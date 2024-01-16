The latest Samsung Frame TVs from 2023 are up to 37 percent off

The latest generation of Samsung’s snazzy Frame TVs are on sale via Woot with discounts up to 37 percent off the MSRP. Each and every size of this TV gets a discount, though some are more robust than others. For instance, the relatively diminutive 43-inch model is on sale for around $730 instead of $1,000. That’s a discount of 27 percent.

The best deal of the bunch is for the massive 85-inch Frame TV, which is available for around $2,700 instead of the original MSRP of $4,300. This is a savings of $1,600 or 37 percent. The discounts on the other models fall somewhere in the middle of this range. Check them all out at the Woot splash page.

If you haven’t heard of the Samsung Frame, here’s a quick refresher. It’s a TV that doubles as a frame for digital art. You can hang it on the wall like an actual work of art and it’ll display whatever you want it to. However, it’s also a smart TV so you can stream trashy reality shows once you get tired of looking at classic works of art. A true win/win.

We gave it a glowing write-up and admired the ultra-thin QLED panel, the picture-frame edges and a mounting system that places it flush against the wall. In other words, it really and truly does look like a piece of art, until you start streaming Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and ruin the whole thing.

We also liked the addition of Samsung’s Tizen OS and the fact that it only requires one thin wire to connect to an external receiver. This wire can even be dropped behind drywall and popped out somewhere else to further the illusion. The only downside is that this TV is, by its very nature, always on, as long as it’s displaying art. This leads to a monthly power consumption of around 50 watts, though there is a setting that’ll turn the whole thing off when you go to sleep for the night.

It's worth noting that this sale is for the 2023 models and not for the just-announced 2024 versions that were unveiled at CES last week. The newest refresh isn't out yet.

