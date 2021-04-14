  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'The longer we stay, the stronger the Taliban gets': Sen. Murphy praises Biden’s decision on Afghanistan withdrawal

Michael Isikoff
·Chief Investigative Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Calling the Afghan government “rife with corruption,” Sen. Chris Murphy — a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — applauded President Biden’s move to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 as the only reasonable move after 20 years of frustration and failure.

“The longer we stay, the stronger the Taliban gets,” Murphy, a Democrat, said in an interview for the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery.” “The longer we stay, the more corrupt the Afghan government gets. There is no argument that if the United States stayed another 10 to 15 years, it would lead to greater political stability. In fact, it seems the longer we stay, the less stable the government is.”

Murphy’s comments came as President Biden was preparing to announce that he will pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan with no conditions imposed on the Taliban to live up to a peace agreement it signed last year. The move has set off a sharp debate in Congress with Republicans and even some Democrats warning the move could wipe out gains achieved by the U.S. presence — especially for women — and lead to chaos and a possible resurgence of al-Qaida once American troops depart.

But Murphy, who strongly urged the Biden White House to pull out of the country, said the president’s decision is a bow to reality.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has applauded President Biden&#x002019;s move to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. (Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters)
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has applauded President Biden’s move to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. (Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters)

“For the last 15 years, we’ve stayed and stayed and stayed under the belief that our military presence there would help the Afghan government and the Afghan military to become strong enough to be able to govern the country and protect its citizens from Taliban advances,” he said. “None of that has come to fruition.”

A big reason, Murphy said, is the weakness, instability and corruption in the Afghan government, despite years of U.S. assistance.

“I just hate to say it: The Afghan government hasn’t lived up to their end of the bargain,” he added. “That government is still rife with corruption. The [Afghan] military has been promising to get better and increase capability and they have not. So at some point, the United States has to take no for an answer. And the Afghan government has had ample opportunity to be able to create a governance and security space such as to rob the Taliban of its operating oxygen.”

As for the prospect of a resurgence of al-Qaida, Murphy said the threat to the U.S. has evolved and shifted globally since the days after the Sept. 11 attacks when American troops invaded Afghanistan to topple a government that had given safe haven to the terror group headed by Osama bin Laden.

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, Afghanistan, August 12, 2009. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, Afghanistan, August 12, 2009. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

“To be honest, al-Qaida in Afghanistan is not a threat to the United States in the way it used to be," he said. "The threats to the United States in the counter-terrorism space are in other places and we deserve to be able to shift our resources to the places where the real threats to our homeland actually present.”

Download or subscribe on iTunes: ‘Skullduggery’ from Yahoo News

Cover thumbnail photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Biden faces GOP backlash after reports of Afghanistan decision

    GOP lawmakers aren't thrilled that President Biden is reportedly expected to announce that a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will take place by Sept. 11, 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called it a "grave mistake," while Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said it's a "reckless and dangerous decision," arguing that while "no wants a forever war ... I've consistently said any withdrawal must be conditions-based." (A Biden official said Tuesday that the withdrawal won't be conditional.) A few other Republican senators got their shots in, as well. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for one, didn't hold back, describing a full withdrawal as "dumber than dirt." He maintained that at the very least a "residual counterterrorism" force should remain as an "insurance policy against [the] rise of radical Islam in Afghanistan." Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) questioned the target date, which doubles as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. "I think a random withdrawal just because you're celebrating an anniversary is not the right decision," she said, per Fox News. Not everyone was so harsh. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) left the door open, saying that "If we're ready to go, I'll be be supportive," but adding "If we're not ready to go, I'll be making that very clear." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on the other hand, simply said he's happy the troops are presumably "coming home." Then there's Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also isn't a huge fan of Biden's reported new strategy, except on the basis that it's too late. He urged the White House to stick to the May 1 deadline, which was set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, though he did concede that it's "better late than never." More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripTrump finally jumps the sharkWhy Trump's insistent dominance of the Republican Party could be a real 'gift' to Biden

  • Six rescued, search on for 13 more after boat capsizes off Louisiana

    The Coast Guard said 13 other people were on the commercial lift boat when it flipped in rough seas in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer arrested, to be charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's shooting death, prosecutor says

    Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter resigned after the death of Daunte Wright. The attorney handling the case said she would be charged.

  • Biden is on course to allow fewer refugees into the US than Trump, according to a report

    Only 2,050 refugees have been admitted to the United States through the 2021 fiscal year - a historic low.

  • Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment

    Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was concerned about Iran's intention to start enriching uranium to 60% purity and said such a move could not be considered part of a peaceful nuclear programme. A foreign ministry statement called on Iran to avoid escalation and engage seriously in talks with global powers about a 2015 nuclear pact. Iran's announcement about its plan to enrich to 60%, bringing the fissile material closer to the 90% level suitable for a nuclear bomb, came after Tehran accused Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear installation and ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna.

  • Maryland State Police Trooper Fatally Shoots 16-Year-Old Boy

    The 16-year-old, identified as Peyton Ham, has since been determined to have been holding an airsoft gun when the initial 911 calls came in.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden issues warning to Putin

    And there's a new plan to end America's longest war.

  • Pakistan interior minister recommends ban on Islamist party

    Pakistan's interior minister on Wednesday recommended a ban on an Islamist political party whose supporters held violent rallies this week to condemn the arrest of their leader that left at least five people dead. Saad Rizvi, an Islamist cleric, had threatened protests if authorities did not expel the French ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The announcement by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad came hours after Pakistani security forces — swinging batons and firing tear gas — moved in to clear sit-ins by the protesting Islamists in the capital Islamabad and elsewhere.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021: U.N.

    Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said in a new findings on Wednesday. Fighting has increased in several parts of Afghanistan in recent weeks while the peace process between both warring sides has made no progress despite international calls to reduce violence. It comes a crucial time for Afghanistan as President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, twenty years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war.

  • Under Trump border rule that Biden has kept, few can seek asylum

    Just 0.3% of more than 600,000 migrants expelled by U.S. border officials under a pandemic-era policy have been allowed to pursue U.S. refuge.

  • Air Canada to extend sun-destination flight suspensions through May

    Air Canada on Wednesday joined rival WestJet Airlines in extending a three month suspension of sun-destination flights to the Caribbean and Mexico, as the country wrestles with a surge in dangerous virus variants. The country's largest carrier said it will extend the suspensions through the end of May, an Air Canada spokeswoman said by email. Onex Corp-owned WestJet said on Tuesday it would extend its sun-flight suspensions until June 4.

  • Shoppers are calling Cozy Earth’s bamboo sheets their ‘best purchase ever!’

    The premium bedding may be high quality, but it is not high maintenance.

  • US climate research outpost abandoned over fears it will fall into sea

    National Weather Service station in Massachusetts evacuated on 31 March with a demolition crew set to raze the site this month ‘We were a couple of storms from a very big problem,’ said Andy Nash, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Boston office. Photograph: Miguel Roberts/AP Twice a day for the past half a century, a weather balloon to measure atmospheric conditions was released from a research station situated on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Faced with advancing seas that are set to devour it, the outpost has now been abandoned. On 31 March, the handful of workers who operated the National Weather Service station in Chatham were evacuated due to fears the property could fall into the Atlantic Ocean. A final weather balloon was released before they left, with a demolition crew set to raze the empty site this month. Until recently, the weather station had a buffer of about 100ft of land to a bluff that dropped into the ocean, only for a series of fierce storms in 2020 to accelerate local erosion. At times, 6ft of land was lost in a single day, forcing the National Weather Service to order a hasty retreat. “We’d know for a long time there was erosion but the pace of it caught everyone by surprise,” said Andy Nash, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “We felt we had maybe another 10 years but then we started losing a foot of a bluff a week and realized we didn’t have years, we had just a few months. We were a couple of storms from a very big problem.” A parking lot next to the weather station has already been torn up due to the crumbling land, with the building now just 30ft from the edge of the bluff. Nash said his greatest fear was that a researcher, while looking up at a weather balloon as they released it, would inadvertently topple over the edge to their death. “We got to the point where we ran out of a lot of space and if you were concentrating on the balloon near the edge, oh, that would not be a good situation,” Nash said. “The balloon is fairly big and full of helium but it’s not big enough to hold someone up. It would not save you.” The weather station was established in 1970, initially releasing weather balloons to gauge temperature, humidity levels and wind speeds as well as operating a weather radar, which was later decommissioned. The loss of the station will not compromise overall weather monitoring but does leave something of a gap – research sites such as Chatham are scattered about 200 miles apart along the US east coast. Natural processes have reshaped what is now Cape Cod over millennia. Up to about 11,000 years ago, a much larger land mass jutted out into the Atlantic, only for its coastline of sand and mud to be winnowed away by the tides. More recently a favoured vacation spot for the rich and famous, Cape Cod now resembles an arm flexing its biceps, with Chatham perched at the tip of its elbow. Andrew Ashton, an associate scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, based on Cape Cod, said that while the cape has naturally shifted shape for centuries, the rising seas and stronger storms spurred by the climate crisis will quicken the pace of change. “It’s an extremely dynamic environment, which is obviously a problem if you are building permanent infrastructure here,” he said. “We are putting our foot on the accelerator to make the environment even more dynamic. What’s happened with the station is an indication of what we will see along the whole coast. In a way we are unprepared for how much worse things will be with climate change.” Nash said a new weather station will be installed on Cape Cod, this time on higher ground further from the coast. “This is something communities up and down the coast are facing now,” he said. “The way I look at it is that again we have proof that mother nature is in charge here.”

  • CDC panel reviews J&J vaccine today; pause will only cause brief disruptions in inoculation rates, White House says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have little long-term effects on the pandemic, officials say. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Afghanistan withdrawal draws strong Capitol Hill reactions, making some strange alliances

    Reaction to Joe Biden's plan to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years is making for strange political bedfellows

  • Biden administration sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China

    A delegation comprised of former Sen. Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg left for Taiwan on Tuesday at President Biden's request as tensions rise between the self-ruled island nation and China, according to Reuters.Why it matters: A White House official told Reuters that the "unofficial" delegation is intended as a “personal signal” of Biden's commitment to Taiwan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: The trip also comes as the U.S. and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which in part committed the U.S. to maintaining the island's defensive capabilities.Biden voted for the act when he served as U.S. senator.The big picture: The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy," the Financial Times reports.That would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.The Department of State last Friday issued new guidelines "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."China has repeatedly flown military aircraft into Taiwan's airspace as part of military exercises. The Chinese government has claimed the exercises are meant to show its determination to defend the island.Taiwan reported on Monday that a record 25 Chinese warplanes entered its airspace.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russian watchdog opens case against Yandex over alleged competition law breach

    Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Tuesday said it had initiated proceedings against internet giant Yandex over alleged competition law violations on the company's search engine. The state agency told Yandex in February it had created unequal market conditions for general online search services, that it was preferentially promoting its own products and asked it to stop. Yandex asked for extra time to respond to the accusations earlier this month.

  • No barrier is strong enough for giant Newfoundland dogs

    Why go under when you can just barge through! Priceless!

  • Stimulus Check Update: Have Questions About Your Veteran Stimulus Money or Plus-Up Payments? We Have Answers.

    Confused about the delays on stimulus money for veterans? Want to know about those tricky plus-up payments? We've got you covered.