apple pencil. Despite the lower price, it offers the same accuracy as those models, along with low latency and tilt sensitivity. It even includes support for a hover feature for M2 iPads, letting you preview any lines before applying them to your sketch or notes. You can also magnetically attach the USB-C Apple Pencil to the side of supported iPads.

It doesn't have pressure sensitivity, so serious artists may want to stick with the 2nd-generation model. It also lacks wireless charging and you can't double tap it to change drawing tools. Still, it's Apple's first all-USB-C Pencil and has plenty on offer for most users — particularly at the $69 price.

